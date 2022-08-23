ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

benitolink.com

Grief to Gratitude provides healing

Participants discussing the first exercise with their team leaders. Photo courtesy of Robin McIlvain. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. Robin McIlvain believes grief is something that we all deal with in some shape or form. It is not necessarily always about dealing with the death of a loved one, but rather it can encapsulate being “stuck” in life and not finding a way to move forward.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister School Board unveils budget revisions for coming school year

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. Newly hired Chief Business Officer Elizabeth Wilson presented the Hollister School District’s revised budget for the 2022-23 school year at a trustees meeting on Aug. 23. The budget reflects significant funding increases for student support programs and Average Daily Attendance.
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Law enforcement shoot, capture mountain lion in Hollister

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Authorities shoot and captured a mountain lion in Hollister on Aug. 26 about 10 a.m. The mountain lion is being transported to the Oakland Zoo. According to a police news release, at about 4:42 a.m., a resident on the block of...
HOLLISTER, CA
Secret SF

High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose

The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system, which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose. As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station. “With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards. “We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister Police Planning announces DUI/driver’s license checkpoint

Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. The advisory said that in recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in...
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Patricia Caravelli

Patricia Caravelli (Gospodnetich) March 17, 1941 – August 24, 2022. Patricia (Pat) passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded near and far by her immediate family. Pat was born in Hollister, California and died there after a long-term residence at Mabie Northside where she was so loved and well taken care of.
HOLLISTER, CA
crimevoice.com

Watsonville Police Arrest Out-of-Town Scammers

Originally Published By: Watsonville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Watsonville Police Officers have arrested a group of out-of-town scammers as they were attempting to swindle another community member. We first told you about this group of fake jewelry scammers earlier this week after multiple victims came forward to report that the...
benitolink.com

Hollister High ready for new football season

Michael Reyes scoring one of his three touchdowns versus Menlo High School on Nov. 19, 2021. Photo by Chris Mora. Aug. 25 was an auspicious day for the Hollister High School varsity football team: it was the day they got their stickers, a block letter “H,” their number, and a white stripe, which they will apply to their solid red helmets in preparation for their first game of the season as the Balers face Oak Grove High School in an away game on Aug. 27.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Man living in Salinas driveway arrested after resisting arrest

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a man high on meth and other drugs living in a Nissan SUV parked in a driveway Tuesday. Police arrived at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Mohar Street for a call that Giovanni Guzman was in their driveway and refused to leave, according to The post Police: Man living in Salinas driveway arrested after resisting arrest appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
fox29.com

San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash

HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
SAN JOSE, CA

Community Policy