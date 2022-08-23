La Plaza Grand Opening Partners with ECHO

The grand opening is Sep. 1, with proceeds from the sale of food and drink going to ECHO

ATASCADERO — La Plaza will celebrate its grand opening on Sep. 1, and after five years of work, Z Villages wants to celebrate new beginnings with the community.

There will be a variety of local food and drink vendors available for purchase, music provided by Traffic Records and Atascadero Community Band, axe throwing provided by Slo Axe Co, and exclusive access into the new businesses opening in La Plaza.

Z Villages has partnered with El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) and the City of Atascadero to bring forward the event. Proceeds from the sale of food and drink will go directly to ECHO and their work in San Luis Obispo County.

ECHO shares a common goal with Z Villages of helping those facing the impacts of the housing crisis. Through this event, their hope is to celebrate the community, provide support to their unhoused neighbors, and pay homage to the original La Plaza that burned down in 1934. Just as the Phoenix rises from ashes, so does La Plaza. They will be mirroring the opening in 1917 by including the Community Band at the ribbon cutting.

Event Details:

When: Sep. 1 | 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: 6490 El Camino Real Atascadero