Kelso, WA

Lake Oswego Review

Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County

Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Plan to build new behavioral health facility in Clark County moves forward

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is planning to open a new behavioral health facility in Clark County. The site is located off Northeast 50th Avenue in the Mount Vista area near Washington State University's Vancouver campus and Vancouver iTech Preparatory, a public school that services grades 6-12.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
opb.org

WeShine nonprofit opens its first micro-village in Portland

Your browser does not support the audio element. If you want to know about the nonprofit behind the city’s newest micro-village, you just need to look at the letters in its name. WeShine stands for Welcoming, Empowering, Safe Habitation Initiative with Neighborhood Engagement. People are starting to move into its Parkrose Community Village in Northeast Portland, where they’ll have their own sleeping pod and other basic necessities like toilets, showers and laundry facilities. Residents will also get help accessing services they need and developing financial literacy skills, which can help them to ultimately move from transitional to affordable housing.
PORTLAND, OR
lacamasmagazine.com

Five Acre Property in Camas School District Offers Tranquility, Beauty

Tucked away from the road and away from congestion but close to all amenities is this stunning 5-acre property with expansive lawns and old growth fir, oak and maple trees. It’s located in the top-rated Camas School District, and is offered by John Fitzgerald, of Sotheby’s. Key Features:
CAMAS, WA
constructiondive.com

Oregon program helps place formerly incarcerated people in apprenticeships

The construction industry faces a stark shortage of workers, but programs and people across the country are working at the local level to solve the problem. Help Wanted highlights grassroots efforts to recruit the next generation of construction pros. Do you know of a group that is helping attract workers...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Hawthorne Street Fair brings revelers to Southeast Portland

Business owners, artists, musicians, neighbors and curious observers flocked to Hawthorne Boulevard between Southeast 30th Avenue and César E. Chávez Boulevard for the 39th iteration of the Hawthorne Street Fair on Sunday. “It’s a great fair. It’s relaxing and fun,” said Robert Boyle, a Hawthorne district resident, who...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

County staff recommend 'no' vote on Warren RV park proposal

Columbia County planning staff say application for 103-space RV park on golf course site hasn't addressed concerns.Columbia County planning staff have recommended that the planning commission reject a bid to add a 103-space RV park to a Warren golf course. OHM Equity Partners seeks to add a 103-space RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course, a nine-hole course that has not operated since 2018. The 77-acre property would still include a nine-hole course and operate at Ironwood Golf Course and RV Park. But in a staff report, county planning staff said OHM Equity Partners "has not shown that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
etxview.com

Public weighs in about pending Lewis & Clark Bridge closure

Washington State Department of Transportation is gathering locals’ biggest concerns about the Lewis and Clark Bridge closure planned for next year. The department held a public open house Tuesday afternoon in the Cowlitz County Event Center to answer questions from the public and provide updates about the construction plans.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Cowlitz County court case backlog frustrates, tires victims

As an advocate, Deborah Nelson would tell survivors of sexual violence their cases would take 18 to 24 months on average to work through the court system. That was before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that timeframe is more like 3 1/2 or four years, she said. “The language of, ‘Well...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Rainier man arrested after multiple suspicious fires in Ore. and Wash.

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A Rainier man was arrested for suspected arson after several fires in Columbia County and Cowlitz County on Friday morning. Between 7 and 8 a.m. Friday, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple suspicious fires in the Rainier area. Witnesses said they saw a white Chevrolet S-10 truck with a matching canopy leave the scene.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Washington Examiner

The city of wilting roses

What does progressive decay look like? The long answer is rampant homelessness, a surge in homicides, and residents fleeing for greener pastures. The shorter answer is Portland, Oregon. According to both residents and real estate agents, there is a noticeable uptick in residents moving out of Portland due to homelessness...
PORTLAND, OR

