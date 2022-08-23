Read full article on original website
Anything New on the Former Boston Market Location in Brick, NJ?
It is almost "Fall" and as the days go by, the former Boston Market on Brick Blvd sits dark and empty in Brick Township. I recently drove by and was once again reminded that this heavily traveled location still is waiting for a new tenant. Boston Market was in business...
One Of A Kind Food Store Opening In Eatontown, NJ
Food shopping near the Jersey Shore is about to get wild. Now, when I food shop I like to take my time, look around the store, especially in the fresh meat and seafood section, and see if there's anything really good I want to snag. I enjoy walking through the...
Chowderfest is returning to LBI
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
This Popular Ocean County, NJ Fast Food Chain May Have A Contaminated Item
I've said it before, but it bears repeating; there are few places I'll go out of my way for to grab some chicken. Royal Farms (when it opens up) is one of those spots, as is Raising Cane's and of course there's the all mighty Chick-Fil-A. Who doesn't love a...
You Are Making Me Hungry! The BEST Meatball Subs in Ocean County, NJ
One of my favorite Italian dishes is meatballs. I do enjoy a good meatball and I think I'm spoiled because April makes a very good meatball, in all different styles. This time around we are focusing on "Meatball subs" and the best here in Ocean County. We get our list...
New Jersey Welcomes New Coffee Chain With First Opening In Matawan, NJ
Looks like Wawa and Starbucks are about to get some competition. There is a new coffee chain that just opened their very first New Jersey location on August 8th and according to NJ.com, Matawan is the lucky winner!. Their official address is 273 Broad Street. The name of this new...
A Delicious New Sushi Restaurant is Now Open in Downtown Toms River, NJ
It’s a taste that some get on board with early on in life. Others slowly find their way. Then you have the group that just will not get over the fact that it is raw fish. Needless to say, I’m a fan of sushi. I can remember my...
Beloved Cheese Business In Red Bank, NJ Permanently Closing After 11 Years
When a business closes, I am angry and sad. When a LOCAL business closes, I am pissed the heck off. While scrolling through Facebook, I stumbled upon an announcement that will break the hearts of many Monmouth County residents. Brace yourselves. The Cheese Cave located in Red Bank, who has...
Are the Rumors Still True, Is Amazon Coming to Berkeley Township, NJ
We haven't heard much about it lately, but a lot of work is being done in the old Pine Beach / Beachwood Plaza, in Berkeley Township. About a year ago, that's all we talked about in Berkeley Township. There's been a lot of work done it that empty lot recently. The lot looks completely leveled.
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
Take a Moment to Enjoy a Beautiful Sunrise at the Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey
It happens every day, God willing, yet most of us might miss a majority of the time. Some are better than others, but each one is unique and a blessing to start a new day and go into that day with hope and inspiration. As our friend, Stevie said it's "God's blessing". What are we talking about? It's sunrise.
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
Another Huge Bear Sighting In New Jersey, Video Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. There was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway New Jersey, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was...
This Famous Emotional Support Gator Took a Splash in LOVE Park (PICTURES)
You've heard of emotional support dogs, cats, and other furry animals....but an emotional support ALLIGATOR?? This has gotta be some kind of first!. If you were in LOVE Park in Philadelphia on Friday Aug 26, you might have been fortunate enough to get a glimpse of Wally, a famous emotional support alligator! Wally drew plenty of attention as he was beating the summer heat by cooling off in the spray ground!
You may have bought knock off merchandise from a South Toms River, NJ business
There is a chance that you may have purchased or at the very least spotted a knockoff counterfeit version of a product with an established brand at a store in South Toms River. As such, a South Toms River man who ran a business in the township has been arrested...
The Top 4 Incredible Outdoor New Jersey Bars to Hit Before Summer Ends at the Jersey Shore
It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to have a fabulous drink and eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County, right along our waterfront or maybe roof-top. We are having fantastic weather, especially around dinner time. One of these four delicious...
Amazing! You Can See Millions of Stars From This Spot in Ocean County, New Jersey
For me sitting back and enjoying a star-filled sky is extremely relaxing. Taking time to observe a beautiful dark starry night is very enjoyable. Often it is tough to get a clear night along with no outside light, which can reduce your viewing ability. So where do you go here in Ocean County to view millions of stars and comfortably?
Pipe down! Staten Island is fed up with disruptions from parties in NJ
Staten Island is looking to Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage for relief from the "scourge" of boom parties that blast noise across the body of water separating the two states. Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon sent a letter to Bollwage about the noisy gatherings, which McMahon said happen on a...
Meet Adorable Baby Donkey Born At Horse Sense Therapeutic Center In Howell, NJ
I am about to introduce you to the next adorable fur baby of the Jersey Shore. Her name is Mia and she is a baby donkey that was just born at HorseSense Therapeutic Center. They are located at 145 East Street in Howell. I've got some video and additional photos...
Two community events being held in Ocean County, NJ to mark Overdose Awareness Day
It's one of the most critical days of the year that's International Overdose Awareness Day which is on Wednesday, because it has helped and will continue to save lives. In Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Bright Harbor Healthcare are teaming up to put together two resource events for all members of the community, even if you're not directly impacted by the drug epidemic, to learn more about what's happening and how you can help others and seek out help if needed.
