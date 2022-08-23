ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense attorneys seek medical evaluation of 18-year-old charged in fatal crash

By Dave Bohman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 5 days ago
Lawyers for a Wellington man charged in a deadly crash that killed six farmworkers want to send him out of state for a medical evaluation.

Noah Galle, 18, is charged with vehicular homicide. Investigators said he was driving a BMW 151 mph on route 441 west of Delray Beach, when he rear ended an SUV.

Galle’s attorneys filed a motion Monday claiming Galle suffered, “ medical issues or episodes that caused or contributed to the accident.”

His lawyers want his house arrest modified so he can see medical specialists in Boston.

According to Galle’s arrest report, he had previously posted on social media videos of himself speeding and offering a $25 reward for those who could guess his speed.

Whoever
5d ago

this kid is a criminal and must stay away, at prison, where he belongs. The people he killed were hard workers and put food on our tables. It’s incredible how wealthy people use money to protect people like him. Nobody is above the law. He was speeding before and they left him go.

Nikki Wise
5d ago

why bc he is a spoiled brat. who was able to do anything he wanted and get everything he wanted. NO he needs to face the consequences of his actions.

Whoever
5d ago

look like justice doesn’t work here. The same happened with Jeffrey Epstein who had all the privileges while he was “in prison”. He killed SIX people. How many more should die? I feel bad because this is unfair.

