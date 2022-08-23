KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police said a Western Michigan University student has died after being injured in a hit-and-run crash. About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue. Officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, which had already fled the scene, police said in a news release.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO