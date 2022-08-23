ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

La Plaza Grand Opening Partners with ECHO

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3toZt7_0hSGoWAY00

The grand opening is Sep. 1, with proceeds from the sale of food and drink going to ECHO

ATASCADERO — La Plaza will celebrate its grand opening on Sep. 1, and after five years of work, Z Villages wants to celebrate new beginnings with the community.

There will be a variety of local food and drink vendors available for purchase, music provided by Traffic Records and Atascadero Community Band, axe throwing provided by Slo Axe Co, and exclusive access into the new businesses opening in La Plaza.

Z Villages has partnered with El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) and the City of Atascadero to bring forward the event. Proceeds from the sale of food and drink will go directly to ECHO and their work in San Luis Obispo County.

ECHO shares a common goal with Z Villages of helping those facing the impacts of the housing crisis. Through this event, their hope is to celebrate the community, provide support to their unhoused neighbors, and pay homage to the original La Plaza that burned down in 1934. Just as the Phoenix rises from ashes, so does La Plaza. They will be mirroring the opening in 1917 by including the Community Band at the ribbon cutting.

Event Details:

When: Sep. 1 | 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: 6490 El Camino Real Atascadero

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Welcomes Belnano Coffee Shop

ATASCADERO — On Thursday, Aug. 18, new coffee shop Belnano Coffee celebrated its grand opening in the Smart & Final shopping center. The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, members of the City Council, including Mayor Heather Moreno, and more community members were there to welcome the new coffee shop to the chamber and Atascadero with a ribbon cutting.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

One for the Boys

Last Friday evening, we attended the “cruise” on El Camino Real in Atascadero. My husband and I agreed that it was by far the best one yet!. Congratulations to Terrie Banish and her team for their organizational skills in putting on events like that. It was a treat for us to be able to see such beautiful, classic vehicles parading El Camino Real.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Movies in the Gardens Happening this Saturday

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero and presenting sponsors, Tenet Health Central Coast and Waste Management, along with their supporting sponsor Perry’s Parcel & Gift, present the 2022 Movies in the Gardens. On Saturday, Aug. 27, we are pleased to present Sing 2. A spin-off from the original...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Sunken Gardens Sculpture to Receive Repairs

ATASCADERO — The base of the Wrestling Bacchantes sculpture, displayed in Atascadero’s Historic Sunken Gardens, will soon feature a brick facade with marble tiles. The project is the completion of the sculpture’s restoration efforts to highlight this historical piece of art in the City’s downtown area.
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Camino, CA
The Atascadero News

Local Businesses Raising Funds for LIGHTHOUSE

ATASCADERO — Colony Market and Deli in Atascadero will host the First Annual Back-To-School Fundraiser for the LIGHTHOUSE Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature Axe Throwing and Putt-Putt Golf from SLO Axe Co, food from Colony Market and Deli, beer tasting from Topa Topa Brewery, cider tasting from Bristol’s Cider, and wine tasting from Lone Madrone; DJ Jason Perez sponsored by Traffic Records will be spinning records. Proceeds will be donated to help pay for LIGHTHOUSE Foundation programs. The event is free and open to all ages.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Karl Richard Hansen 1949 – 2022

Karl Richard Hansen, 73, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away on July 11, 2022, after a prolonged struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Karl was born in January 1949 in Glendale, CA, to Rudolph C. and Helen E. Hansen, the second of four siblings. He grew up in College Greens Sacramento, where his parents channeled his precocious interest in electricity into classes with the local 4H club. After serving in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, Karl attended and graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and metallurgy with a concentration in welding. Except for a brief time in Van Nuys, CA, after college, he lived in San Luis Obispo County for the rest of his life.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Camino Real#Food And Drink#San Luis#Echo#Traffic Records#Atascadero Community Band#Slo Axe Co#Z Villages
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Kiwanis Club Supporting Tech Trek

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to the local chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) in support of Tech Trek. The week-long educational opportunity is held at the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB), where junior high age girls spend a week in science, technology, math, and more — pictured in the back row are Kathy McCarey, with AAUW and Kiwanis, and Janet Morales, from AAUW.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Kurt William Haag 1956 – 2022

Kurt William Haag succumbed to battling cancer on June 28, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1956, to parents Water and Alice Haag of Millbrae, CA. Kurt was the youngest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Karen and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Atascadero News

Anita Heely 1922-2022

Anita Heely was born April 19, 1922, in La Crescenta, CA. to Georgia (Wilson) from Oklahoma and Vahan Oundjian from Constantinople, Turkey. Her father, Vahan, later changed this name to William Vahan Miller, therefore, Anita’s maiden name was Anita Miller. At a very early age (6), she lost her father in a motorcycle accident, leaving her, her older brother Don, and her mother alone in La Crescenta.
LA CRESCENTA-MONTROSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Atascadero News

Shirley Anne Gehre 1935 – 2022

Shirley Anne Gehre, 87, went home to be with the Lord on July 19 at her home in Atascadero. Born Feb. 1, 1935, to Otto & Opal Raley of La Verne, CA. She and her family moved to Atascadero in 1971. Shirley is survived by her Son, Dennis Gehre (Jeannette),...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Guests, Animals Get Wild About Art

Charles Paddock Zoo gives its denizens a chance to let their creativity shine. ATASCADERO — On Aug. 6, The Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero gave the opportunity for guests to come and observe animal residents create abstract art. In addition, zoo visitors were able to do their own arts and crafts, while local artists showcased their artwork for sale and provided demonstrations and workshops in which guests were able to learn drawing and painting techniques. According to Atascadero Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish, the annual event, which is not a fundraiser nor a city-sponsored event since Atascadero owns the zoo, was included in the admission fee.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

New Dog Rescue Open in SLO County

ATASCADERO — Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption is the realization of a lifelong dream of Founder and Director Anouk Novy. A native and local of San Luis Obispo County, Novy has long been involved in pet rescue. The organization’s mission is to rescue dogs from high-risk situations and shelter them in a loving home environment until they find their forever home.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

CAPSLO Announces New Board Members

Mark Dariz, Mary Ann Reiss, and Kim Spiller, join Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY ― Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) announces three new board members: Mark Dariz, member of the Atascadero City Council, Mary Ann Reiss, Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Pismo Beach, and Kim Spiller, Partner at Caliber Audit & Attest, LLP based in San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

APD Investigate Attempted Burglary on Traffic Way

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Police were dispatched to the 5800 block of Traffic Way for a burglary on Saturday, Aug. 27, at approximately 2:34 a.m. Upon arrival, officers determined forced entry had occurred to two businesses. While investigating, the officers determined the suspect had been injured as a result of...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Structure Fire Extinguished in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 4870 Miramon Avenue at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The fire started in the backyard and quickly moved into the structure. When crews arrived, they encountered a large amount of fire in the backyard with an extension into the attic of the residence. A fire attack was initiated for both the exterior and interior simultaneously.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy