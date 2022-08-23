Read full article on original website
The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features
Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System
Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
Nintendo Won't Raise the Price of the Switch | GameSpot News
Speaking to Eurogamer, Nintendo's president said in a statement: "we will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations," and do not have any plans to "increase the trade price of its hardware." Instead, Nintendo is decreasing the size of Switch packaging to help with shipping issues, by making the cardboard box it comes in 20% smaller, which in turn will help the company's bottom line by using fewer materials.
Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin
Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
Sea of Thieves Panel from gamescom 2022
Join members of the Sea of Thieves crew for a chat about recent additions to our pirate playground, lore discussions, stand-out ship names and a couple of teases as to what the future holds. Originally broadcast live from Gamescom on August 25th 2022.
PlayStation Buys A Mobile Studio, But Says Single-Player AAA Games Remain A Focus
Following its acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie earlier this year, PlayStation has now acquired yet another big studio. Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced plans to buy Savage Game Studios, a mobile studio based in Finland and Germany, that is currently working on a AAA live-service game for mobile. Whether or not this game will be a PlayStation franchise or a new IP remains to be seen.
Mew, Dodrio, And Scizor Are Coming To Pokemon Unite In September
Pokemon Unite is getting three new champions in September: Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. Their release dates will be staggered across the month. Mew will arrive first on September 9, Dodrio on September 14, and Scizor on September 28. Mew is a ranged attacker and has more learnable moves than other...
Pokemon Unite: Pika Party Guide
With Pokemon Unite’s one-year anniversary coming to a close, there is still a week left of Pika Party. Pika Party is the new 4v4 Quick Match mode celebrating the Electric-type Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu. The entire map is changed to the aesthetic of Pikachu, from the walls, balloons, colors, and there are even holograms of Pikachu littering the map. But that is not all littering the map. Every Wild Pokemon is now Pikachu, with certain Pikachu providing different buffs alongside a massive Gigantamax Pikachu taking the middle spot, which is normally reserved for Legendary Pokemon such as Zapdos or Regigigas.
How To Play As Sephiroth In Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier
Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is approaching its fourth season on September 1st. Before the fourth season starts, the game has added an all-new Variant Mode. In the mode, players can play as famous enemies of the Final Fantasy franchise such as Cactuar, Bomb, Slug-Ray, Bahamut, and Cloud's nemesis, Sephiroth, the esteemed Solider 1st Class with his iconic Masamune in hand.
Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale: Tips, Tricks, And Prep Guide
Pokemon Go’s annual Go Fest event has been bigger than ever in 2022, with three in-person events in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo, as well as a two-part global event accessible to all players. As the Season of Go comes to a close, the finale of the global event is coming up quickly. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the event and how to make the most of it.
This Cheap PC Games Bundle Includes Fallout 4, Dishonored 2, And More Great Games
A new bundle is available on Fanatical that lets you score five games for just $22, picking from a catalog that includes Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, The Evil Within 2, and more. If that price is a bit steep, two other tiers are available--four games for $19 and three games for $15. All titles are offered as Steam keys, and you’ll also get a 5% off voucher for your next purchase.
