Portage police release name of woman killed in shooting near I-94
PORTAGE, MI – Police have released the name of a woman killed in a shooting near I-94 late Friday night. Naya Reynolds, 22, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed around 10:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94, Portage police said in a news release Monday.
42-year-old dead after shooting in Jackson
The Jackson Police Department says a 42-year-old Jackson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.
Lansing police ID man who died after being found shot in car
Lansing police say a man was found shot in a car on Saturday night.
Western Michigan student dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police said a Western Michigan University student has died after being injured in a hit-and-run crash. About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue. Officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, which had already fled the scene, police said in a news release.
Man charged with attempted murder after 4 shot outside sports bar in Southwest Michigan
PAW PAW, MI – A 25-year-old Vicksburg man has been charged with attempted murder after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw sports bar earlier this year. Paw Paw police Lt. Eric Rottman said Nathan Stevens was arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, and arraigned that day on two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and two county of felony firearm related to the April 16 shooting.
1 charged after 4 shot behind Paw Paw bar
A Vicksburg man has been charged after four people were shot behind a Paw Paw bar on Aug. 16.
Jackson man fatally shot in the head near party store
JACKSON, MI – A 42-year-old Jackson man was killed early Sunday morning after being shot in the head, police said. The man’s identity was not immediately available, according to a Jackson Police Department news release. Police were called around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, for a report...
Meridian Twp. Police investigate fatal car crash
Meridian Township Police were called to a fatal car accident on Friday night.
Hit-and-run crash in Kalamazoo sends pedestrian to hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A pedestrian has been taken to a local hospital after being struck by a motorist early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo police, in a press release, described the pedestrian’s injuries as life threatening. Around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety...
WILX-TV
Jackson shooting leaves one dead
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 42-year-old man has died after an early morning shooting. Around 12:40 Sunday morning, Jackson Police were called to the West Biddle Street near Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. There they found a man lying unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound to his head. Officals...
Eaton County sheriff being assisted by state police during staffing shortage
EATON COUNTY, MI -- While the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office works to overcome a staffing shortfall, another agency has agreed to help ensure a continued police presence in the area. Beginning Sept. 25, troopers from the Michigan State Police will handle public safety coverage in the out-county areas of...
Suspect arraigned in Eaton Co. standoff, domestic case
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man who allegedly participated in a standoff with police in Eaton Rapids on Monday has been arraigned, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Mark Edward Novack, 47, from Eaton Rapids has been charged with felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic […]
1 dead in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A shooting in Grand Rapids killed a man early Saturday, Aug. 27. Grand Rapids Police say a man was fatally shot around 1:15 a.m. near the intersection of Stewart Street SW and S. Division Avenue. Officers attempted life-saving measures but were ultimately unsuccessful, a news...
Fox17
Man accused of paralyzing Kzoo public safety officer arraigned on OWI charge
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of hitting and paralyzing a public safety officer in Kalamazoo last month has been arraigned. The incident left Officer Tom Maher paralyzed from the waist down on Saturday, July 9. The suspect, identified as Deymeon Todd, was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was...
M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Battle Creek
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Battle Creek Monday morning.
WILX-TV
DeWitt Township police seek driver that struck mailbox near Granger Meadows Park
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a red vehicle that struck a mailbox Saturday morning. According to authorities, the vehicle was driving westbound on State Street, near Northward Drive, when it struck a mailbox at about 6:45 a.m. Police said the vehicle failed to stop and report...
5 new safety features in downtown Kalamazoo for those walking, driving or biking
KALAMAZOO, MI -- If you walk, bike or drive in downtown Kalamazoo, you may notice more safety features catching your attention. The city has been installing equipment to calm traffic speeds and increase safety. “We’ve got a real speeding problem in town,” Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette....
‘It’s a pleasure to serve the people on my route’: Swartz Creek mail carrier honored with Million Mile Award
SWARTZ CREEK, MI – Walking while on the clock and ensuring efficient mail delivery has always been the goal for Gerald Goodrich. Reaching a million miles while doing it was beyond unexpected. A full-time mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Swartz Creek, Goodrich reached club status and...
MLive
