‘Reboot’: Hulu Drops Trailer For Steve Levitan’s Show-Within-A-Show

By Lynette Rice
 5 days ago
Hulu has unveiled the trailer for Reboot , a new comedy from Steve Levitan ( Modern Family ) that follows TV executives as they reboot an old comedy from the aughts called Step Right Up.

The single-camera laugher stars Keegan-Michael Key , Johnny Knoxville , Judy Greer , Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy and Krista Marie Yu. The cast of the original sitcom is forced to come back together and “deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” according to Hulu.

The comedy premieres Sept. 20.

In the trailer, Paul Reiser plays Gordon, the creator of the old sitcom who is now having to face new Hollywood norms like inclusivity in the writer’s room. When he sees the diverse staff for the reboot, he asks, “this one of those diversity intern training things?”

At TCA earlier this month, Reiser told reporters that “it’s really fun representing the old school. My character is walking into this cold. Maybe don’t do Eskimo jokes. That’s a really funny area to me. The generational thing is so clear. Here are young people and here is the old guard. These are struggles everybody has. I can’t say that? What can I say?”

Levitan serves as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. Reboot i s produced by Steven Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television.

