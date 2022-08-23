ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Midnight Report

Sign In to follow. Follow Midnight Report, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

The Monster Under Your Skin

Sign In to follow. Follow The Monster Under Your Skin, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System

Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Gladiator#Video Game#Dlc#The Carnage Hall#Roman#Techland
Gamespot

Lightfall Might Not Be What We Thought - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2

Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Call of the Wild: The Angler Gameplay Trailer

Welcome to Golden Ridge Reserve: a little slice of heaven jam-packed with natural wonder and some fantastic fishing. In this gameplay trailer, you’ll learn how to tailor your fishing kit to suit your style and help you nail that next big catch. You’ll also learn how to customize your look, play with friends, and explore this vast, atmospheric and immersive open world environment.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin

Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features

Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

Obedient Servant

Sign In to follow. Follow Obedient Servant, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle

Sign In to follow. Follow Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

How To Play As Sephiroth In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is approaching its fourth season on September 1st. Before the fourth season starts, the game has added an all-new Variant Mode. In the mode, players can play as famous enemies of the Final Fantasy franchise such as Cactuar, Bomb, Slug-Ray, Bahamut, and Cloud's nemesis, Sephiroth, the esteemed Solider 1st Class with his iconic Masamune in hand.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dream Hacker

Sign In to follow. Follow Dream Hacker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Hard landing

Sign In to follow. Follow Hard landing, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Nintendo Won't Raise the Price of the Switch | GameSpot News

Speaking to Eurogamer, Nintendo's president said in a statement: "we will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations," and do not have any plans to "increase the trade price of its hardware." Instead, Nintendo is decreasing the size of Switch packaging to help with shipping issues, by making the cardboard box it comes in 20% smaller, which in turn will help the company's bottom line by using fewer materials.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Picturesque

Sign In to follow. Follow Picturesque, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Orbital Approach

Sign In to follow. Follow Orbital Approach, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot

Shufflepoker

Sign In to follow. Follow Shufflepoker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Lunch Tycoon

Sign In to follow. Follow Lunch Tycoon, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Baccarat Corsair

Sign In to follow. Follow Baccarat Corsair, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy