Congress & Courts

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Meet the Republican who plans to turn the investigative tables

PRESENT AND POTENTIAL PROBES — As outrage and suspense builds among Republicans around the investigations into Trump world, a Republican is waiting in the wings to take the reins and launch investigations… into Democrats, of course. Rep. James Comer, third-term Kentucky Republican, is the chair-in-waiting of the House...
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
