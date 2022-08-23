ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches History: The Academy of Natchitoches

Many years ago, Mrs. Cora Carver came to my place of business and said, “I know you are interested in history,” and gave me this red booklet. Henry “Buddy” Maggio. The following are historical stories from that booklet. They are published exactly as written by the original author.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WAYNE EDWARD YATES SR.

WAYNE EDWARD YATES SR.

Wayne Edward Yates Sr. passed away in Natchitoches Aug. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Ardala “Dala” Harding Yates; and is survived by his four children, Dawayna Dare Yates Sanders Christman, Wayne Edward Yates Jr., Kathrin Ellen Yates and Mary Elizabeth Yates; his younger brother, Herbert Wayne Yates; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Wayne was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Gurdon, Ark., to Lula Ellen Eckert Yates and William Justus Yates Sr.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
GRANT PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Chiefs prepare for 2022 football season

The Natchitoches Central Football team hosted a well-attended scrimmage against the Pineville Rebels Friday, Aug. 19. Both teams had the opportunity to run new lineups and plays in preparation for the coming season. The last 20 minutes included a scrimmage of two 10 minute halves, wherein the Chiefs and Rebels battled for an even score of 6-6.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Time has come to clean up or demolish condemned properties

Budget amendment allocates funds for Marshal’s office. At its meeting Monday, the City Council introduced an ordinance that will appropriate money for the City Marshal’s office. Finance Director Clarissa Brown-Smith said the budget amendment of $81,396 will pay for salary, benefits, vehicle, fuel and maintenance for one employee....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Incident at Grant High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A student at Grant High School was located with a firearm. The student is in custody of law enforcement, no one was injured and everyone is safe. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, “This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose any additional threats. We will release more information when details are available.”
ALEXANDRIA, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery

Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
MAGNOLIA, AR
kalb.com

Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a standoff with police officers at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th

UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting on U.S. Highway 71, just north of A.C. Whatley Road. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident. Additional details are slim at this time.
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Three month long RADE investigation leads to fentanyl, guns and money seizure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Fentanyl, guns and money seized after RADE Agents conduct 3 month long investigation. On August 25th, 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit concluded a narcotics investigation that began in May of 2022 by executing a search warrant at 1735 Thornton Court Alexandria, LA. Agents say their case began with an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers that stated the susprect, identified as Craig Deandre Brown, was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court. RADE Agents, with the assistance of the RPSO SWAT Team, executed the narcotics search wararnt.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Vehicle, drugs seized by LPSO

Vehicle, drugs seized by LPSO

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs and an alleged stolen vehicle during an investigation Wednesday evening. On Tuesday a victim reported his vehicle had been stolen. On Wednesday, the owner reported he had located his vehicle on a factory-installed GPS tracking device. Deputy J. McHenry located the vehicle...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

Community Policy