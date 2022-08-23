ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Netflix Cancels Live-Action Resident Evil After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew its live-action series adaptation of the beloved video game series Resident Evil. Deadline was the first to report. The decision comes roughly six weeks after the series debuted on July 14, and the show--as Deadline speculates--didn't deliver the word-of-mouth numbers that Netflix was hoping for. Although audiences and critics were split on the show, GameSpot's Chris E. Hayner found the adaptation to be an ambitious and unusual interpretation of the source material.
Breaking Bad Creator's Next Show Is Sci-Fi, Won't Focus On Anti-Hero

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan has teased more information about his next TV show. As previously rumored, Gilligan's next show will not be set in the Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul universe, and will instead be a sci-fi show set in a new world. He confirmed this,...
House Of The Dragon Renewed For Season 2

HBO has renewed the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon for a second season. The renewal order comes after just one episode of the first season, which aired on August 21 and was a big success. The series premiere set a viewership record for HBO with 10 million...
All 14 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)

Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
The '90s Sandman Adaptation Script Was Sabotaged By Neil Gaiman

As The Sandman fans everywhere are waiting to see if Netflix will give the iconic comic another season of its adapted series, co-creator Neil Gaiman shared some stories with Rolling Stone about his commitment to make sure his creative vision was honored for the TV version. Famously, Gaiman had resisted several movie offers over the last three decades to do right by The Sandman--and it turns out, he once went so far as to sabotage an idea he couldn't get onboard with.
Warframe Styanax Animated Short

Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Call of the Wild: The Angler Gameplay Trailer

Welcome to Golden Ridge Reserve: a little slice of heaven jam-packed with natural wonder and some fantastic fishing. In this gameplay trailer, you’ll learn how to tailor your fishing kit to suit your style and help you nail that next big catch. You’ll also learn how to customize your look, play with friends, and explore this vast, atmospheric and immersive open world environment.
Fortnite Crew Goodies For August Includes Loveless Skin

Epic has revealed the latest Fortnite Crew skin for September. Subscribers will have access to the new Loveless skin that comes with a few different variants and other in-game items. Starting on September 1, subscribers will have the option to wear the Loveless skin that appears to be based on...
Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle

Pokemon Unite: Pika Party Guide

With Pokemon Unite’s one-year anniversary coming to a close, there is still a week left of Pika Party. Pika Party is the new 4v4 Quick Match mode celebrating the Electric-type Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu. The entire map is changed to the aesthetic of Pikachu, from the walls, balloons, colors, and there are even holograms of Pikachu littering the map. But that is not all littering the map. Every Wild Pokemon is now Pikachu, with certain Pikachu providing different buffs alongside a massive Gigantamax Pikachu taking the middle spot, which is normally reserved for Legendary Pokemon such as Zapdos or Regigigas.
Dream Hacker

Lightfall Might Not Be What We Thought - Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2

Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
Obedient Servant

The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features

Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
Lunch Tycoon

Hawkeye Epic Collection: The Avenging Archer #1 - Volume 1

Earth’s Mightiest Marksman! Follow Hawkeye’s career from his debut to his first solo adventure and beyond! Though Clint Barton debuted as a foe of Iron Man and a love interest to the deadly Black Widow, the sharpshooter soon reformed and joined the Avengers, becoming a force for good — and a thorn in Captain America’s side! Now learn Hawkeye’s hidden history, thrill to his size-changing stint as Goliath and unforgettable team-ups with Spider-Man and Ant-Man, witness his battles with the bizarre Death-Throws and more! Plus: the heroic career of Hawkeye’s bride-to-be, Mockingbird!
Nintendo Won't Raise the Price of the Switch | GameSpot News

Speaking to Eurogamer, Nintendo's president said in a statement: "we will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations," and do not have any plans to "increase the trade price of its hardware." Instead, Nintendo is decreasing the size of Switch packaging to help with shipping issues, by making the cardboard box it comes in 20% smaller, which in turn will help the company's bottom line by using fewer materials.
