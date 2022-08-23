ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 2

hotrod88
5d ago

Cliff, You guys are having a harder year because you raised the bar and everyone had to step up their game. Congratulations and carry on!

Reply
6
Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Fans Furious With Bubba Wallace Ruling

Sunday's Cup Series race has been an eventful one, with several big-time crashes. Unfortunately, Bubba Wallace appears to have been on the receiving end of a bad ruling. Wallace has reportedly been put on the DVP - damaged vehicle policy - by NASCAR. "Wallace is listed by NASCAR as being...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Massive Crash

A huge crash just went down at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona. Going into the first and second turns nearly half the field got caught up in a collision that allowed Austin Dillon's No. 3 car to steal the lead. The NASCAR world reacted to Sunday's wreck on...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Announced His Engagement Saturday

Kyle Weatherman had a special day on Saturday. Not only did he race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but he also announced that he is now engaged to his girlfriend. He posted a couple of pictures to his Twitter account on Saturday night. Prior to posting this, Weatherman got 22nd...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: New driver of the #9 car for the 2023 season?

With Noah Gragson set to move to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, will JR Motorsports replace him behind the wheel of the #9 Chevrolet?. A long-rumored announcement was made earlier this month when Petty GMS Motorsports confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to join the team as the full-time driver of the #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Gragson currently competes part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Rick Hendrick
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To Crushing Teammate News

Over the past few weeks, NASCAR driver Kurt Busch has been trying to battle back from a head injury. However, shortly before the weekend kicked off, Busch made the decision to withdraw from the playoffs. Since he was going to miss the start of the playoffs, 23XI Racing withdrew its request for a medical waiver that would maintain the veteran’s playoff eligibility.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Massive Crash In NASCAR Race On Sunday Afternoon

The 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is underway at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, but a massive crash in the rain is threatening to put a damper in everyone's mood. With just 23 laps remaining in the race, Denny Hamlin held the lead when several of the race cars appeared to swerve on the slick, rainy track at Daytona. A massive crash ensued, causing a pileup that got over half of the cars involved.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Kelley Earnhardt Is Very Frustrated On Sunday Afternoon

Kelley Earnhardt's fears were confirmed on Sunday. After tweeting her frustration about the rain messing with her plans to have little brother Dale Jr. attend her 50th birthday party, Earnhardt sent out a follow-up post:. "This tweet has not aged well." Her tweet got some replies from NASCAR fans. "Maybe...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Hendrick Motorsports#Race Car
The Spun

Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr's Sister Not Happy With Weather News

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s sister, Kelly, needs this weekend rain to go away. On Saturday, NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted: "Still a steady rain that is weakening but still too heavy to start drying track. Teams still haven’t started work on prerace adjustments. Likely would be tough to have an on-time start tonight. Need it to clear in the next three hours to likely have a chance to race tonight."
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Conspiracy theory emerges after Kurt Busch announcement

Some believe that Kurt Busch withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to help Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota. Before this weekend’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch announced that he would be withdrawing his medical waiver request to be a part of the upcoming four-round, 10-race playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR group keeps getting smaller and smaller

The amount of NASCAR Cup Series drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing Family continues to dwindle, and they haven’t added any new ones in several years. The Coca-Cola Racing Family has been a group of various Coca-Cola-sponsored NASCAR Cup Series drivers for close to two and a half decades. During...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Daytona Cup Series results, points

NASCAR Cup Daytona results, points: Austin Dillon won the 2022 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway, where the 16-driver grid was completed for the 10-race playoffs. It was the second victory on the 2.5-mile oval for the Richard Childress Racing driver, who won the 2018 Daytona 500. With Dillon securing...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Natalie Decker replaced by Patrick Emerling for Daytona

This weekend, NASCAR is racing at Daytona International Speedway. Natalie Decker was scheduled to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event. Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR) Today, BJ McLeod Motorsports announced that Patrick Emerling will drive the machine instead. Emerling will pilot an unsponsorsed No. 5 car. The team...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Daytona Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR starting positions for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR takes the green flag in Daytona Beach, Florida. Qualifying was scheduled for Friday but due to a rain shower it’s been canceled. The Daytona starting grid has been set by the rulebook. View the Daytona starting lineup for the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy