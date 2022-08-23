ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Don't foget to check with the BBB for a reputable company to help with storm clean-up

By Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdghX_0hSGoZoj00

This week's rain is causing headaches not only for drivers who ran into flooding but also homeowners who are dealing with home damage like leaks.

Whenever we are looking to get the best contract service... the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a great resource available.

Amy Rasor is the Fort Worth Regional Director with the BBB. She joined the KRLD Afternoon News and explains the process to find reputable companies as North Texans look to clean up after the storms.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Worth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Clean Up#North Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy