8/23 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 23, 2022, rating points and previous rankings:
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Center Grove (17) 1-0 376 1
- Indpls Cathedral (2) 1-0 342 2
- Brownsburg – 1-0 286 5
- Carmel – 0-1 204 3
- Hamilton Southeastern – 1-0 194 8
- Warren Central – 0-1 108 6
- Lawrence North – 1-0 106 9
- Westfield – 0-1 84 4
- Indpls Ben Davis – 0-1 82 7
- Carroll (Fort Wayne) – 1-0 78 10
Others receiving votes: Warsaw 68. Zionsville 48. Fishers 46. Penn 28. Elkhart 20. Crown Point 14. Noblesville 4. Avon 2.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Merrillville (16) 1-0 356 1
- Decatur Central (1) 1-0 320 2
- Whiteland – 1-0 236 6
- Ft. Wayne Snider – 1-0 216 5
- Mishawaka (1) 1-0 204 8
- Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 1-0 174 7
- Castle – 1-0 104 10
- Michigan City – 0-1 100 3
- Chesterton – 1-0 92 NR
- Bloomington South – 1-0 88 NR
Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 50. Lafayette Harrison 18. Franklin 8. Ft. Wayne North 6. Ev. North 6. Plainfield 2.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- New Palestine (3) 1-0 328 3
- Indpls Roncalli (14) 1-0 316 2
- Mooresville – 1-0 236 5
- E. Central – 1-0 216 6
- Jasper (1) 1-0 194 8
- Mt. Vernon (Hancock) – 0-1 182 1
- New Prairie – 1-0 120 NR
- Indpls Brebeuf – 0-1 118 4
- Kokomo – 1-0 86 NR
- NorthWood – 1-0 62 NR
Others receiving votes: Northridge 54. Ev. Memorial 22. E. Noble 18. Hobart 8. Northview 8. Martinsville 6. Logansport 2. Ev. Reitz 2. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 2.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Chatard (17) 1-0 358 1
- W. Lafayette (1) 1-0 322 2
- Gibson Southern – 1-0 280 3
- Tri-West – 1-0 246 5
- Western Boone – 1-0 152 8
- Norwell – 1-0 132 9
- Guerin Catholic – 1-0 104 10
- Heritage Hills – 1-0 72 NR
- Mishawaka Marian – 0-1 56 4
- Delta – 1-0 44 NR
Others receiving votes: Hanover Central 40. Lawrenceburg 40. Tippecanoe Valley 38. Owen Valley 26. Danville 16. Speedway 14. Charlestown 10. Rensselaer 10. Oak Hill 10. Centerville 8. Glenn 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Ev. Mater Dei (14) 1-0 334 2
- Eastbrook (1) 1-0 286 3
- Andrean (3) 0-1 258 1
- Linton – 1-0 242 5
- Lafayette Catholic – 1-0 204 6
- Eastside – 1-0 178 7
- Indpls Scecina – 1-0 136 8
- Heritage Christian – 1-0 118 9
- Triton Central – 1-0 68 10
- Ft. Wayne Luers – 0-1 66 4
Others receiving votes: Brownstown 64. LaVille 16. N. Posey 6. Eastern Hancock 4.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
- Indpls Lutheran (13) 1-0 314 1
- Adams Central (3) 1-0 288 2
- S. Adams – 1-0 248 3
- N. Judson – 1-0 196 5
- Monroe Central – 1-0 172 6
- Indpls Park Tudor – 1-0 150 7
- S. Putnam – 1-0 132 8
- Tri – 1-0 74 T9
- N. Decatur – 1-0 60 T9
- Springs Valley – 1-0 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Covenant Christian (Indpls) 28. Triton 26. Carroll (Flora) 22. Sheridan 14.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0