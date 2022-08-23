Ruth Ann Thomason, 74, of Galesburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home. She was born December 28, 1947 in Greenbush, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Ruth B. (Reed) White. Ruthie was reared and educated in Illinois. She received her GED and later attended Spoon River College in Macomb where she earned her CNA certification. Ruthie moved to California for a few years and after she turned 18, she moved back to Illinois. She married Ronald Hopping, Sr. on June 6, 1965 and together they had four children. They owned and operated ‘Junction Café’ for about 8 years until they closed. Later they owned and operated another restaurant, ‘Hopping’s Café’ in Avon, Illinois for 8 years until they closed as well. After 30 years of marriage, they divorced. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2006. Throughout her career as a CNA, Ruth worked at Carthage Hospital, Elm’s Nursing Home in Macomb, and a few other facilities in Illinois. She retired in 2021 from being a home health aid in Pekin, Illinois. Ruth later married A.J. Thomason on December 22, 1996 in La Harpe, Illinois. He preceded her death on March 16, 2006.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO