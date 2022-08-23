ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

See Janelle Monae In Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

By Amber Corrine
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07644Q_0hSGtfuc00

Janelle Monae is set to star in Knives Out follow-up Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , according to first-look photos from the Netflix murder mystery . Monae will appear alongside Daniel Craig and Edward Norton in the Rian Johnson-directed effort. Johnson spoke on the inspiration behind the film’s title in an interview with Netflix ’s Tudum .

“I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” he said. “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, ‘Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?’ The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’”

More from VIBE.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wI6qg_0hSGtfuc00

Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista will also star in the film.

Monáe’s last film was 2020’s Antebellum . She also starred in the second season of the Amazon series, Homecoming . In May, Monae revealed that she’d been cast to play Josephine Baker in the A24 series De La Resistance , but a release date has not been revealed yet.

Glass Onion will premiere in select theaters before arriving on Netflix December 23.

Check out the cast above.

Related Story

Janelle Monáe To Portray Josephine Baker In 'De La Resistance' TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Posts Boyfriend’s $1M Bond After Hit-And-Run

T’yanna Wallace, daughter of the late-rap legend Notorious B.I.G., has posted a $1 million bond for her longtime-boyfriend Tyshawn Baldwin. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), he was arrested after a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, reports Fox News. The unfortunate collision took place after police stopped Baldwin for allegedly parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in an intersection, as well as its loud exhaust and dark tinted windows. After providing his driver’s license and registration during a routine traffic stop in Queens, N.Y., Baldwin fled the scene due to having a suspended license and drove into...
QUEENS, NY
Vibe

Idris Elba Reveals Fallout With Daughter Over ‘The Beast’ Casting

Idris Elba revealed his latest movie, The Beast, caused a riff between him and his daughter: a three-week riff, to be exact.   During his visit to The Breakfast Club on Thursday (August 11), Elba discussed his new movie’s father-daughter dynamic. As he detailed the film, the actor disclosed that his daughter, Isan, auditioned for a role as one of his daughters. However, “due to the lack of chemistry” between them, she wasn’t cast. More from VIBE.comIdris Elba Reveals How He Landed On Jay-Z's 'American Gangster' AlbumIdris Elba's 'Bang!' Is Heading To NetflixIdris Elba And His Wife Sabrina Have Launched A Beauty And...
MOVIES
Vibe

Terrell Owens Confronts Racist White Woman In Viral Video

Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens confronted a “Karen” near his home in Florida last Wednesday (August 3). In the now-viral video, the woman, Caitlyn Davis, can be seen hurling racist sentiments at Owens in the presence of police officers. The ex-NFL player took to Instagram Live during the confrontation, stating that he exited his vehicle to address Davis’s claim that he was speeding. In response, Davis called the police. In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Davis claimed that Owens “threatened” her and was “driving aggressively” through her neighborhood.More from VIBE.comLil Yachty Embraces Health...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Janelle Monáe
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Suri Cruise, 16, makes movie soundtrack debut in mom Kate Holmes' new film, plus more news

Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri Cruise, 16, sings in two of her mom's new films. It's turning out to be a big year, professionally, for Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri Cruise. As Katie recently revealed to Yahoo Entertainment, the 16-year-old graces the soundtracks of two of her mom's latest feature films. "Alone Together," in theaters and on demand now, kicks off with Suri's rendition of "Blue Moon" playing over the opening credits. The teen also lent her vocals to music on Katie's upcoming drama, "Rare Objects," out later this year. "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her!" gushed the "Dawson's Creek" alum," who wrote, directed and stars in the new romantic drama. "She's very, very talented," Katie added. "She said she would do it and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general: It's like, 'This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.'" Katie added that Suri "actually did sing in 'Rare Objects,'" which wrapped last year. "Other than that," Katie said with a laugh, "she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school."
MUSIC
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Glass Onion#Knives Out#Film Star#Rian#De La Res
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
TOPANGA, CA
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest

The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
ATLANTA, GA
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
Vibe

Vibe

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy