Jennings, LA

Suspect in early morning shooting wanted by Jennings Police

By Seth Linscombe
 5 days ago

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) – Jennings Police are looking for a suspect in relation to an early morning shooting.

According to the Jennings Police Department , an arrest warrant has been obtained for Dandre Javonte Nixon, 26, in reference to a shooting early Tuesday morning on S. Main St. near Sumner St.

The victim was transported to a local hospital due to his injuries from the shooting. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nixon, you are asked to contact the Jennings Police Department Tips Line at (337) 275-9002.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

