One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made In New York
Maybe you're one of those people who truly enjoys weird food combos. Have you heard that one of the weirdest ice cream flavors in America is made right here in New York State?. With all the hot temperatures that took place in the summer of 2022 here in New York, we understand you may have been looking for ways to cool down. Maybe one of those ways was enjoying a delicious cold treat. If your ice cream consumption went way up this summer, we absolutely understand why. When you’re looking for a tasty way to cool down, what’s your flavor of choice?
New York Teachers Can Get A Free Coffee Here This Week
We’re getting closer to the beginning of the school year and one coffee chain is giving teachers free coffee as they prepare for the new year. In Western New York, teachers are encouraged to stop by Dunkin’ Donuts on Thursday, Sept. 1 for a free medium or hot coffee.
Upstate NY City Names Incredible Hulk Actor Honorary Police Officer
I think the Incredible Hulk is definitely someone any police force would want on their side. Now, when you think of Lou Ferrigno you probably think of the Marvel Comic's Hulk movies in which Lou plays a security guard. When I was a kid, I had 3 go to shows...
These Great 1859 Catskills Photos Could Have Been Taken Yesterday
On a hike or a day trip around Upstate New York, it’s not unusual to snap a few photos. Grab your phone, aim, shoot, memory. But for William England, a British photography pioneer, his pictures of Kaaterskill Falls took considerably more effort. England traveled to the United States from...
One Upstate College Decides It’s High Time For A New Minor
Saying you minored in cannabis at college does feel like a punch line from a lame 90s-00s bro movie. The joke gets a little less funny when you realize cannabis is becoming a booming business in a time where other industries are lagging behind. Grandview Research predicts that cannabis will be a $40 billion industry in America by 2030.
New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?
I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
One of the Last Open Sears Stores is in NY! Wanna See Inside?
Not abandoned, in fact it's fully operational. 'Help Wanted' signs are even posted at the entrances. The phrase 'Welcome to Sears' is rarely uttered today, but back in its heyday, there were about 3,500 stores. Today, somewhere between 25 and 30 full size Sears stores remain nationwide. One of the...
Potential Tragedy: 3 Pulled From Lake In Catskills After Drowning
A peaceful Sunday at a popular lake in the Hudson Valley turned to tragedy. First responders rushed to White Lake in Sullivan County following reports of three people who drowned in the Catskills lake. Potential Tragedy In Sullivan County, New York. Mark Lieb of Rockland Video tells Husdon Valley Post...
New York State Mom Gave Her Baby Fentanyl For Sad Shameful Reason
Any tragic death from America’s growing crisis with opioids leads to questions, but as an Upstate community mourns the loss of an 11-month-old to fentanyl toxicity they have only one – how could she? She being the baby’s mother, who, along with her boyfriend, now faces criminal charges for her role in the child’s heartbreaking death.
Video Catches Upstate NY Woman Attacked by Rabid Fox!
Awww foxes are so cute! Ok, not the ones with rabies, as this woman from Ithaca knows all too well after this encounter. She was on the phone outside her home when surveillance cameras caught the animal walking into the yard. It sneaks right up to her and viciously bites her on the leg. She's caught by total surprise and tries to fight it off, but the fox is relentless. Despite shaking and kicking the animal, he keeps coming back for more, even jumping up into her chest as she continues to to be mauled.
Which Capital Region Schools are Investing in Your Students the Most? [RANKINGS]
Every parent wants to send their students to a school that invests in their kids. Investing in students comes in a variety of forms: top-notch faculty and staff, quality materials to use in classrooms, musical instruments and athletic equipment...the list is endless. Some school districts are able to provide these...
New Yorkers Would Be Willing To Share Their Personal Data – For a Price
It's a fact that companies absolutely love when they're able to get their hands on our internet browsing history because it gives them an intimate look into our personal lives which they can use to tailor their advertising. What's terrifying though is the number of New Yorkers who would be totally fine with selling their personal data and honestly, for not much money.
The Shocking Cost of College Tuition in New York State
Today President Joe Biden announced that there will be a huge bailout for people with student debt. According to College Tuition Compare, there are 514 colleges in New York State and they claim that the average cost for tuition at a 4 year university in New York is over $23,000 for students who live in the state and just over $30,000 for students who live out of state. Imagine going back for your Master's degree.
New York State Updates COVID Guidance For Schools
New York State officials released new guidance for schools. On Monday, with the upcoming school year a few weeks away, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul updated COVID guidance for schools across New York State. "Since the early, uncertain days of the pandemic, New York schools, teachers and parents stepped...
