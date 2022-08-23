Undrafted rookie Nolan Turner finding his way with Bucs

From signing a free agent contract back in April to singing autographs for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans during training camp.

Nolan Turner is making a name for himself.

“Camp has been a blast,” Turner told ABC Action News sports anchor Kyle Burger. “I’ve really enjoyed coming out here and learning from these guys that have been on the team, this safety group. We have a lot of veteran wisdom on this back end. It’s been fun watching these guys compete, learning from them.”

Bucs’ all-pro safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. has taken notice of Turner.

“Super-smart player, man. He’s very cerebral,” Winfield, Jr. said. “He came in and picked up the scheme super-fast. He’s been out here making plays all camp. He’s been taking the ball away. It seems like he’s in the right position, the position he’s supposed to make plays.”

Turner’s position has sky-rocketed since his high school days in Alabama. He was told he was too small and too slow.

“When he walks in the room, he’s not going to impress anybody,” USF head coach Jeff Scott said.

Turner had only one power-5 college scholarship offer. Clemson University took a chance. Scott spent four seasons with Turner at Clemson.

“Nolan was a guy when he came in; a lot of the Clemson fans were kind of questioning why he’s there. Coach Swinney believed in him,” Scott said.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was a teammate of Turner’s dad at the University of Alabama. Kevin Turner played eight seasons in the NFL. He passed away in 2016 after a years-long battle with ALS.

“He played up in Philly and New England for a while,” Turner said. “Just to follow in his footsteps and get a chance to play at this level, I think he would think it’s really special.”

Turner was an All-American and two-time national champion during his six years at Clemson. Now, he’s up for a new challenge.

“You got dudes everywhere, guys that can play, especially in this offense,” Turner said. “You got guys that are really good players all over the field. So you have to be very precise, the speed of the game is faster, and you can’t waste any movement. You have to be precise, very detailed, and consistent every day you come out here.”

Turner has made a few big players already — even intercepting Tom Brady early in training camp. Head coach Todd Bowles described Turner as a “very smart” player, but it’s unclear if the team will carry a fifth safety with Winfield, Jr., Mike Edwards, Logan Ryan, and Keanu Neal locked in.