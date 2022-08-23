ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Off, LA

Thibodaux Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Person With Critical Injuries

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. On Friday, August 26, 2022, shortly before 2:00 a.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the sound of gunfire in the 200 block of Sanders Street. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject had been transported to a local hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was subsequently transported to an out of area hospital to be treated for his injuries. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment for his critical injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
Driver Arrested Following Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash with Pedestrian

On August 25, 2022, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a serious injury hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 182 just east of Louisiana Highway 316. The crash ultimately claimed the life of a pedestrian whose name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
GRAY, LA
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Cut Off

A man was shot and killed by a Harbor Police Officer in Cut Off this afternoon after authorities were called to that area following a domestic disturbance. Public Information Officer Captain Brennan Matherne confirmed to The Gazette that around noon, LPSO was called to the 200 block of West 133rd Street in reference to a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman.
CUT OFF, LA
20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting

A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Officers looking for Tanger trio caught stealing almost $7,000 in clothing

GONZALES - Officers are searching for three people seen on camera fleeing from a Tanger store with arms full of stolen clothing. The Gonzales Police Department posted pictures from the security cameras of Ralph Lauren Polo, taken from footage on Sunday, Aug. 21. Officers say the theft happened between 11:55 and 11:58 a.m. that day.
GONZALES, LA
Thibodaux Man Arrested Following Shooting on Paula Drive

One man was injured and another is in custody following a shooting on Paula Drive on Sunday. Blake Chiasson Jr., 20 is charged with aggravated second degree battery in the incident. Just after 3 p.m. on August 21, 2022, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of...
THIBODAUX, LA

