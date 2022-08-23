ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago man sentenced to nearly four years in prison for illegal gun possession

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWYkD_0hSGoeHU00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Chicago man who is no stranger to the criminal justice system is headed back to prison.

Julian Almanza, 22, of Chicago, illegally possessed a gun on Jan. 14, 2021, in Humboldt Park, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office. At one point during an altercation, Almanza stood in the middle of a street and pointed the gun at multiple individuals.

When Chicago Police officers began arriving on the scene, Almanza slid the firearm under a truck, but the weapon was found.

Almanza had previously been convicted of two firearm felonies in state court and was not legally allowed to possess the gun. He was on parole for the more recent firearm offense at the time of the federal charge.

Almanza pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm and was given a 44-month prison sentence Thursday after a hearing in federal court in Chicago.

