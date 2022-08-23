Tanger Outlets Riverhead Hosting Labor Day Block Party, Sept. 3

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Riverhead is celebrating style, savings and the end of the summer season with the Labor Day Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The open-air outlet destination will provide shoppers with a wide range of family-friendly festivities to close out summer with a bang, including music, yard games and mini golf.

All weekend long, shoppers can also enjoy celebratory savings at Tanger Outlets Riverhead during its Labor Day Weekend Sale from Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5. This holiday sale event will feature exclusive deals from shopper-favorite outlet brands, including American Eagle Outfitters, Vera Bradley and Columbia Factory Store. For a complete list of deals, please visit tangeroutlets.com/riverhead.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Riverhead Labor Day Block Party

Activities include music, yard games and mini golf

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 3

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Riverhead

200 Tanger Mall Drive

Riverhead, NY 11901