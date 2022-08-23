Read full article on original website
Related
parentherald.com
Up to 4 Million Americans May Be Out of Work Due to Long COVID
According to a report published by the Brookings Institution this week, up to 4 million people may be out of work because of long COVID in the United States. The report suggests that could add up to at least $170 billion per year in lost wages in the U.S. The...
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
Minnesota residents furious over 'anti-racist' layoff plan for White teachers: 'It's un-American'
Some Minnesota residents are furious over a school district's new "anti-racist" layoff policy, prompting one parent to call it "repugnant." "You think about the discrimination that we've faced in this country back in the fifties and sixties. It was wrong then. It's wrong now," former Republican Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls told "Fox & Friends."
These are the poorest states to live in in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. In general terms, Poverty is described as the "inability to obtain basic necessities such as food, clothes, and shelter". According to the United States Census Bureau, the national poverty rate was 11.4 percent in 2020, marking the first annual rise after five years of declines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
Counties with more slaves in 1860 have higher gun ownership rates today, study finds
Though the Civil War was over 150 years ago, the social fabric of the United States still suffers from the country's former divisions. Cultural and political values are split between the so-called free counties and the former slave counties, which existed in 15 states (only 11 of which seceded during the Civil War). Now, a new study has shown one of the most peculiar, yet perhaps unsurprising, divisions between former slaveholding and free parts of the U.S.: the prevalence of slavery in a given county correlates closely to the prevalence of firearms owned by its residents.
Marijuana use on the rise among young Americans: study
Marijuana use by young Americans reached record levels last year and the use of hallucinogens is also on the rise, according to a new study. The authors of the study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, said the 2021 figures for marijuana use were the "highest levels ever recorded since these trends were first monitored in 1988."
lootpress.com
Half of all American families have acquired guns
It disheartens our citizens and drains the vitality from our communities. It arouses fear and apprehension and threatens the fabric of our existence. Why is America, traditionally a nation of activists and doers, seemingly unable to reverse the staggering trends in what is perhaps our greatest common iniquity—crime?. What...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
What do Americans think is best in life?
Asked by a Mongol general, “What is best in life,” Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1982 rendition of Conan the Barbarian replies: “To crush your enemies, to see them driven before you, and to hear the lamentations of their women.”. A surprisingly large percentage of people appear to agree...
World’s lowest fertility rate recorded in South Korea again after 2018
South Korea has shattered its own record for the world’s lowest fertility rate in the face of a rapidly dwindling population, according to official figures.The report released by the country’s statistics office on Wednesday showed its fertility rate, or the number of expected babies per South Korean woman, dropped to 0.81 in 2021 – down from 0.84 recorded the previous year.National capital Seoul recorded the lowest fertility rate at 0.63, while the most populous province, Gyeonggi, had just a 0.85 rate.The South’s fertility rate has dropped below 1.0 for the first time since 2018 as the country suffers an...
MedicalXpress
Time for COVID reality check after 1 mn deaths this year: WHO
The World Health Organization's COVID chief said Friday it was time for a reality check on the virus after the millionth death from the disease this year. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead COVID-19, said the toll was "heartbreaking" because the tests, treatments, vaccines and public health measures to control the disease were all available.
MedicalXpress
Republicans and Blacks most hesitant to get COVID vaccine, spatial analysis finds
Vaccine hesitancy remains a public health challenge that cuts across the country as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, but Republican voters and Black people are among the most hesitant to get the shot, according to a new Portland State University study. Arun Pallathadka, a Ph.D. student in PSU's Earth, Environment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Statins may be used to treat primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) associated with lower ABCA1 expression
Glaucoma is an irreversible blinding eye disease characterized by progressive ganglion cell death. To date, IOP control has been almost the only clinical option for the treatment of POAG. However, visual field damage continues to progress after lowering IOP in most patients, suggesting the existence of more complex pathogenic mechanisms in glaucoma.
MedicalXpress
Scientists zero in on antibodies capable of neutralizing HIV
More than 40 years into the HIV pandemic, scientists are shedding new light on how defenses are mounted against the virus, discoveries that may eventually lead to a neutralizing antibody that stops the virus before it becomes an immune-crippling menace. In a series of new experiments, researchers at the Ragon...
MedicalXpress
Are some people genetically predisposed to alcohol use disorder?
And what makes some people more likely to suffer from alcohol use disorder, others less?. These questions have been top of mind for researchers who study the effects of alcohol on the human body. One of them is Henry R. Kranzler, a psychiatry professor and director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
Access to paid sick leave linked to lower mortality rate among US adult workers
Access to paid sick leave is linked to a lower rate of mortality among US working age men and women, according to new research in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. The study shows that laws requiring employers to provide paid sick leave are effective in reducing mortality from suicide and homicide among men and homicide and alcohol-related causes among women. The findings also demonstrate that state laws that preempt local governments from enacting such mandates likely contributed to recent increases in mortality among working adults (up 6% from 2010-2017).
MedicalXpress
Boosting duration, intensity and frequency of physical activity may lower heart failure risk
A six-year analysis of more than 94,000 adults in the U.K. Biobank with no history of heart failure at enrollment has found that engaging in moderate or vigorous physical activity may lower the risk of developing heart failure, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's journal Circulation.
African-American History Finally Gets Its Own AP Class—And Historians Say It's More Important Than Ever
'Nothing is more dramatic than having the College Board launch an AP course in a field,' says Henry Louis Gates Jr., who helped develop the curriculum
MedicalXpress
Rapid antigen test requirements lead to less time in isolation, fewer infectious people in the community
New modeling by COVID-19 Modeling Aotearoa suggests that testing with Rapid Antigen Tests before ending isolation for confirmed cases of COVID-19 would significantly decrease the risk of onward transmission, while allowing many people to isolate for shorter periods. A number of countries have introduced a "test-to-release" policy to shorten the...
MedicalXpress
American Cancer Society issues nutrition, exercise guidelines for cancer survivors
In a guideline issued by the American Cancer Society and published in the May/June issue of CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, recommendations are presented regarding diet and exercise for reducing the risk for recurrence and mortality among cancer survivors. Cheryl L. Rock, Ph.D., R.D., from the University of California...
Comments / 0