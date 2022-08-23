ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

HollywoodLife

Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’

Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Us Weekly

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
Us Weekly

Vanessa Bryant Declares ‘Justice for Kobe and Gigi’ After Winning Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant Crash Photos Lawsuit

Celebrating her triumph. Vanessa Bryant spoke out after being awarded $16 million in her trial against Los Angeles County first responders.  "All for you! I love you! JUSTICE for Kobe and Gigi!" Bryant, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, alongside a photo of herself with her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna.  […]
US News and World Report

Kobe Bryant Widow Awarded $16 Million Over Crash Site Photos

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The widow of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant was awarded $16 million by a jury on Wednesday over the sharing of photos of human remains at the helicopter crash site where her husband, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in 2020, according to multiple media reports.
hotnewhiphop.com

Vanessa Bryant To Donate $16 Million Court Judgment To Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

It has been quite the week for Vanessa Bryant. Not only did she celebrate the birthday of her late husband Kobe Bryant, but the following day, she finally learned her judgment in the case against Los Angeles County officials. Vanessa filed a lawsuit after it was learned that photos from the crash site that took the lives of her husband, daughter Gianna, and seven others were shared by members of the sheriff's office and fire department. She and her co-plaintiff—Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash—both detailed their emotional distress over the scandal.
People

Vanessa Bryant Wishes Kobe A Happy 44th Birthday: 'I Love You'

Vanessa Bryant on Tuesday wished Kobe Bryant a happy birthday on what would have been the basketball legend's 44th birthday. Vanessa, 40, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the couple embracing in celebration of the day. "Happy birthday, baby! I love you and miss you so much!...
NBA

