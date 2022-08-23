Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with VictoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions Continuing to Fail as Numbers IncreaseLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Wants to Develop New TerminalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
msn.com
Editorial: Fix unnecessarily broad, and dangerous, license plate statute
A panel of the Superior Court of Pennsylvania has ruled that police can pull drivers over with even a speck of their license plates obscured by frames, which typically promote sports teams, colleges and auto dealerships. This is an open invitation for officers to perform traffic stops based on flimsy license plates violations. The legislature must fix this oddity of the state vehicle code.
therecord-online.com
Steelers star and other veterans highlighting impact of closed primaries on those who served
HARRISBURG, PA – An effort by the Committee of Seventy to pass legislation that would open Pennsylvania’s primary elections to all registered voters is enlisting prominent veterans to highlight the disproportionate impact of closed primaries on former service members. About half of Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans are registered independents...
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
wcn247.com
In Pa.-- Driver sought in fatal crash wounded by detective
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a vehicle fleeing police struck and killed a motor bike operator in western Pennsylvania, and the suspected driver was shot and wounded by police before he was captured. Allegheny County police say a Monroeville officer tried to stop a driver on felony arrest warrants, but the vehicle fled and hit a mini motor bike operator in Wilkinsburg, killing 39-year-old Luis Hernandez. County detectives found the vehicle but say the driver tried to strike a detective, who fired. Forty-eight-year-old Jack Sherwood was later arrested and faces charges including attempted homicide and assault; court documents don’t list an attorney.
Police: Houston tenant kills 3 others, set fire to lure them
HOUSTON — (AP) — A man evicted from a Houston apartment building shot five other tenants — killing three of them — Sunday morning after setting fire to the house to lure them out, police said. Officers fatally shot the gunman. The incident happened at about...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Pa. not so welcoming; Biden destroying nation; GOP suppressing voters; working together on climate change
I am a local physician who has been practicing in Greensburg and Latrobe since 2009. I would like to point out that some of my physician colleagues are not white. Some are not Christian. Some are immigrants. And they are the kindest, most caring and most morally upstanding people you would ever want to meet. I have seen many excellent physicians leave the area over the years, and I know that it is very difficult to recruit new talent.
Police say shooting in Monroeville was suicide
MONROEVILLE, PA – police responded to a home in Monroeville on Wednesday in response to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Allegheny County Jail officer pleads to federal weapons charge
A former Allegheny County correctional officer accused of taking illegal drugs into the facility to sell pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday to possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, is expected to plead to state court charges related to the drug sales on Oct. 18, said...
Target 11: Where have all the Pittsburgh school police officers gone?
PITTSBURGH — The district’s police force has been cut in half from 24 officers to 12, and that move has some people raising questions and concerns about school safety. Some officers retired, while others moved on to better paying job. Meanwhile, the district can’t find anyone to fill the vacant positions.
Police: 19-year-old killed in shooting in Beaver County
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A 19-year-old was killed during a shooting in Beaver County, state police say. Dispatchers confirm that police and EMS were called to the 300 block of Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. Investigators were focused on the Valley Terrace apartment complex. State troopers said multiple shots were fired...
Woman arrested after homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman has been arrested following a homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood in early August. According to Pittsburgh police, 21-year-old Tylajae Allen was arrested Friday in Coraopolis. Allen was wanted for a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Brighton Place on Aug. 8. One...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Prosecutors claim New Kensington man's death involving teens was over owed drug money
Prosecutors for the first time Friday publicly revealed an alleged motive in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington man in July. Seven teens are charged in the death of Jason Raiford, 39. Westmoreland County Detective Jason Napier testified during a preliminary hearing for four of them that some of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 men pass $2.5K in counterfeit money at Indiana County grocery store
State police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding four men who used 25 counterfeit $100 bills at a White Township grocery store on Thursday. The men, who are in their early 20s, left the store in a dark sedan after buying $2,500 of goods with the counterfeit money at around 4 p.m., police say.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In-state Pitt students to receive grants from Pa. covid-19 relief money
The University of Pittsburgh will use all of its state covid-19 relief money to provide grants for its in-state students. About 20,000 students will benefit from the $7.5 million one-time state allocation granted to Pitt by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, according to the university. Wolf quietly granted $40 million...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Suspect wounded by police gunfire after pursuit that killed Wilkinsburg biker
A man died Friday night when another man fleeing police struck his mini motorbike at a Wilkinsburg intersection, according to Allegheny County Police. The fleeing driver, Jack Sherwood, 48, was later wounded when he tried to run down an officer who in turn fired into Sherwood’s car, police said.
Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility going up for adoption
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great news for some of the 21 beagles who were rescued by local organizations after a breeding facility in Virginia was forced to surrender them. RELATED: 21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in PittsburghAnimal Friends said the first few of the pups are going up for adoption this weekend, making the announcement on Friday. For those interested in adopting a rescued beagle, you can get more information right here. Animal Friends and Humane Animal Rescue were two of the five local shelters that took in beagles from the Envigo Facility. Some of those beagles even visited us on Pittsburgh Today Live! Envigo was shut down after multiple animal welfare violations were found and 4,000 dogs needed to be rescued. Groups around the country have been stepping up to make sure the dogs find their "fur-ever" homes.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh police: Man injured in Spring Garden shooting
A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Garden neighborhood Sunday night, police said. Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brabec Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and lower extremities, Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said.
msn.com
Police in PA issue warning after python goes missing
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in a Pennsylvania town have issued a warning after a pet python went missing on Wednesday after being out on a walk with its owner. According to NBC affiliate WPXI, police in Duquesne are warning residents about the white snake, which is reportedly between five to seven feet long.
msn.com
Suspect in Monroeville police chase strikes cyclist
This story will be updated. Allegheny County police are responding after a car being chased by Monroeville police struck and injured a person riding either a bicycle or a motorcycle. Chris Kearns, the spokesman for county police, said officers were investigating the at the scene at William Penn Highway and...
1 man killed in shooting at hair salon in North Versailles, police say
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man is dead after a shooting at a hair salon in North Versailles, police say. Emergency dispatchers confirm police and medics were called to the 400 block of Porter Street at around 4:47 p.m. Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his...
