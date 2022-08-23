Read full article on original website
benitolink.com
Grief to Gratitude provides healing
Participants discussing the first exercise with their team leaders. Photo courtesy of Robin McIlvain. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Marisa Sachau. Robin McIlvain believes grief is something that we all deal with in some shape or form. It is not necessarily always about dealing with the death of a loved one, but rather it can encapsulate being “stuck” in life and not finding a way to move forward.
KSBW.com
Parents and students of Watsonville High call for removal of an assistant principal
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Some Watsonville High School students and parents are now calling for an assistant principal to be fired. This comes after Dr. Jeff Daucher made offensive comments toward girls when talking about the new dress code during a back-to-school session. In video recorded by one female student,...
benitolink.com
Hollister School Board unveils budget revisions for coming school year
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Kinsey Canez. Newly hired Chief Business Officer Elizabeth Wilson presented the Hollister School District’s revised budget for the 2022-23 school year at a trustees meeting on Aug. 23. The budget reflects significant funding increases for student support programs and Average Daily Attendance.
benitolink.com
Law enforcement shoot, capture mountain lion in Hollister
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Authorities shoot and captured a mountain lion in Hollister on Aug. 26 about 10 a.m. The mountain lion is being transported to the Oakland Zoo. According to a police news release, at about 4:42 a.m., a resident on the block of...
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
High-Speed Bullet Train Approved Between San Francisco And San Jose
The highly-anticipated California High-Speed Rail system, which boasts train rides between San Francisco and Los Angeles in under three hours, has reached another milestone. The bullet train is one step closer to reality after the California High-Speed Rail Authority approved both the final Environmental Impact Report and the 43-mile route section between San Francisco and San Jose. As a result, 420 of the project’s 500 total miles between San Francisco and Los Angeles have environmental clearance. We also have an official snapshot of the eventual route planned from Salesforce Transit Center, to Millbrae-SFO, to San Jose Diridon Station. “With environmental studies completed in Northern California, we are closer than ever to realizing a first in the nation, statewide high-speed rail system,” said Authority Chairman Tom Richards. “We look forward to working with all of our regional partners and stakeholders in developing modern, sustainable transportation infrastructure, completing our work in the Central Valley and connecting to the Bay Area as soon as possible.”
benitolink.com
Hollister Police Planning announces DUI/driver’s license checkpoint
Information provided by Hollister Police Department. The Hollister Police Department announced it will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the city limits. The advisory said that in recent years, California has seen a disturbing increase in...
Two males stabbed in SJ, 16-year-old dead
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Two males were stabbed early Saturday morning, and police are calling it a homicide, according to a tweet by San Jose Police Department. The stabbing occurred around 1:36 a.m. in the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way. One victim was a 16-year-old male and the other was an adult […]
benitolink.com
Patricia Caravelli
Patricia Caravelli (Gospodnetich) March 17, 1941 – August 24, 2022. Patricia (Pat) passed away on August 24, 2022 surrounded near and far by her immediate family. Pat was born in Hollister, California and died there after a long-term residence at Mabie Northside where she was so loved and well taken care of.
crimevoice.com
Watsonville Police Arrest Out-of-Town Scammers
Originally Published By: Watsonville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Watsonville Police Officers have arrested a group of out-of-town scammers as they were attempting to swindle another community member. We first told you about this group of fake jewelry scammers earlier this week after multiple victims came forward to report that the...
kion546.com
Northridge Mall still not secure according to reports, photos submitted by the city
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Four days after Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay said the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall had to have the property secured, photos and reports filed by the city of Milwaukee indicate work still needs to be done. “It is obvious from these reports and photos...
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Permanente Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Charging Patients for Taking COVID Tests
Kaiser Permanente is facing a lawsuit for allegedly charging patients for getting tested for COVID-19. The basis of the lawsuit is a charge of $310 for a flu test that apparently wasn’t requested by the patient. “We have filed a class action lawsuit that was filed last week in...
benitolink.com
Hollister High ready for new football season
Michael Reyes scoring one of his three touchdowns versus Menlo High School on Nov. 19, 2021. Photo by Chris Mora. Aug. 25 was an auspicious day for the Hollister High School varsity football team: it was the day they got their stickers, a block letter “H,” their number, and a white stripe, which they will apply to their solid red helmets in preparation for their first game of the season as the Balers face Oak Grove High School in an away game on Aug. 27.
Contra Costa Herald
Brentwood woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Merced County Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police...
Police: Man living in Salinas driveway arrested after resisting arrest
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a man high on meth and other drugs living in a Nissan SUV parked in a driveway Tuesday. Police arrived at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Mohar Street for a call that Giovanni Guzman was in their driveway and refused to leave, according to The post Police: Man living in Salinas driveway arrested after resisting arrest appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested after over $20K worth of merchandise stolen from Target in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection to multiple instances of grand theft in the Bay Area, the Alameda Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. A total of over $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Target in Alameda — a series of theft incidents between April and […]
Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina
Three people are dead after a moving truck hit a power pole on Blanco Road near Marina on Friday. The post Four killed after moving truck hits power pole on Blanco Road near Marina appeared first on KION546.
Four victims in stable condition after Hollister Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash
Big-rig versus seven-vehicle crash in Hollister, CA. The post Four victims in stable condition after Hollister Big rig vs. six-vehicle crash appeared first on KION546.
Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said people were stealing watermelons from his field. Deputies said The post Men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons in California face grand theft fruit charges appeared first on KION546.
fox29.com
San Jose fire captain loses all three of his children in crash
HOLLISTER, Calif. - A San Jose fire captain is grappling with an unthinkable tragedy after all three of his children were killed in a car crash Sunday evening. Captain Steve Biakanja of San Jose Fire Station 16 lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, in a crash on Highway 156 in Hollister.
Comments / 0