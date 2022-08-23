Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelly, needs this weekend rain to go away. On Saturday, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted: "Still a steady rain that is weakening but still too heavy to start drying track. Teams still haven’t started work on prerace adjustments. Likely would be tough to have an on-time start tonight. Need it to clear in the next three hours to likely have a chance to race tonight."

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO