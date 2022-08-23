Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Happenings in the Plum-Oakmont-Verona area, week of Aug. 29, 2022
Plum Area Ladies Society will start its new season with a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept.7 at Plum Community Center, 499 Center New Texas Rod. The speaker for the meeting will be Kim Weber, a registered nurse. She will speak on the challenges of caring for the infants in the neonatal intensive care unit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton area happenings, week of Aug. 29, 2022
Allegheny County and the Pennsylvania Resources Council are offering a Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program in county parks. Locally, a bin will be at Hartwood Acres Park from 7 a.m. to sundown Sept. 17-22 in the amphitheater overflow lot off Middle Road. Residents can drop off glass bottles, jars and jugs of all colors. No color sorting is required.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Car show, networking events and more in Pine, Richland
Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold and the tunes will be spinning. Feel free to bring your own tables, chairs and EZ-ups for family friendly fun, music by DJ, Denny Dutko, vintage cars and snacks. The church is located at 2942 East Hardies Road in Gibsonia. For details or questions, email at hamptonpresoutreach@gmail.com or call the church office at 724-443-3201. More information can be accessed online at hamptonpresbyterian.net.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Aug. 29, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. HOPE Center shares wish list for clients. The Alle-Kiski Area HOPE Center,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hundreds turn out for backpacks, activities at Arnold Back to School Bash
Hundreds of students and families turned out Saturday for a back-to-school bash at Roosevelt Park in Arnold, a joint effort of several community groups meant to help kids in the area prepare for the start of classes. “It’s a way to give back to the community and ease the burden...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Women's Business Network, movie in the park and more in Penn Hills, Verona
Women’s Business Network allows members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting as our guest. Find out more at wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter’s next meetings are 8 a.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Brackenridge pursues $600,000 state grant to help foot cost of public works building
A new Brackenridge public works building could break ground by mid-2023 if the borough lands a $600,000 state gambling revenue grant. Council applied for a Local Share Account grant, funded by state gambling tax revenues, but will have to wait a few months before hearing back, engineer Gordon Taylor said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Tarentum manager eager to be part of borough's growth
Tarentum’s new manager, Dwight Boddorf, feels he is joining the borough at the perfect time. “It seems like there’s a good connection between council, businesses and residents, and I want to be part of the growing success,” said Boddorf, 35, who serves as Stowe Township administrator. His...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: News from Hampton Presbyterian Church, Women's Business Network and more
The Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show on Sept. 10, from 2-6 p.m. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold, and the tunes will be spinning. People can bring their own tables, chairs, and EZ-ups. Family friendly fun,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Welcome back, Hampton students
Hampton Township School District students returned from summer break to start classes on Aug. 25. The students probably had mixed feelings about reporting on a warm, basically cloudless morning. For some, the weather lifted their spirits as they anticipated seeing their friends and making new ones during the new school year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 28, 2022
Logan Hammerschmitt sold property at 1005 Sewickley Heights Drive to Dani Properties LLC for $207,500. Valerie Gaydos sold property at 411 Trailside Drive to Norman and Deborah Meanor for $238,000. Franklin Park. John Marklewicz sold property at 1625 Forest Ridge Drive to Nolan and Elizabeth Kurtz for $445,000. Richard Lee...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Twins crowned Westmoreland Fair royalty
Ties to the Westmoreland Fair run deep in Emma and Addison Heeter’s family. The twins’ dad has been involved with the fair for years, their grandfather attended the first fair in 1954, and their mom was crowned fair princess twice. Perhaps it is only natural that Emma and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Projects at Morosini Reserve offer new chances to check out local wildlife in Murrysville
Zach Posner can remember watching deer browse the big apple tree his family used to have in their Claridge backyard. “They’d always come up and eat apples,” said Posner, 15, of Penn Township. “We also live close to Bushy Run, and we can go over there and see a lot of wildlife.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woodland Hills struggles with dress code policies as classes begin
A plan to ban Crocs and ripped pants was put on hold at Woodland Hills High School after administrators reconsidered dress code policies in the first days of the new school year. After students returned to school Wednesday, high school principals Shelly Manns and Berchman Grinage said in a letter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Work on northbound Highland Park Bridge ramp to Freeport Road to begin Monday, last into February
Another long-term roadwork closure along the Route 28 corridor is set to start at 6 a.m. Monday as PennDOT crews reconstruct the northbound Highland Park Bridge ramp to Freeport Road. The ramp is expected to be closed until early February. The work will include bridge rehabilitation and drainage improvements. Ramp...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion
An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris after the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Man in serious but stable condition after Strip District crash
A man is in serious but stable condition after a crash early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, officials said. Crews responded to Liberty Avenue at 25th Street around 3 a.m. after reports that a vehicle had crashed into a pole, said Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: Man injured in Spring Garden shooting
A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood Sunday night, police said. Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brabec Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower extremities, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school football roundup for Week Zero: Penn-Trafford holds off Canon-McMillan
Conlan Greene threw for 335 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 42 yards and another score as Class 5A No. 2 Penn-Trafford held off Class 6A No. 5 Canon-McMillan, 35-28, in a nonconference football game Friday night. Daniel Tarabrella caught nine passes for 140 yards and the game’s first...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Austin Caye makes impact on offense, defense as Bethel Park tops North Hills
Defense was key for Bethel Park in its 22-10 win over North Hills on Friday night. Led by senior Austin Caye’s pair of interceptions, the Black Hawks’ defense kept the Indians from scoring an offensive touchdown en route to the season-opening victory. “He’s tough to defend,” Bethel Park...
Comments / 0