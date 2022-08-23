If Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band has at all been floated your way in conversation, it’s probably been tagged with this emphatic sentiment: You’ve got to see them live. With a piercing triple-guitar formation and an arresting, hip-swivelling leader in Kate ‘Babyshakes’ Dillon, there is an undeniable electricity to experiencing the project in this manner. But ‘Diesel Forever’ is also a near-perfect introduction to the band – not least because it manages to bottle that lightning of their live performances and launch it forth through your speakers.

