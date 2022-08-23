Lawrence police release video showing chase, arrest of suspect in homicides

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) – Police released video showing the final minutes of a high-speed chase that ended in the arrest of a suspect wanted in two homicides .

Officers arrested 51-year-old Rodney E. Marshall late last month on K-10 near Eudora. The chase and arrest happened around 6:30 a.m. July 31.

In Lawrence, a state trooper tried using a pit maneuver on Marshall. He was trying to evade law enforcement in a truck when he allegedly fired shots at the trooper’s vehicle.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the shots damaged the Kansas trooper’s vehicle and minutes later, Lockhart’s department had to lead the chase.

Officers alerted the Eudora Police Department to deploy stop sticks on K-10 as Marshall got on that highway and started heading east. Marshall ran over them and stopped on the highway. Officers were able to get him out of the car, and then he laid down on his stomach, an officer’s body camera shows.

“We felt like he needed to be taken into custody as soon as possible,” Lockhart said in a press conference Monday.

“So in this case, we were fortunate that there wasn’t much pedestrian or other vehicle activity in the city, but had there been, we probably would have made the same decision. We just would have taken extra measures to make it safe as it could have been.”

Nobody was hurt in the chase, but this all happened after Marshall was accused of killing 52-year-old Shelby McCoy and 43-year-old William Dale O’Brien earlier that morning at two different homes.

Prosecutors charged Marshall with two counts of first-degree murder; one count of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of attempted capital murder of law enforcement.

