Mireille Enos to Star Alongside Bob Odenkirk in AMC Series ‘Straight Man’

By BreAnna Bell
 5 days ago

Mireille Enos is on her way back to AMC, joining Bob Odenkirk in his “Better Call Saul” followup entitled “ Straight Man .”

The dramedy, a series adaptation of Richard Russo’s novel of the same name, hails from “The Killing” producer Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein (“The Office”). Enos starred in the “The Killing” throughout its run.

Odenkirk stars as William Henry Devereaux Jr., the unexpected English department chairman of an underfunded Pennsylvania college whose unhappiness stems from his tumultuous relationship with his father, a divided department he’s left to fix and the daily struggles of dealing with an entitled student body.

Variety has confirmed Enos will appear in the dramedy playing Lily Devereaux, the coolheaded wife of William Devereaux Jr. (Odenkirk). A Vice Principal of the local high school in their town, Lily starts to question her career and life path after watching her husband’s life overwhelmingly unfold. While still trying to hold down the fort at home with her husband and their adult daughter, she’ll begin to entertain other avenues for herself.

Odenkirk will executive produce alongside Zelman, Lieberstein, Russo, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero as well as Peter Farrelly, who directs. Sony Pictures Television Tristar TV and Gran Via are attached to produce.

Enos, who earned an Emmy nod for her turn as Detective Sarah Linden on AMC’s “The Killing,” will soon star in upcoming courtroom drama “Miranda’s Victim.” Abigail Breslin, Ryan Phillippe, Donald Sutherland and Taryn Manning also star in the film, which is being helmed by Michelle Danner.

Enos is repped by CAA and Howard Green Entertainment.

Deadline first reported this casting.

