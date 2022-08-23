'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that his football club were “not good enough” following their defeat against Manchester United on Monday, 22 August.

The 2-1 loss leaves the Reds 16th in the table without a win, in their first Premier League loss since December thanks to goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford .

Though Mohamed Salah ’s late header gave fans some hope, it wasn’t enough for a win.

“Obviously we were not good enough to win the game... it’s a deserved draw,” Klopp said.

