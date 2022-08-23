Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Olivia Wilde's Video to Shia LaBeouf Leaks After Actor Denies He Was Fired From Her New Film
Olivia Wilde begged her former Don't Worry Darling co-star Shia LaBeouf to stay on the project in a video that leaked days it was alleged LaBeouf was fired. Wilde told Variety that the Disney alum was fired from the project and replaced by her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles, to keep other cast members "safe" from his "combative energy." In an email to the publication, the Even Stevens star denied such, sharing screenshots of texts Wilde allegedly messaged him in Aug. 2020 after he expressed a desire to quit. "Doesn't feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty," Wilde allegedly wrote in one text. "I'm gutted because it could have been something special." Hw says he "officially" quit the day after he received that message. Now, he wants Wilde to retract her statements, claiming it made it "harder" for him to "crawl out of the hole" he dug amid previous scandals, one of which was alleged abuse.
Popculture
Will Smith Reportedly Feels 'Less Ashamed' After Making Video Apology to Chris Rock
Will Smith reportedly sees his apology to Chris Rock as his step back into the good graces of the world. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source claims Smith is feeling "less ashamed" about his now-infamous Oscars slap and is feeling "much more confident and much more positive and less depressed."
Popculture
Florence Pugh Continues to Distance Herself From 'Don't Worry Darling' as Movie's Release Nears
Florence Pugh is reportedly limiting her involvement in the press for Don't Worry Darling. According to The Wrap, this may be an indication that the actress has had a falling out with director Olivia Wilde, though no indication has been made clear yet. The outlet reached out to three executives...
Popculture
Shia LaBeouf Doesn't Mince Words Pushing Back on Olivia Wilde's Claim She Fired Him From 'Don't Worry Darling'
Shia LaBeouf is pushing back on Olivia Wilde's claims that she fired him from Don't Worry Darling, saying instead that he quit the film in August 2020 over a "lack of rehearsal time." The Honey Boy actor contacted Variety Friday after the outlet published its story featuring Wilde's claims, sharing emails he allegedly sent her about what he said was his decision to step away after being cast as the lead role of Jack in Don't Worry Darling, which eventually went to Harry Styles.
RELATED PEOPLE
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Popculture
Why Leah Remini Skipped Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding
Leah Remini was conspicuously absent from her best friend Jennifer Lopez's wedding, but some from Remini's camp claim it's not a snub, just her doing her duty as a mother. Sources close to Remini told TMZ she couldn't attend Bennifer's Georgia wedding because of her commitments with her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, who's about to attend college.
Popculture
VMA 2022: Pop Star Reportedly Plotting Surprise Comeback Performance
Rumor has it that a pop star is making a comeback! DailyMail.com reports that a production source revealed that Fergie is making a surprise comeback performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer has been practicing at the Prudential Center ahead of her first live performance in four years, according to an insider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
'House of the Dragon': Co-Author Facing Serious Backlash for Racism After Casting of Black Actors
As House of the Dragon has brought A Song of Ice and Fire back into the public consciousness, it has also fired up a controversy that seems to have been bubbling for many years. Most Game of Thrones fans know of George R.R. Martin, but many are just being introduced to Linda Antonsson and Elio M. García Jr., who co-authored his companion book The World of Ice and Fire. Now, fans are asking Antonsson to answer for years of racist and combative posts on social media.
Popculture
Britney Spears Reveals She Turned Down Meghan Markle-Style Interview With Oprah Winfrey
If you thought Meghan Markle exposing the fraught system of the royal family and her time in Buckingham Palace was riveting, imagine Britney Spears spilling all the tea with the media queen, Oprah. Apparently, Spears had the chance to do a Markle-style interview with Lady O, and shut it down. The "Baby One More Tine" singer released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the "abuse" she experienced as a result of her 13-year conservatorship. Despite such, she says she "lots of money" to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. "I get nothing out of sharing all of this," the 40-year-old newlywed said. "I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it's insane. I don't want any of it. For me, it's beyond a sit-down proper interview."
Popculture
Why Kanye West Won't Be Charged for Alleged Assault on Fan
Kanye West has dodged a potentially damaging criminal charge. West will not be charged after allegedly punching a fan outside an L.A. hotel. The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office told TMZ, "After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction." The evidence is likely not sufficient to obtain a conviction.
