Macomb County, MI

Emergency work begins along I-94 in Macomb County after severely eroded drain threatens freeway

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15zfy4_0hSGoaka00

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) -- Work is underway to repair a drain that is rapidly eroding and threatening a portion of I-94 in Macomb County.

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller says three sections of the drain have been collapsing near 13 Mile Road and Masonic Boulevard in Roseville.

WWJ’s Jon Hewett reports that it was a grounds crew from the City of Roseville who first noticed the erosion of a Rohrbeck Extension Drain, which runs adjacent to I-94 behind Famous Dave's BBQ restaurant and Extended Stay America hotel.

Miller says that over the past several weeks, the rate of erosion has intensified to about six feet, and now currently extends to the fence line of the freeway -- or just about 20 yards from traffic.

Crews are working to straighten the three sections of drain and re-direct the water; an undertaking that will cost an estimated $200,000.

The repairs are expected to take three weeks.

