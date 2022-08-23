ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Law Enforcement#Katelin Drive#Msp#Lansing Police Department
MLive

Western Michigan student dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police said a Western Michigan University student has died after being injured in a hit-and-run crash. About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue. Officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, which had already fled the scene, police said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Man charged with attempted murder after 4 shot outside sports bar in Southwest Michigan

PAW PAW, MI – A 25-year-old Vicksburg man has been charged with attempted murder after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw sports bar earlier this year. Paw Paw police Lt. Eric Rottman said Nathan Stevens was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, and arraigned that day on two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two county of felony firearm related to the April 16 shooting.
PAW PAW, MI
MLive

Jackson man fatally shot in the head near party store

JACKSON, MI – A 42-year-old Jackson man was killed early Sunday morning after being shot in the head, police said. The man’s identity was not immediately available, according to a Jackson Police Department news release. Police were called around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, for a report...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo sends pedestrian to hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a motorist early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo police, in a press release, described the pedestrian’s injuries as life threatening. Around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson shooting leaves one dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

48K+
Followers
50K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy