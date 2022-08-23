Read full article on original website
Sheriff's Deputy Who Snapped Photos On The Scene At Kobe Bryant Crash Testifies He ‘Didn’t Do Anything Wrong'
A sheriff's deputy who took pictures at Kobe Bryant's crash site testified in court that he is not at fault.
ETOnline.com
Jury in Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit Urged to Award $75 Million to Vanessa Bryant and Co-Plaintiff
Vanessa Bryant's lawyer, during closing arguments on Tuesday, implored the jury in the Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit against Los Angeles County to award her and a co-plaintiff $75 million in damages for emotional distress. The lawsuit claims that emergency personnel -- sheriff's deputies and fire personnel -- snapped and...
Vanessa Bryant takes Natalia Bryant, Ciara and Monica to her trial against the Los Angeles County
Vanessa Bryant went to court again, but she didn’t go alone this time. The businesswoman and philanthropist were accompanied by her best friends Ciara and Monica and her 19-year-old daughter Natalia Diamante. GrosbyGroup Vanessa Bryant takes Natalia Bryant, Ciara and Monica to...
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’
Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship
A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
LA Sheriff's deputies said sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos at a bar and over Call of Duty helped them 'alleviate stress'
The two deputies are among the first to publicly express remorse for their role in the spread of graphic photos from the helicopter crash.
Natalia Bryant Supports Mom Vanessa in Court Amid Trial Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photos
Watch: Vanessa Bryant Cries in Court During Trial Against L.A. County. This mother-daughter duo is standing together. Vanessa Bryant was joined by her daughter in court as her ongoing trial against L.A. County's fire and sheriff's departments continues. On Aug. 22, Vanessa entered court alongside 19-year-old Natalia Bryant, who Vanessa...
Vanessa Bryant flanked by daughter, famous friends at Los Angeles court as federal trial nears two weeks
Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant, was flanked by famous friends and one of her daughters in court on Monday, as the trial against the Los Angeles County for its invasion of her family’s privacy nears its second week. Bryant, 40, entered the California courthouse on...
Yardbarker
Vanessa Bryant Wins $16M Lawsuit Against Los Angeles Country For Kobe Bryant's Death
Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers great and a 5-time NBA champion with the team was traveling with his daughter Gianna Bryant, and 7 others to a youth basketball game on January 26, 2020. The helicopter that had been booked to transport everyone to the game ultimately crashed into hills in Calabasas, Los Angeles.
Vanessa Bryant Declares ‘Justice for Kobe and Gigi’ After Winning Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit
Celebrating her triumph. Vanessa Bryant spoke out after being awarded $16 million in her trial against Los Angeles County first responders. "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!" Bryant, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, alongside a photo of herself with her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna. […]
Why Vanessa Bryant won her civil trial over Kobe crash photos: What we know
Vanessa Bryant finally got the accountability she wanted from Los Angeles County in trial over Kobe crash photos.
US News and World Report
Kobe Bryant Widow Awarded $16 Million Over Crash Site Photos
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The widow of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant was awarded $16 million by a jury on Wednesday over the sharing of photos of human remains at the helicopter crash site where her husband, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in 2020, according to multiple media reports.
'Mamba Day': Los Angeles celebrates Kobe Bryant on 8/24 with new mural, light show
Kobe Bryant Day will include the unveiling of a mural in downtown L.A. and a special light show at Santa Monica Pier.
hotnewhiphop.com
Vanessa Bryant To Donate $16 Million Court Judgment To Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation
It has been quite the week for Vanessa Bryant. Not only did she celebrate the birthday of her late husband Kobe Bryant, but the following day, she finally learned her judgment in the case against Los Angeles County officials. Vanessa filed a lawsuit after it was learned that photos from the crash site that took the lives of her husband, daughter Gianna, and seven others were shared by members of the sheriff's office and fire department. She and her co-plaintiff—Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash—both detailed their emotional distress over the scandal.
Kobe Bryant's Widow Pays Tribute To Him On His Birthday Amid Death Photo Trial
Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, honored him on his birthday amid her court case.
NBA・
Vanessa Bryant to donate trial winnings to nonprofit foundation
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant plans to donate proceeds from the $16 million judgment she won Wednesday in a lawsuit against Los Angeles County to a foundation named in her husband’s and daughter’s memory, it was reported Thursday. The nonprofit Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation...
People
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe A Happy 44th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Vanessa Bryant on Tuesday wished Kobe Bryant a happy birthday on what would have been the basketball legend's 44th birthday. Vanessa, 40, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the couple embracing in celebration of the day. "Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much!...
NBA・
