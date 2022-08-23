ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

msn.com

Editorial: Fix unnecessarily broad, and dangerous, license plate statute

A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that police can pull drivers over with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships. This is an open invitation for officers to perform traffic stops based on flimsy license plates violations. The legislature must fix this oddity of the state vehicle code.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Steelers star and other veterans highlighting impact of closed primaries on those who served

HARRISBURG, PA – An effort by the Committee of Seventy to pass legislation that would open Pennsylvania’s primary elections to all registered voters is enlisting prominent veterans to highlight the disproportionate impact of closed primaries on former service members. About half of Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans are registered independents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcn247.com

In Pa.-- Driver sought in fatal crash wounded by detective

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle fleeing police struck and killed a motor bike operator in western Pennsylvania, and the suspected driver was shot and wounded by police before he was captured. Allegheny County police say a Monroeville officer tried to stop a driver on felony arrest warrants, but the vehicle fled and hit a mini motor bike operator in Wilkinsburg, killing 39-year-old Luis Hernandez. County detectives found the vehicle but say the driver tried to strike a detective, who fired. Forty-eight-year-old Jack Sherwood was later arrested and faces charges including attempted homicide and assault; court documents don’t list an attorney.
WILKINSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change

I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store

State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money

The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility going up for adoption

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great news for some of the 21 beagles who were rescued by local organizations after a breeding facility in Virginia was forced to surrender them. RELATED: 21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in PittsburghAnimal Friends said the first few of the pups are going up for adoption this weekend, making the announcement on Friday. For those interested in adopting a rescued beagle, you can get more information right here. Animal Friends and Humane Animal Rescue were two of the five local shelters that took in beagles from the Envigo Facility. Some of those beagles even visited us on Pittsburgh Today Live! Envigo was shut down after multiple animal welfare violations were found and 4,000 dogs needed to be rescued. Groups around the country have been stepping up to make sure the dogs find their "fur-ever" homes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh police: Man injured in Spring Garden shooting

A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood Sunday night, police said. Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brabec Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower extremities, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

Police in PA issue warning after python goes missing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in a Pennsylvania town have issued a warning after a pet python went missing on Wednesday after being out on a walk with its owner. According to NBC affiliate WPXI, police in Duquesne are warning residents about the white snake, which is reportedly between five to seven feet long.
DUQUESNE, PA
msn.com

Suspect in Monroeville police chase strikes cyclist

This story will be updated. Allegheny County police are responding after a car being chased by Monroeville police struck and injured a person riding either a bicycle or a motorcycle. Chris Kearns, the spokesman for county police, said officers were investigating the at the scene at William Penn Highway and...
MONROEVILLE, PA

