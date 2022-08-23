ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, IL

977wmoi.com

Freshman Natalie Labicki Wins Twice, Scots Tennis Falls to Central

The Monmouth College women’s tennis team opened the 2022 season on Saturday with a 6-3 loss to Central College. The match was the first under new head coach Brian Dahlstrom and also the first match on the newly resurfaced Monmouth tennis courts. Freshman Natalie Labicki (Antioch, Illinois) started her...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth-Roseville Defeats Kewanee in Home and Season Football Opener

Recap provided by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans opened their season Friday night against the Boilermakers of Kewanee. Last year the Boilermakers defeated the Titans 42-8, but this year the Titans took the victory at Coach Dobry Field by a score of 22-16. Kewanee would receive the...
ROSEVILLE, IL
Pen City Current

Hounds keep Keokuk in check in season-opener

KEOKUK — Opening games are never works of art, which is why you just want to win and keep moving ahead. It’s what Fort Madison football coach Derek Doherty said his team is going to do after Friday’s 22-13 win over Keokuk at Calvert Stadium. The Bloodhounds...
KEOKUK, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Ruth Ann Thomason

Ruth Ann Thomason, 74, of Galesburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home. She was born December 28, 1947 in Greenbush, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Ruth B. (Reed) White. Ruthie was reared and educated in Illinois. She received her GED and later attended Spoon River College in Macomb where she earned her CNA certification. Ruthie moved to California for a few years and after she turned 18, she moved back to Illinois. She married Ronald Hopping, Sr. on June 6, 1965 and together they had four children. They owned and operated ‘Junction Café’ for about 8 years until they closed. Later they owned and operated another restaurant, ‘Hopping’s Café’ in Avon, Illinois for 8 years until they closed as well. After 30 years of marriage, they divorced. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2006. Throughout her career as a CNA, Ruth worked at Carthage Hospital, Elm’s Nursing Home in Macomb, and a few other facilities in Illinois. She retired in 2021 from being a home health aid in Pekin, Illinois. Ruth later married A.J. Thomason on December 22, 1996 in La Harpe, Illinois. He preceded her death on March 16, 2006.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

All Invited to Participate in Monmouth College’s Symphonic Concert Band

The Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band is a non-auditioned instrumental concert ensemble of between 35-40 members who will be performing Grade III-V concert band literature for the fall and spring 2022-2023 semester. Director John Eckstine would like to invite any student, faculty, staff, or community band member, regardless of experience,...
MONMOUTH, IL
977wmoi.com

Larry W. Barry

Larry W. Barry, 67, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 3:35 am, Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Monmouth Nursing Home, Monmouth, IL. He was born September 9, 1954 in Monmouth, IL, the son of Raymond and Phyllis (Carnes) Barry. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. Larry served in the...
MONMOUTH, IL
QuadCities.com

Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
DAVENPORT, IA
977wmoi.com

Carol Jean Young

Carol Jean Young, 92, of Douglas, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Courtyard Estates of Knoxville with her family at her side. Carol was born on August 31, 1929 in Yates City. She was the daughter of Frank and Alice (Kleen) Gorham. She married Edward Cox on December 26, 1947. She later married Glenn Young in the summer of 1965. She is survived by her daughters, Lori (David) Bybee of Maquon and Carolyn (Kevin) O’Brien of Centennial, Co; son-in-laws, Mike Frank of Farmington and Steve Reese of Peoria; siblings, Ruth McCoy of Elmwood, Janice Maxwell of Knoxville and Richard Gorham of Galesburg; grandchildren, Melissa, Damien, Chris, Nichole, Joe, Danielle, Tim, Adam and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Miranda, Abby, Conner, Griffin, Drake, Elias, Walker, Marlee and Noah; and one great-great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Candi Frank and Cathy Reese; great-grandson, Sen; siblings, John Gorham and Judy Johnson; and husband, Glenn.
YATES CITY, IL
hoiabc.com

Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?

MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
MOLINE, IL
977wmoi.com

Elizabeth H. “Betty” Lovell

Elizabeth H. “Betty” Lovell, 90, of Galesburg, died at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Marigold Health Care Center. She was born November 12, 1931, in Tacoma, Washington, the daughter of Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Convoy) Good. She married Sidney W. Wood Sr. She later married Lawrence H. “Larry” Lovell on October 30, 1971, in Ft. Lewis, Washington. He preceded her in death October 17, 1989.
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

Barbara J. Olin

Barbara J. Olin, 90, of Alexis, IL, passed away at 6:10 pm, Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Galesburg, IL. She was born August 9, 1932, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Fred and Maybelle (Noonan) Van Fleet. Barb was raised and educated in Alexis, IL and graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1950. She later attended Marycrest College in Davenport, IA.
ALEXIS, IL

