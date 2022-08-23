Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
houmatimes.com
Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian
On August 25, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a serious injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
lafourchegazette.com
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Cut Off
A man was shot and killed by a Harbor Police Officer in Cut Off this afternoon after authorities were called to that area following a domestic disturbance. Public Information Officer Captain Brennan Matherne confirmed to The Gazette that around noon, LPSO was called to the 200 block of West 133rd Street in reference to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.
an17.com
20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting
A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
fox8live.com
Man killed after shooting at police following domestic dispute in Cut Off, officials say
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed when police returned fire responding to a domestic dispute in Cut Off on Tues., Aug. 23, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says. Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and officers with Port Fourchon Harbor Police responded...
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
38-year-old man killed in head-on crash on LA Highway 1 Tuesday evening: LSP
According to LSP, 38-year-old Marcelo Garcia-Lopez of Lockport was killed in the crash while driving on LA Highway 1 near Norma Lane around 6:00 p.m.
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in Central City, marking the 2nd homicide of the day, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday in Central City, marking the second homicide in about three hours in New Orleans, police said. The most recent shooting was reported to police at 10:32 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Johnson (map), police said. The man died at the scene, and his name and age have not been released.
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
Man shot, killed on South Johnson St., details developing
The NOPD says they responded to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound
WDSU
Houma police need public's help identifying suspects, vehicles linked to July homicide investigation
HOUMA, La. — The Houma Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying people and vehicles seen in surveillance video in connection with a homicide investigation. On July 1, video shows three suspect vehicles pulling into the driveway of a home near the intersection of Naquin and Main...
Violent gas station robbery caught on camera, NOPD searching for suspects
NEW ORLEANS — Police are searching for two suspects in a violent gas station robbery caught on camera. According to police, the two suspects pictured below entered the gas station at the corner of St Claude Avenue and Lizardi Street around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. The video shows...
wbrz.com
Officers looking for Tanger trio caught stealing almost $7,000 in clothing
GONZALES - Officers are searching for three people seen on camera fleeing from a Tanger store with arms full of stolen clothing. The Gonzales Police Department posted pictures from the security cameras of Ralph Lauren Polo, taken from footage on Sunday, Aug. 21. Officers say the theft happened between 11:55 and 11:58 a.m. that day.
Hollygrove shooting leaves one man dead
Hollygrove shooting leaves one man dead. New Orleans Police say the gunfire erupted around 7:30am off Pritchard Place and Earhart Blvd.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Central City double shooting identified by New Orleans coroner
A 58-year-old man who was killed in a double shooting in Central City over the weekend has been identified by the New Orleans coroner. Larry Rudolph died Saturday, the coroner said. The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street (map), according to preliminary...
Woman shot multiple times, killed in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was allegedly shot multiple in New Orleans East in the 11000 block of Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 4600 block...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
lpso.net
Thibodaux Man Arrested Following Shooting on Paula Drive
One man was injured and another is in custody following a shooting on Paula Drive on Sunday. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20 is charged with aggravated second degree battery in the incident. Just after 3 p.m. on August 21, 2022, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of...
