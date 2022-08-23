ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that his football club were “not good enough” following their defeat against Manchester United on Monday, 22 August.

The 2-1 loss leaves the Reds 16th in the table without a win, in their first Premier League loss since December thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford .

Though Mohamed Salah ’s late header gave fans some hope, it wasn’t enough for a win.

“Obviously we were not good enough to win the game... it’s a deserved draw,” Klopp said.

Related
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage questions timing of closing of the transfer window

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has questioned when the transfer window should close after Willy Boly went AWOL.The defender, linked with Nottingham Forest, failed to turn up for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle, despite being named in the squad.Lage insisted he has no issue with Boly and understands his desire to move but expected him to remain professional.Boly is trying to force a move from Molineux and Lage feels the window remaining open at the start of the season does not help.He said: “When we want to discuss contracts we always want the best for us. These days, the big amount...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Can Tottenham keep winning without playing especially well?

For some perspective on Tottenham’s start to the season, it is worth recalling how they began the last. Four league games in, they had won the first three but lost the fourth, going down 3-0 away at Crystal Palace. It was at that point that the faint and fleeting sense that something worthwhile could come of the Nuno Espirito Santo experiment fell away, and everyone remembered why it had been considered an underwhelming appointment in the first place.A year later, there is a lot different about how Tottenham have started. There are no such lingering doubts about Antonio Conte’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel still wants more Chelsea signings before transfer window closes

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea still need more arrivals heading into the final few days of the transfer window.Wesley Fofana is expected to complete a minimum £70million transfer from Leicester to Chelsea, with the Frenchman having sat out the Blues’ 2-1 win over the Foxes on Saturday.Chelsea are still pushing hard to complete a deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona, while also pressing for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.The Blues are understood to consider Wilfried Zaha as a possible alternative to Aubameyang, with boss Tuchel still hoping to see more new faces arriving before the Thursday night deadline.Chelsea’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Jadon Sancho
Jurgen Klopp
Marcus Rashford
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Newcastle trapped between past and future as Eddie Howe seeks balance

One by one, Eddie Howe ran through the list of substitutes who played their parts in a comeback. Matt Ritchie, Matt Targett, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson. Four have been stalwarts of Championship teams. The youngster Anderson, meanwhile, brimmed with promise on just his second Premier League outing but most of his first-team football has come in League Two.A couple of minutes earlier, Howe had been discussing Alexander Isak, the £60 million signing who has attracted comparisons with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede was the most expensive spectator at Molineux as Newcastle drew with a cast list shorn...
PREMIER LEAGUE
celebsbar.com

Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'

Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Erik ten Hag starting to adapt to Premier League and dragging Man Utd players with him

In all of the praise that Erik ten Hag gave his team after the 1-0 win over Southampton, there was one line that was a bit of a tell: “I think we did a lot better than against Brentford.”That wouldn’t be hard, and is a very low base, but it does illustrate a wider point. One of the reasons that 4-0 defeat to Brentford was so bad – even beyond the sensation of Manchester United losing like that – was because it all came from a side that was failing to do the very fundamentals of his system.It wasn’t...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralph Hasenhuttl confident Che Adams fits Southampton’s attacking model

Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident Che Adams will bring the attacking power Southampton need when they face Chelsea on Tuesday night.Adams started in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United after the Scotland international’s brace from off the bench made the difference in their 2-1 win over Leicester.Adams had plenty of chances in the closely-fought United contest, but his boss was not hugely concerned by his striker’s inability to find the finishing touch.“The goal was missing,” said Hasenhuttl, “But I think the shape and the behaviour we do at the moment really fits him.“I can see he feels comfortable there in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool
The Independent

Roberto Firmino adds to his Liverpool folklore after joining century club at Anfield

In its own way, it was a peculiarly appropriate tribute. Invited to praise Roberto Firmino after statistically the most productive game of his Liverpool career yielded two goals and three assists, Jurgen Klopp instead started talking about a match in which he neither scored nor assisted.And if citing his beloved Brazilian’s display in last week’s defeat to Manchester United suggested Klopp was showing his contrarian streak, Firmino has long made contributions his manager appreciates even if many another does not notice or value them.Perhaps, too, it was fitting that an individual milestone was camouflaged. Firmino brought up a century...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United transfer news: Antony, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Martin Dubravka, Cristiano Ronaldo and more

Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba says he is ‘target of organised gang’ after brother promises ‘explosive claims’ about him

Paul Pogba has claimed that he is the target of an extortion attempt by an “organised gang” after his brother took to social media promising “explosive” revelations about the Juventus star. In a video posted on social media, Mathias Pogba said he would reveal “very important things” about his brother and other people close to him.Mathias Pogba said: “I believe the French, Italian and English public, my brother’s fans, and even more – the French national team, the Juventus team, my brother’s teammates, and his sponsors – deserve to know certain things in order to make an informed decision...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk to Fernando Alonso after ‘idiot’ jibe at Belgian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen continued his emphatic march towards his second world championship in as many years as the Dutchman produced a stunning drive from 14th on the grid to win the Belgian Grand Prix and extend his lead at the top of the championship standings.Verstappen is now closing in on a second triumph after he claimed his ninth win from 14 races. The Red Bull driver is 98 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with just 216 remaining. Verstappen qualified almost seven tenths faster than anyone else, but started in the lower echelons of the grid after taking on his...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

