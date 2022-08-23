PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great news for some of the 21 beagles who were rescued by local organizations after a breeding facility in Virginia was forced to surrender them. RELATED: 21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in PittsburghAnimal Friends said the first few of the pups are going up for adoption this weekend, making the announcement on Friday. For those interested in adopting a rescued beagle, you can get more information right here. Animal Friends and Humane Animal Rescue were two of the five local shelters that took in beagles from the Envigo Facility. Some of those beagles even visited us on Pittsburgh Today Live! Envigo was shut down after multiple animal welfare violations were found and 4,000 dogs needed to be rescued. Groups around the country have been stepping up to make sure the dogs find their "fur-ever" homes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO