Freshman Natalie Labicki Wins Twice, Scots Tennis Falls to Central
The Monmouth College women’s tennis team opened the 2022 season on Saturday with a 6-3 loss to Central College. The match was the first under new head coach Brian Dahlstrom and also the first match on the newly resurfaced Monmouth tennis courts. Freshman Natalie Labicki (Antioch, Illinois) started her...
United Red Storm vs. Annawan/Wethersfield Titans Football on 8-26-22
The United Red Storm host the Annawan/Wethersfield Titans for a Lincoln Trail Conference match up at United High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Kewanee Boilermakers IHSA Football on 8-26-22
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Kewanee Boilermakers for a TRAC cross-division football game at Coach Dobry Field in Monmouth. For the WMOI radio replay of the game, click HERE.
UPDATE: Fans evacuate stands after fight at Peoria Central/Metamora High School football game
UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Metamora Township High School has decided to forfeit its game rather than resume play Saturday against Peoria High School, said PHS Athletic Director Brien Dunphy. UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) - Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Kherat said the Peoria-Metamora game was postponed Friday night because of a...
Monmouth-Roseville Defeats Kewanee in Home and Season Football Opener
Recap provided by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans opened their season Friday night against the Boilermakers of Kewanee. Last year the Boilermakers defeated the Titans 42-8, but this year the Titans took the victory at Coach Dobry Field by a score of 22-16. Kewanee would receive the...
Hounds keep Keokuk in check in season-opener
KEOKUK — Opening games are never works of art, which is why you just want to win and keep moving ahead. It’s what Fort Madison football coach Derek Doherty said his team is going to do after Friday’s 22-13 win over Keokuk at Calvert Stadium. The Bloodhounds...
Adults are ruining youth sports — phony cries of ‘racism’ at Little League World Series are only the latest offense
Tried to brand the Davenport, Iowa, Little League team as a bunch of racists, during what should have been one of the happiest times of their lives, I was reminded of something my late father used to say about youth sports, “It’s the adults who ruin it all.”My dad pretty much had a Ph.D.
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
Ruth Ann Thomason
Ruth Ann Thomason, 74, of Galesburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home. She was born December 28, 1947 in Greenbush, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Ruth B. (Reed) White. Ruthie was reared and educated in Illinois. She received her GED and later attended Spoon River College in Macomb where she earned her CNA certification. Ruthie moved to California for a few years and after she turned 18, she moved back to Illinois. She married Ronald Hopping, Sr. on June 6, 1965 and together they had four children. They owned and operated ‘Junction Café’ for about 8 years until they closed. Later they owned and operated another restaurant, ‘Hopping’s Café’ in Avon, Illinois for 8 years until they closed as well. After 30 years of marriage, they divorced. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2006. Throughout her career as a CNA, Ruth worked at Carthage Hospital, Elm’s Nursing Home in Macomb, and a few other facilities in Illinois. She retired in 2021 from being a home health aid in Pekin, Illinois. Ruth later married A.J. Thomason on December 22, 1996 in La Harpe, Illinois. He preceded her death on March 16, 2006.
All Invited to Participate in Monmouth College’s Symphonic Concert Band
The Monmouth College Symphonic Concert Band is a non-auditioned instrumental concert ensemble of between 35-40 members who will be performing Grade III-V concert band literature for the fall and spring 2022-2023 semester. Director John Eckstine would like to invite any student, faculty, staff, or community band member, regardless of experience,...
Monmouth College’s New Personnel for 2022-23 Includes Four Professors, Five Alumni
As Monmouth College begins its 170th academic year, there are several new faces filling faculty and staff positions on campus. Some of the faces are familiar, though, as Monmouth alumni have taken on those responsibilities. New to the faculty this year are four professors:. Saaddullah Bashir, a visiting assistant professor...
Larry W. Barry
Larry W. Barry, 67, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 3:35 am, Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Monmouth Nursing Home, Monmouth, IL. He was born September 9, 1954 in Monmouth, IL, the son of Raymond and Phyllis (Carnes) Barry. He was raised and educated in Monmouth. Larry served in the...
Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Carol Jean Young
Carol Jean Young, 92, of Douglas, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Courtyard Estates of Knoxville with her family at her side. Carol was born on August 31, 1929 in Yates City. She was the daughter of Frank and Alice (Kleen) Gorham. She married Edward Cox on December 26, 1947. She later married Glenn Young in the summer of 1965. She is survived by her daughters, Lori (David) Bybee of Maquon and Carolyn (Kevin) O’Brien of Centennial, Co; son-in-laws, Mike Frank of Farmington and Steve Reese of Peoria; siblings, Ruth McCoy of Elmwood, Janice Maxwell of Knoxville and Richard Gorham of Galesburg; grandchildren, Melissa, Damien, Chris, Nichole, Joe, Danielle, Tim, Adam and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Miranda, Abby, Conner, Griffin, Drake, Elias, Walker, Marlee and Noah; and one great-great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Candi Frank and Cathy Reese; great-grandson, Sen; siblings, John Gorham and Judy Johnson; and husband, Glenn.
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Carl Sandburg College paramedic student left frustrated after college says it's unable to verify documentation needed for license test
GALESBURG, Ill. — Students completing the EMS Paramedic Program at Carl Sandburg College this year are unable to test for their license after the college said it was unable to verify that the students completed the necessary requirements. Brandon Brinson is among five students who enrolled in the program...
Davenport man claims $2 million lottery win; will split it with stepdad
A Davenport man claimed a $2 million Mega Millions® prize on Friday that he won in the game’s giant jackpot drawing nearly a month earlier and plans to split the winnings with his stepfather. Ben Sanford said he had known since shortly after the July 29 drawing that...
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Lovell
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Lovell, 90, of Galesburg, died at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Marigold Health Care Center. She was born November 12, 1931, in Tacoma, Washington, the daughter of Harry and Mary Elizabeth (Convoy) Good. She married Sidney W. Wood Sr. She later married Lawrence H. “Larry” Lovell on October 30, 1971, in Ft. Lewis, Washington. He preceded her in death October 17, 1989.
Barbara J. Olin
Barbara J. Olin, 90, of Alexis, IL, passed away at 6:10 pm, Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Galesburg, IL. She was born August 9, 1932, in Galesburg, IL, the daughter of Fred and Maybelle (Noonan) Van Fleet. Barb was raised and educated in Alexis, IL and graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1950. She later attended Marycrest College in Davenport, IA.
