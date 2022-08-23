Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
Russian Force Won't Return From Mission Fearing Ukraine Deployment: Report
Ukrainian intelligence officials say Russian troops in Kazakhstan don't "want to replenish the composition of the occupation contingent" in Ukraine.
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Russia, China and Venezuela Clash in Road Paving Contests at 'War Olympics'
Part of the annual International Army Games, hosted by Russia's Ministry of Defense, is taking place in Xinjiang in China.
Trump's People Are 'Squealing' on Him and He Wants to Know Who: Conway
Those in Trump's orbit are preparing for a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit to be unsealed by the Department of Justice on Friday.
Ukraine Strike on Russian Headquarters Kills 200 Paratroopers: Official
A Ukrainian regional governor says the assault eliminated a base in use by the Russian military since 2014.
Latinos for Trump Leader Warns Trump Has 'Offended the Lord,' Must 'Repent'
Bianca Gracia said that Trump will have to surround himself with spiritual leaders in order to reverse his recent fortunes.
U.S. to Appoint Arctic Ambassador as NATO Warns of Russian Military Buildup
NATO's Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Canada that the "shortest path to North America" for Russian missiles would be via the North Pole.
Explosions Heard in Russian-Occupied City, Army Base Hit: Official
Melitopol was among the first major population centers to be captured by Russian forces.
China on Alert as U.S. Ships Pass Near Taiwan—'Ready to Thwart Provocation'
The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a "routine transit" in the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. 7th Fleet said.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
Ukraine Says Kherson HIMARS Strikes Successful, Could Signal Counter-Attack
Ukraine successfully breached the "first line of defense of the Russians on the Kherson front," an official said.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Sidelined by Putin, Ridiculed: U.K.
Sergei Shoigu was chosen by Putin to be defense minster in 2012, despite having no military background or combat experience.
Russia Withdrawing Jets From Crimea Amid Attacks From Ukraine – Report
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed this week that Kyiv forces will take back Crimea from Russian occupation.
Ukrainian Radical Groups Again Firing on Peaceful Towns: Russian State TV
Top news stories on Russia's Channel One from August 21 to August 28, 2022, covering the war in Ukraine and other international affairs