Lizzo Delivers Powerful Performance In Bubblegum Mesh Leggings & Barbiecore Combat Boots at 2022 MTV VMAs
Lizzo brought the house down with an epic performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Sunday night. The chart-topping singer delivered a stellar rendition of her hit single, “About Damn Time” and even gave her fans a taste of her new song, “2 B Loved (Am I Ready).” Lizzo had the audience singing along as she danced onstage in a custom bubblegum pink Rey Ortiz ensemble set against a backdrop of dozens of miniature Lizzo’s. The “Truth Hurts” singer looked pretty in a pink top that had a plunging criss cross...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Jim Beaver, 'Supernatural' Star, Divorcing Singer Wife
Supernatural and Justified alum Jim Beaver is seeking an end to his marriage, filing for divorce after 3 years with his wife. According to TMZ, Beaver lists Aug. 14 as the date of separation, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce. Beaver and his wife, singer Sarah Spiegel,...
Popculture
Daily Late-Night Show Reportedly Canceled After Almost 4 Years
Daily Pop and Nightly Pop are coming to an end. Deadline reports that NBCUniversal is making some changes at E! with the production staff of the shows leaving. Both shows provide commentary on hot topics in pop culture. Tracie Wilson, EVP Of Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, reported the news to staff at a town hall. "I know change can be challenging, but I am truly excited about the future of these brands that we are going to build together. Daily Pop has been on the air since May 2017, while Nightly Pop has aired since Oct. 2018. The latter is hosted by Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker, and Hunter March. Justin Sylvester hosts Daily Pop.
Popculture
'Bring It On' Star Gabrielle Union Teases Possible Sequel in Cryptic Post
Gabrielle Union hinted at the Clovers potentially coming back in a cryptic tweet about a Bring It On sequel. In response to a post celebrating the movie's 22nd anniversary, she tweeted on Aug. 26, "Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager #BringItOn." In the 2000's cult classic, Union, 49, starred...
Popculture
Why Some Wendy's Are Changing the Mascot's Hair Grey
Some Wendy's social media platforms have changed their mascot's hair to gray, and it's a subtle nod to journalist Lisa LaFlamme. According to a report by CNN, the accounts associated with the fast food chain's Canadian stores adopted the new look on Thursday to honor La Flamme's career. The veteran reporter was reportedly laid off unexpectedly this summer.
Popculture
MTV Cancels Major Reality Show
Season 5 of Floribama Shore may not be returning anytime soon, or at all. MTV has opted not to move forward with a new season of the reality series, Deadline reports. Sources say the future of the show is currently under evaluation by executives. The show is an extension of MTV's Shore franchise from Jersey Shore creator/executive producer SallyAnn Salsano. The first three seasons of the show were set in the Florida Panhandle before heading west to Montana and Lake Havasu, Arizona.
Popculture
Britney Spears Appears Elated Over 'Hold Me Closer' Success, Earning Praise From Elton John
Britney is back! Britney Spears shared her excitement over her newly released Elton John duet, "Hold Me Closer," in an Aug. 26 social media video. "Hello Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries," she says to the camera, speaking in a British accent, before shouting, "Holy s—!"
Popculture
Milly Alcock: 'House of the Dragon' Cast Member's Background and Other Shows/Movies
House of the Dragon has an all-star ensemble cast, but so far it has definitely been easy to root for the young Prince Rhaenyra, played by Milly Alcock. For fans in the U.S., Alcock is likely a new face, but she already has an impressive catalog of work to look back on. Here's a run-down of the actress' career before she climbed on back of the dragon Syrax.
Popculture
'Ghosts' Casts 'Gilmore Girls' Alum for Season 2 of CBS Sitcom
The Woodstone B&B in CBS' smash hit sitcom Ghosts is getting some love from Stars Hollow in its sophomore season! After photos surfaced last week of series star Rose McIver hanging out with Gilmore Girls alum Rose Abdoo in Montreal, TVLine confirms that the actress will guest-star in a "no-nonsense" role on Ghosts Season 2 not as a spirit, but as a veteran TV producer of a show called Dumb Deaths, which uses Woodstone Mansion as a setting for its latest episode.
Comments / 0