ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28

Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Camerata d’Amici Welcomes New Singers for the Upcoming Season

Camerata d’Amici is pleased to announce that it will be holding auditions for all vocal parts for the 2022-2023 season. Auditions are by appointment now through September 6. To set up an audition time, or to find out more about Camerata, contact the artistic director at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Community Children's Chorus for Grades 3 - 8!

Music on the Hill invites children in grades 3 - 8 to join the Community Children's Chorus! Open to all children who love to sing! Singers will sing music from a variety of genres and cultures in order to build music reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence and having fun!
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
County
Fairfield County, CT
Greenwich, CT
Entertainment
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Westport, CT
State
Connecticut State
Stamford, CT
Entertainment
Fairfield County, CT
Entertainment
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Bridgeport, CT
Entertainment
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo Participate in 2022 Dream Ride

Yesterday, Saturday, August 27, Ridgefield Police Officer Louis Geller and Special Olympian Nicolas Margolfo from Windsor Locks, CT participated in the 2022 Dream Ride in Farmington, CT. The Dream Ride Experience is the signature fundraising event of The Hometown Foundation, Inc. Dream Riders are Special Olympics athletes and individuals with...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Guilded Lynx in Downtown Ridgefield: Art Walk, Stone Sale, and Forging Class

On Saturday during Art Walk, Guilded Lynx will be hosting three artists: ceramic artist Alison Anderson, landscape painter Caroline Duggan and abstract painter Marc Fisher. The artists will be in the studio on Saturday from 12:00-4:00pm to talk about their work. Stone Sale on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, October...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Police mourn the passing of longtime officer Douglas Robinson

It was with heavy hearts Stamford Police announce the passing of Officer Douglas Robinson. Officer Robinson fought a courageous 3-year battle with cancer and joined the Stamford Police Department on March 6, 1989. He continued to serve this community even during his battle with cancer. Officer Robinson had a highly...
STAMFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Friedman
Person
Marvin Hamlisch
Person
Michel Legrand
Person
Stephen Sondheim
hamlethub.com

Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive $250,000 to deliver children’s literacy programming

Thanks to the advocacy of Senator Richard Blumenthal and Senator Chris Murphy, SPEF - Stamford Public Education Foundation will receive a $250,000 earmark to deliver children’s literacy programming. SPEF is partnering with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) to provide Stamford educators, families, and students with books and literacy resources to empower and inspire a love of reading.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Police Department's 2022 Back to School Safety Campaign

With the start of Westport’s schools on Tuesday, August 30, the police department will be increasing its traffic enforcement in school zones with a “Back to School” enforcement and education campaign. Officers will be looking out for drivers who are using cell phones, speeding, and disregarding school bus signals.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego

A native of Stamford, Connecticut, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeanpierre Dominguezflorencio, a 2010 Stamford High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago. “I was inspired to join the Navy because, as an immigrant you see the...
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Classical Music#Orchestra#The Stamford Symphony
hamlethub.com

Bethel Public Schools Welcome New Teachers and Resource Officers

We would like to welcome our new teachers to the Bethel Public Schools. Our Assistant Superintendent, Dr. Brooks and our Director of Teaching and Learning, Michelle Rutledge have completed their orientation process. The Bethel Public Schools has a very rigorous selection process. We are excited by their level of energy and skills that they bring to the job.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Tiger Fans ROAR! New RHS Athletic Website Keeps Fans on Top of the Game!

Welcome to a brand new school year, Ridgefield! The 2022-2023 school year starts with a homerun for Tiger fans! Ridgefield High School athletic department unveils a brand new website - find game schedules, results, and much more!. The Ridgefield High School Athletic Department launched a new website where the community...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy