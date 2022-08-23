ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump’s surgeon general calls flurry of vicious attacks following Fauci retirement ‘scary’

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRse8_0hSGskI200

Former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams denounced a wave of attacks from conservatives after Dr Anthony Fauci announced that he would step down as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID).

Mr Adams wrote on Twitter that it was “scary” to see such public vitriol from conservatives who are convinced that any public health guideline or rule was an illegal assault on Americans’ freedoms. The US’s Covid response was widely hampered by noncompliance with public health guidelines that were weak to begin with, leading the US to suffer more recorded deaths than any country on Earth.

“Scary to see so many just truly hateful comments about Dr. Fauci in the wake of news of his retirement. Scary because what does the world look like when hard working, Nation loving, and well intended people say, ‘Nope- not gonna do public service… not worth the vitriol!’?” tweeted the former administration official.

His warnings are far from alone, and the concerns they stem from extend into the private sector as well.

Many have raised similar concerns about the effect that the increasingly-militant right wing of US political thought is having on the greater fabric of society; more Americans fear for the future of democracy than ever before in recorded history, according to polling, and the concern that public attacks and scrutiny from the right wing will envelop more ordinary Americans is being blamed for worsening shortages of teachers, doctors, and other professions around the country.

Popular right-wing accounts like “LibsofTikTok” on Twitter have encouraged the harrassment and firings of teachers and others who express progressive beliefs in their private conversations and social media profiles and as of yet have only seen their actions encouraged by the non-action of Twitter and other platforms.

Dr Fauci himself was the target of countless inane conspiracies leveled by right-wingers throughout his tenure as NIAID chief, where he was responsible for mundane public health guidlines including mask-wearing, social distancing and intensive sanitisation that nevertheless drew the rage of right-wing conservatives. Many conservatives bought into lies about the virus itself that led to a lax attitude concerning the virus, an attitude which led to superspreader events like the White House event that caused the infection of Donald Trump and a number of other attendees.

Comments / 180

OtherSophie
5d ago

He's right. When a segment of the population takes their medical advice from a guy who is in the hotel business instead of medical professionals, that's a scary problem.

Reply(19)
105
Disgustipated
5d ago

Donald Trump was able to make hatred and stupidity an aspiration and point of pride for many conservatives. I’ve suspected for years that these people were dangerous but the Trump era showed just how dangerous modern American conservatism actually is.

Reply(3)
61
Smartaleck
5d ago

I'm surprised and pleased to see people on these comments take up for Dr. Fauchi. It seems like for awhile there every covid story was followed by mean and nasty falsehoods about the guy. His career was lengthy and contributed a lot to the study of viral diseases and so forth. Good job Doc.👍

Reply(17)
57
Related
Mother Jones

The Psychiatrist Who Warned Us That Donald Trump Would Unleash Violence Was Absolutely Right

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On the afternoon of February 1, 2016, as Iowa voters prepared for that evening’s caucuses, Bandy Lee sat by the bedside of her mother, who was terminally ill with cancer. An assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Yale, Lee had been too preoccupied with her mother’s condition to pay attention to the nascent presidential race, so she was taken aback when she saw footage of a Donald Trump rally airing on the hospital room’s small TV. What shocked her was the way Trump interacted with the crowd. “He said something about how his supporters should knock the crap out of hecklers,” she recalls, “and that if they did, he would pay their legal bills.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Ted Cruz says Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' by 'using the government' to go after Trump with the FBI investigation

In an episode of his podcast released on Monday, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz made the unfounded claim that President Joe Biden is 'undermining the peaceful transfer of power' over the FBI's unannounced search of Donald Trump's mansion. He also attacked Attorney General Merrick Garland for approving FBI agents' request...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Jerome Adams
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Surgeon General#Americans
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Allergy
Fox News

Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman

Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

813K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy