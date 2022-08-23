ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

License Plate Readers Are Coming to Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will install license plate readers to aid in law enforcement investigations as part of a one-year trial. The trial is part of the National Policing Institute's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) study which states the readers can be effective for increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto thefts and, under certain conditions, may improve clearance rates for auto theft and robbery.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheriff's Office Investigated Threats at Cabrillo High

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a threat at Cabrillo High on Thursday. The Sheriff's Office stated Deputies responded to the Lompoc high school and conducted a thorough investigation. On Friday the Department reported the Deputies received cooperation with school administrators and the involved students,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mesa Creek Arroyo Burro Estuary 15 Years Later

It's been 15 YEARS since the Creeks Division completed the Arroyo Burro Estuary & Mesa Creek Restoration Project!. We revisited the project with City TV in this short video:. Learn more about the project here.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB's Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Watch Out for Cliff Erosion at the Beach

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to be mindful of cliff erosion when enjoying the view. "Always use best judgement along coastal beach bluffs," wrote Captain Scott Safechuck on social media. "Coastal elements/sand stone cliffs/rodents cause unexpected erosion & slides" He reminded locals and visitors that even...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Semi-Truck Crashes Over Side of Highway 154

Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to a semi-truck that crashed over the side of Highway 154 on Saturday afternoon. At 3:53 p.m., crews responded to the 6200 block of Highway 154 and discovered the truck had crashed 100-feet over the roadway. The driver was assisted by firefighter paramedics and transported...
Santa Barbara Edhat

Architectural Historian Honored with Historic Preservation Award

On August 11, the City's Architectural Historian, Nicole Hernandez, MFA, and former Historic Landmarks Commissioner, William T. Mahan, FAIA, were presented the John Pitman Memorial Award by The Santa Barbara Conservancy, for their continuing service and dedication for being a tireless voice for preservation and the highest quality in design.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

