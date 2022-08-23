Are we really that different? NC museum’s new exhibit explores the science behind race

With a rotating gallery and the help of local artists, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences wants visitors to take a deep dive in exploring race.

“RACE: Are We So Different?,” a free exhibit discussing the biology of race and the social concepts surrounding it, opened Aug. 23 at the Downtown Raleigh museum.

This smaller-scale exhibit is an updated revival of a 2017 exhibit of the same name. It examines race through “the lens of science, history and personal experiences to promote a better understanding of human variation,” according to a news release.

As race becomes an increasingly relevant discussion across the country, the museum hopes to provide information specific to the Southeastern U.S. This exhibit pairs the scientific explanation of human physical differences with the lived experiences and complex history of race in American society.

“The goal of ‘RACE: Are We So Different?’ is to help people better understand the origins of the concept of race and the realities of racism in everyday life in the United States,” according to the exhibit website .

For those looking to expand this conversation outside the museum setting, RACE has two companion educational elements. The museum has created an interactive website at talkaboutrace.org and is planning to take this exhibit on tour. Its first stop will be at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Whiteville this fall.

All aspects of “RACE” are fully bilingual (available in both English and Spanish). As the museum continues to grow its RACE Project, officials are seeking public feedback on the exhibit to help shape a larger endeavor on the same subject matter next year.

“We hope these efforts — the pilot exhibit, website and traveling exhibit — all provide pathways to further discussion about what race is and how it affects us,” said Eric Dorfman, Museum Director and CEO, in a statement.

This exhibit currently lives on the museum’s fourth floor and is free to the public, similarly to general admission.

The museum at 11 and 121 W. Jones St. is open Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.