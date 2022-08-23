ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavallette, NJ

92.7 WOBM

One Of A Kind Food Store Opening In Eatontown, NJ

Food shopping near the Jersey Shore is about to get wild. Now, when I food shop I like to take my time, look around the store, especially in the fresh meat and seafood section, and see if there's anything really good I want to snag. I enjoy walking through the...
EATONTOWN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Chowderfest is returning to LBI

It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Famous Emotional Support Gator Took a Splash in LOVE Park (PICTURES)

You've heard of emotional support dogs, cats, and other furry animals....but an emotional support ALLIGATOR?? This has gotta be some kind of first!. If you were in LOVE Park in Philadelphia on Friday Aug 26, you might have been fortunate enough to get a glimpse of Wally, a famous emotional support alligator! Wally drew plenty of attention as he was beating the summer heat by cooling off in the spray ground!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day

It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
