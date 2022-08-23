ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Chapel, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings in the Plum-Oakmont-Verona area, week of Aug. 29, 2022

Plum Area Ladies Society will start its new season with a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept.7 at Plum Community Center, 499 Center New Texas Rod. The speaker for the meeting will be Kim Weber, a registered nurse. She will speak on the challenges of caring for the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton area happenings, week of Aug. 29, 2022

Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Car show, networking events and more in Pine, Richland

Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold and the tunes will be spinning. Feel free to bring your own tables, chairs and EZ-ups for family friendly fun, music by DJ, Denny Dutko, vintage cars and snacks. The church is located at 2942 East Hardies Road in Gibsonia. For details or questions, email at hamptonpresoutreach@gmail.com or call the church office at 724-443-3201. More information can be accessed online at hamptonpresbyterian.net.
GIBSONIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Aug. 29, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. HOPE Center shares wish list for clients. The Alle-Kiski Area HOPE Center,...
TARENTUM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Fox Chapel, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Women's Business Network, movie in the park and more in Penn Hills, Verona

Women’s Business Network allows members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting as our guest. Find out more at wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter’s next meetings are 8 a.m....
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Tarentum manager eager to be part of borough's growth

Tarentum’s new manager, Dwight Boddorf, feels he is joining the borough at the perfect time. “It seems like there’s a good connection between council, businesses and residents, and I want to be part of the growing success,” said Boddorf, 35, who serves as Stowe Township administrator. His...
TARENTUM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreation Construction#Parking Spaces#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Federalist
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Welcome back, Hampton students

Hampton Township School District students returned from summer break to start classes on Aug. 25. The students probably had mixed feelings about reporting on a warm, basically cloudless morning. For some, the weather lifted their spirits as they anticipated seeing their friends and making new ones during the new school year.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 28, 2022

Logan Hammerschmitt sold property at 1005 Sewickley Heights Drive to Dani Properties LLC for $207,500. Valerie Gaydos sold property at 411 Trailside Drive to Norman and Deborah Meanor for $238,000. Franklin Park. John Marklewicz sold property at 1625 Forest Ridge Drive to Nolan and Elizabeth Kurtz for $445,000. Richard Lee...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty

Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
CLARKSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woodland Hills struggles with dress code policies as classes begin

A plan to ban Crocs and ripped pants was put on hold at Woodland Hills High School after administrators reconsidered dress code policies in the first days of the new school year. After students returned to school Wednesday, high school principals Shelly Manns and Berchman Grinage said in a letter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion

An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris after the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man in serious but stable condition after Strip District crash

A man is in serious but stable condition after a crash early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, officials said. Crews responded to Liberty Avenue at 25th Street around 3 a.m. after reports that a vehicle had crashed into a pole, said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: Man injured in Spring Garden shooting

A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood Sunday night, police said. Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brabec Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower extremities, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy