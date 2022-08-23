Read full article on original website
‘Genshin Impact’ demake turns the MMO into a pixelated turn-based RPG
Genshin Impact has undergone a demake in a newly released pixelated fan project, and it looks amazing. Freelance pixel artist OhoDavi recently shared their latest project which has been in the works for a while, and it brings the free-to-play action role-playing game (RPG) to the world of 2D-pixel art (via PCGamesN).
‘Terraria’ sequel concept art shared by game’s developer
Terraria creator and Re-Logic president Andrew “Redigit” Spinks has shared some early concept art for a sequel to the game. Spinks shared an image on Twitter over the last weekend (August 27) of some concept art for what they call T2 (Terraria 2), but noted that “it’s crazy rough so forgive me,” (via PCGamesN).
‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ wasn’t planned during ‘Innocence’ development
Asobo Studio has said that A Plague Tale: Requiem wasn’t in the cards during the development of the first game A Plague Tale: Innocence. During a Gamescom 2022 interview with PCGames N, lead level designer Kevin Pinson explained that the sequel “was not a given” after Innocence was released.
‘Splatoon 3’ gets a new 7-minute trailer showing an array of weapons
Nintendo has released a new seven-minute Japanese gameplay trailer for Splatoon 3 ahead of the game’s release next month. The latest trailer dives into everything: from Splatoon 3 stages players will be competing on, the core abilities and mechanics of the third-person shooter, as well as the different modes including single-player and the Salmon Run.
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Roku is giving a glimpse of the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Daniel Radcliffe. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story explores the life and career of parody singer and musician "Weird Al" Yankovic. The...
First images from third and final season of ‘His Dark Materials’ revealed
Two stills from the fantasy series posted on its official Twitter account show Lyra (Dafne Keen) and her best friend Will (Amir Wilson) laying side by side. In another image Mary Malone (Simone Kirb), the astrophysicist who is told she must play the role of the serpent for the second Adam and Eve, is pictured with a concerned look on her face.
‘House Of The Dragon’ episode two recap: picking a new queen
And so we find ourselves back in Westeros, for another George RR Martin epic. Strap in, everyone – there’s going to be a lot of blood; a lot of wigs; and a hell of a lot of dragons. After a suitably dramatic first episode, the Game of Thrones...
Watch Kevin Bacon perform Beyoncé’s ‘Heated’ to a couple of goats
Kevin Bacon has put an acoustic spin on Beyoncé‘s ‘Heated’, performing his rendition of the song to an audience of goats. Posting a clip to his Twitter on Sunday (August 28) as part of his ongoing ‘Goat Songs’ series, the Footloose actor shared the caption: “Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling ‘Heated’, [Beyoncé]. Loving this track.”
‘CS:GO’ modding duo create a flag-based kart game mode
A group of modders have created a go-kart game mode in Valve’s massively popular team shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). Released today (August 29), the mod is available for download straight from Steam itself here. Dubbed a “vehicular capture the flag gameplay mode for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” players can...
WATCH: Netflix Drops Nostalgic Video in Honor of 25th Birthday
On Monday (August 29th), streaming giant Netflix took to its social media accounts to share… The post WATCH: Netflix Drops Nostalgic Video in Honor of 25th Birthday appeared first on Outsider.
‘Resident Evil 4’ director says the camera wasn’t designed to be “innovative”
Director and writer on the original Resident Evil 4 Shinji Mikami has explained that the team at Capcom never designed the influential camera system to be groundbreaking. Mikami recently spoke to fellow Resident Evil franchise veteran Jun Takeuchi about the last 25 years of the series, with the second part of the video releasing today (August 29).
LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film
LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
Jamie Campbell Bower teases Vecna’s return in ‘Stranger Things’: “I don’t think he’s slunk off licking his wounds in misery”
Jamie Campbell Bower has teased Vecna’s return in the final season of Stranger Things. The actor, who portrays season four’s key villain, Vecna, said in a new interview with NME that he expects the character to wreak more havoc when the Netflix sci-fi drama returns for its fifth season in 2024.
‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died
Gerald Potterton, one of the animators behind The Beatles Yellow Submarine and the director of Heavy Metal has died. He was 91 years old. The death was confirmed by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) in a statement to Pitchfork. In a statement, Claude Joli-Coeur, NFB chair and government...
Billlie unveil striking teaser for upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’
K-pop girl group Billlie have released a music video teaser for their upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’. Earlier today (August 29), the seven-member act uploaded a sneak peek of ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’, the lead single of their upcoming mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’. The music video and mini-album will drop on August 31 at 6PM KST.
‘Pokémon’ Kanto region recreated by pixel artists
Hundreds of pixel artists have recreated Pokémon’s Kanto region from the Red and Blue games in a fully interactive map online. The group in question, Retro Redrawn, creates “remakes and demakes” of classic games, and so far has already done The Legend of Zelda’s Hyrule as well as Johto from the Pokémon Gold and Silver games.
‘Valorant’ will be getting an updated Fracture map “soon”
Riot Games has confirmed that it will be overhauling Valorant‘s Fracture map in order to address balance issues. Riot Games’ level and game designer Joe “Pearl Hogbash” Lansford took to Twitter on August 27 to explain the plans the team has for the Fracture overhaul, stating that certain areas of the map will be changed to help balance issues for both defending and attacking teams (via GamesRadar).
‘Amy’ director Asif Kapadia to create new docuseries about Camden’s musical history
Asif Kapadia, the Oscar-winning director of Amy Winehouse film Amy, is to create a new docuseries about Camden’s musical history. The four-part series, titled Camden, is being created for Disney+, and its reveal comes as part of the announcement of a handful of new projects for the streaming service, including a Keanu Reeves-starring documentary about a Formula 1 team, a show on the recent ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial and another documenting fashion in the ’90s.
Full Flower Moon Band – ‘Diesel Forever’ review: Scorching rock with a sting in the tail
If Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band has at all been floated your way in conversation, it’s probably been tagged with this emphatic sentiment: You’ve got to see them live. With a piercing triple-guitar formation and an arresting, hip-swivelling leader in Kate ‘Babyshakes’ Dillon, there is an undeniable electricity to experiencing the project in this manner. But ‘Diesel Forever’ is also a near-perfect introduction to the band – not least because it manages to bottle that lightning of their live performances and launch it forth through your speakers.
3DS emulation is possible with a Steam Deck and a television
A tech content creator has managed to successfully emulate the 3DS with a television and a Steam Deck, with the former substituting the top screen and the latter acting as the bottom screen. This was posted on Twitter by GameXData, which shows an image of Pokémon X or Y (it’s...
