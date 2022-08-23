Read full article on original website
Emergency sewer repair work on Route 440 to begin Monday morning
The emergency sewer replacement project that will close each side of Route 440 in Jersey City and Bayonne over the next few weeks will commence Monday after the start was postponed Friday, officials said. The around-the-clock work is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, with Route 440 closed in...
Route 440 construction in Hudson County delayed until Monday morning
Construction on Route 440 in Hudson County that was supposed to begin Friday night has been pushed back to Monday morning around 10 a.m.
Hoboken Buses To Be Diverted Saturday To Avoid Rainbows
HOBOKEN, NJ — Volunteers will be repainting the rainbow crosswalks on lower Washington Street in Hoboken this Saturday, Aug. 27. So for several hours, buses that use that street will run on alternate routes. Buses 22, 89, and 126, which run on Washington Street, will operate on a detour...
Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting
A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
Off-duty Jersey City police officer suffers burns helping out at Kearny crash site
An off-duty Jersey City police officer who stopped to help out at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night is hospitalized with burns when a third vehicle drove through road flares and crashed into a parked car at the scene on Route 7 in Kearny, authorities said. The...
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
Routes 1&9 Truck will be closed and detoured this weekend between Kearny and Newark
Beginning at 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 and continuing until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, NJDOT’s contractor, I.E.W. Construction., is scheduled to close and detour northbound lanes on Route 1&9 Truck at the Bridge across the Passaic River. The closure will allow the contractor to install barrier sliding plates on the parapet of the moveable bridge. The following detour will be in place:
Chinese residents report string of violent attacks, maybe by same man, near Journal Square
Jersey City police are investigating a spate of violent attacks on Chinese people in the Journal Square neighborhood over the past several months as possibly committed by the same man, who may also be Asian, according to city officials and reported witness accounts. City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said there have...
N.J. man charged with fatally stabbing woman in Newark
A Summit man has been arrested for the murder of the 28-year-old Union County woman who was found fatally stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Ramunas Katkus, of Summit, is charged with the murder of Angelika K. Miles, along with possession...
Man fatally struck by NJ Transit train is identified
A man who was struck and killed Wednesday by an NJ Transit train in Bergen County has been identified as a Hackensack resident, authorities said. Joseph Kot, 66, was struck and killed about 10 a.m. near the Essex Street train station in Hackensack, according to Jim Smith, a transit spokesman.
Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street
A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
30 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We’re back with another round of summer news you might have missed when it comes to the goings on in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Bike Weehawken advocates for continuous public access to waterfront Walkway; back to school sales tax holiday begins this weekend; the Department of Labor finds $1M owed in back wages to Hudson County workers; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Demolition Derby Begins In Ridgewood, Ends With Fleeing Driver's Capture At Paramus Home Goods
An impaired driver who fled police in Ridgewood hit several vehicles with a sedan before he was finally captured just off Route 17 in Paramus. Lt. Brian Pullman and Officer Paul Knapp spotted a damaged BMW 535 that apparently was involved in a crash at the corner of North Maple and Franklin avenues in Ridgewood around 7 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
Pre-Dawn Fire Destroys Lodi Home
Fire engulfed a home in Lodi overnight. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which apparently was ignited outside the rear of the 2½-story home on Blueridge Road shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Firefighters were forced into an exterior attack as flames quickly spread through the house,...
N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say
A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Victim Ejected, Killed In Route 1&9 Crash
One person died in a crash on Route 1&9 early Saturday, Aug. 27 in Newark, authorities said. The male driver struck a guard rial near Haynes Avenue, causing his vehicle to overturn around 5:30 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was transported to University Hospital,...
‘You can see their faces’: Hudson schools gear up for a more relaxed first day than 2021
The freshmen who sat in Dickinson High School classrooms during orientation Wednesday, meeting new teachers and trudging through social icebreakers, were the sixth-graders whose spring plays and sporting events were canceled when COVID-19 turned their world upside down. A little more than two years later, school days are returning to...
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
Check cashing fraudsters preying on Staten Islanders. NYPD offers tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police on Staten Island are warning residents and workers about yet another in-person scam; this one targeting any good-hearted person with a bank account. A tweet Friday by the NYPD’s 123rd Precinct, which encompasses the borough’s South Shore, explained that the “check cashing scam” starts with...
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
