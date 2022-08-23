Read full article on original website
Related
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches History: The Academy of Natchitoches
Many years ago, Mrs. Cora Carver came to my place of business and said, “I know you are interested in history,” and gave me this red booklet. Henry “Buddy” Maggio. The following are historical stories from that booklet. They are published exactly as written by the original author.
Natchitoches Times
WAYNE EDWARD YATES SR.
Wayne Edward Yates Sr. passed away in Natchitoches Aug. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Ardala “Dala” Harding Yates; and is survived by his four children, Dawayna Dare Yates Sanders Christman, Wayne Edward Yates Jr., Kathrin Ellen Yates and Mary Elizabeth Yates; his younger brother, Herbert Wayne Yates; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Wayne was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Gurdon, Ark., to Lula Ellen Eckert Yates and William Justus Yates Sr.
cenlanow.com
Missing Alexandria teen: Isiea Khan, 17
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Isiea Khan, 17. She is described as being approximately 4’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen in the 2100 block of Polk Street. If you have any information or know the...
kalb.com
Missing in Grant Parish: Reigon Dakota Dubois
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Reigon Dakota Dubois. He is 16 years old and was last seen in Montgomery. If you know of his whereabouts, please call GPSO at (318) 627-3261.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchitoches Times
Chiefs prepare for 2022 football season
The Natchitoches Central Football team hosted a well-attended scrimmage against the Pineville Rebels Friday, Aug. 19. Both teams had the opportunity to run new lineups and plays in preparation for the coming season. The last 20 minutes included a scrimmage of two 10 minute halves, wherein the Chiefs and Rebels battled for an even score of 6-6.
Natchitoches Times
Time has come to clean up or demolish condemned properties
Budget amendment allocates funds for Marshal’s office. At its meeting Monday, the City Council introduced an ordinance that will appropriate money for the City Marshal’s office. Finance Director Clarissa Brown-Smith said the budget amendment of $81,396 will pay for salary, benefits, vehicle, fuel and maintenance for one employee....
cenlanow.com
Incident at Grant High School
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A student at Grant High School was located with a firearm. The student is in custody of law enforcement, no one was injured and everyone is safe. According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, “This appears to be an isolated incident and does not pose any additional threats. We will release more information when details are available.”
Louisiana man allegedly shoots girlfriend and leaves her at the emergency room; arrested
On August 24, 2022, the Ruston Police Department was dispatched to the Nothern Louisiana Medical Center in reference to a shooting victim. As officers arrived at the medical center, they found Lakeesha Thurman suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107
A Louisiana Man Has Been Killed in A Head-On Motorcycle Vs Truck Crash on LA 107. Louisiana – On August 28, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 107 at Louisiana Highway 115 Cutoff Road at around 1:15 p.m. Robert D. Reich, 70, of Forest Hill, Louisiana was killed in the crash.
magnoliareporter.com
Suspect held in Murphy's Jewelers robbery
Lester Moody, 39, a suspect in a recent robbery at Murphy’s Jewelers in Magnolia, has been apprehended in Natchitoches, LA. Magnolia Police said in a statement that on May 12, a Murphy’s employee was hit with pepper spray while a suspect stole a tray of diamond earrings. Police...
kalb.com
Man arrested following standoff in Martin Park
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, after a standoff with police officers at a residence in Martin Park. On Saturday morning, APD officers responded to a report of a man threatening residents in a home with a firearm in the 3900 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect retreated into a residence and refused officer’s instructions to come out.
Bayou Jamb Finale: Ruston stuns West Monroe 27-6; plus more scores and highlights
It was a weekend to remember in Ruston. Bayou Jamb has come and passed, but the bragging rights that were won – for now, will last for awhile. In the Bayou Jamb finale, Ruston defeats West Monroe 27-6. In earlier action, Red River tops Lincoln Prep, 14-0. Evangel defeats Cedar Creek by a 14-0 margin […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First night of Bayou Jamb sees clutch moments and outstanding performances, setting up Day two in Ruston
FINAL SCORE: MANGHAM 26, ST. FRED’S 19 OUACHITA 13, OAK GROVE 6 SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE: RED RIVER VS. LINCOLN PREP (11:00) JONESBORO-HODGE VS. FRANKLIN PARISH (1:00) OCS VS. JENA (3:00) EVANGEL VS. CEDAR CREEK (5:00) WEST MONROE VS. RUSTON (7:00)
MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Ruston man who was last seen on August 11th
UPDATE (08/23/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a large search for James Price Tomlinson who has been missing since August 11, 2022. As of now, Tomlinson is still missing. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Tomlinson, please contact the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111. RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
KSLA
LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting on U.S. Highway 71, just north of A.C. Whatley Road. Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident. Additional details are slim at this time.
cenlanow.com
Three month long RADE investigation leads to fentanyl, guns and money seizure
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Fentanyl, guns and money seized after RADE Agents conduct 3 month long investigation. On August 25th, 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit concluded a narcotics investigation that began in May of 2022 by executing a search warrant at 1735 Thornton Court Alexandria, LA. Agents say their case began with an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers that stated the susprect, identified as Craig Deandre Brown, was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court. RADE Agents, with the assistance of the RPSO SWAT Team, executed the narcotics search wararnt.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vehicle, drugs seized by LPSO
The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs and an alleged stolen vehicle during an investigation Wednesday evening. On Tuesday a victim reported his vehicle had been stolen. On Wednesday, the owner reported he had located his vehicle on a factory-installed GPS tracking device. Deputy J. McHenry located the vehicle...
wbrz.com
State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting that left person dead
RED RIVER PARISH - Troopers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that left one person dead in Red River Parish on Saturday. State Police released few details, but said one person was pronounced dead and no deputies were injured. The shooting happened on Highway 71, north of A.C. Whatley Road. No...
Comments / 0