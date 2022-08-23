Read full article on original website
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
Meet the Republican who plans to turn the investigative tables
PRESENT AND POTENTIAL PROBES — As outrage and suspense builds among Republicans around the investigations into Trump world, a Republican is waiting in the wings to take the reins and launch investigations… into Democrats, of course. Rep. James Comer, third-term Kentucky Republican, is the chair-in-waiting of the House...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Joe Manchin's favorable ratings hit the skids: Poll
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is the most unpopular political figure in the United States after lending the support required for Democrats to approve a massive social spending and climate bill, according to a fresh poll.
Joe Manchin swipes at Kyrsten Sinema, arguing she 'made us wait two years' to pass prescription drug reform
"We had a senator from Arizona who basically didn't let us go as far as we needed to go," Manchin said in a Friday roundtable.
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report
Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot is getting a break from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair
A federal judge approved Riley June Williams' request to break her house arrest and go to Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend.
She helped Trump win Florida twice. Now she could lead his expected 2024 campaign
Susie Wiles was searching for her next act when Donald Trump came knocking last spring.
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
Calling Florida ‘upside down,’ judge calls out Desantis’ so-called ‘free state’ | Editorial
You know a law is really bad when a federal judge cites a science-fiction series on Netflix to describe it.
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
