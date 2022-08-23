ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Turning up the heat for the last weekend of August

INDIANAPOLIS – The last weekend of August in Indiana will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s. Sunday will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine! There is a chance, however, that some isolated rain showers sneak in during the afternoon hours. An isolated thunderstorm is unlikely, but also a possibility later Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly vehicle fire leaves all I-70 EB lanes blocked

INDIANAPOLIS – A deadly vehicle fire killed one person and shut down all eastbound lanes on I-70 to shut down, according to the Indiana State Police. According to INDOT, the vehicle the fire was between MM 90.7 to 95.7, which is between Post Road to 400 West, which is three miles east of Cumberland.
CUMBERLAND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana

Knox County (CBS4) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Beech Grove, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Westfield, IN
City
Zionsville, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Carmel, IN
City
Brownsburg, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman allegedly shoots husband, herself during argument

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — At approximately 8:42 p.m. Friday, Posey County Dispatch received a call of a man and woman shot near the 100 block of State Road 62. When Mount Vernon Police arrived they found 58-year-old Herbert Wade on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Police also located 48-year-old Melissa Wade in a bedroom also with a gunshot wound.
MOUNT VERNON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy