Read full article on original website
Related
NME
‘High On Life’ developer confirms DLC and post-launch plans
High On Life will receive downloadable content (DLC) and other post-launch additions, developer Squanch Games confirmed at Gamescom after showing off more in-game footage. The sci-fi first-person shooter is being developed by Squanch Games, the studio founded by the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland. Earlier this year, at Summer Game Fest, the game was announced and since then more and more information has gone public leading up to its release later this year.
NME
3DS emulation is possible with a Steam Deck and a television
A tech content creator has managed to successfully emulate the 3DS with a television and a Steam Deck, with the former substituting the top screen and the latter acting as the bottom screen. This was posted on Twitter by GameXData, which shows an image of Pokémon X or Y (it’s...
NME
TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’
American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
NME
‘Diablo Immortal’ changing legendary crests so players can better identify them
Blizzard Entertainment has outlined how it will visually change the crests in Diablo Immortal in an effort to make it clearer to players which crests they’re using and potentially purchasing with real money. Diablo Immortal game director Wyatt Cheng responded to a Reddit post from last week (August 27)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
PlayStation setting up mobile division with Savage Game Studios acquisition
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that PlayStation has entered into an agreement to acquire mobile developer Savage Game Studios and add it to the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. Sony announced the acquisition today (August 29), with Savage Game Studios forming in 2020 and being filled with mobile development...
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ mod makes Saul Goodman the protagonist
Saul Goodman’s model has been taken from the mobile Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements game and modded into the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man port for the PC. The recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PC has already seen swathes of modders creating mods for the game, with the most popular category being new character designs and suits for the web-slinging protagonist. One particular mod turned Spider-Man into Kermit the Frog, which spread around Twitter like wildfire.
NME
‘Lies Of P’ director explains why the game is about Pinocchio
The director for Lies Of P has explained why Neowiz decided to have the game focus on the character of Pinocchio. During Gamescom 2022, one of the biggest reveals that had everyone talking was the dark-retelling of Pinocchio, Lies Of P; a Soulslike role-playing game featuring visuals similar to Bloodborne.
NME
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ Immortal Empires player count skyrockets
Following the release of Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires expansion, the game has seen a renewed popularity, with the player count being multiplied more than 15 times over. Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires is a new release that brings Creative Assembly’s dream of combining all three Warhammer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
Steam testing major changes to its mobile app
Valve is currently testing a new version of the Steam mobile app, in an effort to improve the Steam experience on mobile devices. A limited beta for the Steam mobile app started last week (August 24), with Valve saying it’s “rebuilt the app on a new framework and modernised the design,” (Steam post via Eurogamer).
NME
New versions of the Steam Deck coming from Valve in the future
Valve has confirmed in a new booklet targeted towards introducing the company and Steam Deck to Asian markets that the device is the first of many handheld PCs it has planned. The booklet – which focuses on the handheld, and the history and culture of Valve itself – was released last week (August 25), as the handheld is preparing to launch in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
NME
Billlie unveil striking teaser for upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’
K-pop girl group Billlie have released a music video teaser for their upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’. Earlier today (August 29), the seven-member act uploaded a sneak peek of ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’, the lead single of their upcoming mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’. The music video and mini-album will drop on August 31 at 6PM KST.
NME
‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer
Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack. Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that...
NME
Full Flower Moon Band – ‘Diesel Forever’ review: Scorching rock with a sting in the tail
If Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band has at all been floated your way in conversation, it’s probably been tagged with this emphatic sentiment: You’ve got to see them live. With a piercing triple-guitar formation and an arresting, hip-swivelling leader in Kate ‘Babyshakes’ Dillon, there is an undeniable electricity to experiencing the project in this manner. But ‘Diesel Forever’ is also a near-perfect introduction to the band – not least because it manages to bottle that lightning of their live performances and launch it forth through your speakers.
NME
Jake Bugg shares video for previously unreleased track, ‘It’s True’
Jake Bugg has shared a video for previously unreleased track ‘It’s True’ today (August 26) – check it out below. The video is shared ahead of the previously announced 10th anniversary of his self titled debut album. The Nottingham musician released his first LP, which featured such songs as ‘Lightning Bolt’, ‘Two Fingers’ and ‘Trouble Town’, on October 15, 2012.
NME
‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died
Gerald Potterton, one of the animators behind The Beatles Yellow Submarine and the director of Heavy Metal has died. He was 91 years old. The death was confirmed by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) in a statement to Pitchfork. In a statement, Claude Joli-Coeur, NFB chair and government...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ episode two recap: picking a new queen
And so we find ourselves back in Westeros, for another George RR Martin epic. Strap in, everyone – there’s going to be a lot of blood; a lot of wigs; and a hell of a lot of dragons. After a suitably dramatic first episode, the Game of Thrones...
NME
First images from third and final season of ‘His Dark Materials’ revealed
Two stills from the fantasy series posted on its official Twitter account show Lyra (Dafne Keen) and her best friend Will (Amir Wilson) laying side by side. In another image Mary Malone (Simone Kirb), the astrophysicist who is told she must play the role of the serpent for the second Adam and Eve, is pictured with a concerned look on her face.
NME
Embracer Group completes acquisition of ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Deus Ex’ studios
Embracer Group has today announced that its acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix Montréal is complete, following the agreement in May 2022. The acquisition sees Embracer Group taking ownership of the three development studios alongside a host of intellectual properties (IPs) including Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, Legacy of Kain and “more than 50 back-catalogue games from Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.” according to an announcement on its website.
NME
Dr Disrespect says sniper headshots should be eliminations in all shooters
Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, A.K.A Dr Disrespect, the well known YouTube streamer and co-founder of Midnight Society, has weighed in on the state of snipers, and specifically their headshots. In a short and simple Tweet from his account, Dr Disrespect states: “A headshot with a sniper should be...
NME
Blur’s Dave Rowntree composes soundtrack for new season of BBC drama ‘The Capture’
Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has revealed that he composed the soundtrack for the second season of BBC drama The Capture. The first episode of the six-part season aired last night (August 28) with the second coming tonight (August 29), following on from a first season in 2019. Sharing the news...
Comments / 0