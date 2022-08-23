Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: 87-year-old paddles the Mississippi River for Guinness Record
He rubbed his eyes. Initially, the thought was he was tired. But after further observation, it was clear that 87-year-old Dale “Greybeard” Sanders was dabbing away tears as he recollected on the past seven years of his life. Since 2015, Sanders began chasing and setting records as the...
Vicksburg Post
South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company
A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property’s purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.
Vicksburg Post
Old Post Files: Aug. 27, 1922-2022
Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Vicksburg beats Clarksdale, 5-2....
Vicksburg Post
VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Brad Eldridge is just doing his part
This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Brad Eldridge, a local business owner who picks up trash in the downtown area. Elridge is the owner of Parish Waterfowl Company in Downtown Vicksburg, which sells custom duck calls, coffee and outdoor items. What made you want to start...
Vicksburg Post
CALLED TO SERVE: Hawkins United Methodist Church pastor received early call to ministry
At a young age, Harrell Moore knew he was going to be a minister. “The Lord called me to the ministry when I was a teenager,” the new pastor of Hawkins United Methodist Church said. “I was under conviction of determining the Lord was calling me to the ministry, so I went and met with our minister and talked with him. He shared with me his experience of the call. I talked to my parents and other people — friends — and finally made that decision to surrender to God’s call in my life and entered the ministry.”
Vicksburg Post
Craig Danczyk speaks on closing career as firefighter
Another member of the Group of 17 is retiring from the fire department. The Group of 17 refers to 17 Vicksburg firefighters who joined the fire department in 1995. Many members of that group moved up the ladder to take leadership positions as lieutenants, captains and battalion chiefs, including the most recent member of the group to retire, Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who entered the fire service as a probationary firefighter at age 22.
Vicksburg Post
VFD Chief Danczyk to retire; Mayor says new fire chief to be named in October
Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he will recommend a new fire chief on Oct. 3. His comments came at Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen after formally announcing that Fire Chief Craig Danczyk is retiring effective Sept. 1. Flaggs said he expects to name an interim chief Sept. 1.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Sheriff‘s Office arrests man for setting fire to partner
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on Thursday and Saturday. One arrest involved aggravated domestic violence, while the other was for an outstanding capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. One arrested for setting fire to domestic partner. Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health...
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: A stinking solution for hard-working people
For those who didn’t catch the news on the front page of the paper this past Wednesday, I thought you might like to know that state test scores for the Vicksburg Warren School District showed there was an increase in proficiency for the 2021-22 school year. This is something...
Vicksburg Post
FACES OF THE FLOODS: Cary native Alfred Thomas Sr. says he feels ‘expendable’
Faces of the Floods is a series by The Vicksburg Post that tells the stories of people impacted by catastrophic floods in the Yazoo Backwater area. Cary resident Alfred Thomas Sr. has waded in the floodwaters of the South Mississippi Delta his whole life, just as his father did before him and his grandfather before that.
Vicksburg Post
Gators fall to Germantown in Red Carpet Bowl
Germantown only had two big plays Friday night against Vicksburg High — one in the first quarter and one in the final minute. Nisaiah Bass took a screen pass 40 yards for a touchdown on Germantown’s first play from scrimmmage, and defensive back Krystian Parker broke up a pass in the end zone with about a minute left. The two bookend plays gave Germantown a 10-6 victory over Vicksburg in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl.
Vicksburg Post
Cleotha Lee Brown
Cleotha Lee Brown, native of Vicksburg, passed away on Friday, August 26 in the Hospice Ministries following a lengthy illness. She was 76. Ms. Brown had worked as a phlebotomist and was a member and usher for Pearlie Grove M. B. Church Jackson, MS. She was preceded in death by...
Vicksburg Post
Mayor Flaggs: City employee pay raises in April
City of Vicksburg employees can expect a pay raise in April, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Thursday. “We have every intention of giving pay raises April 1 around that pay period,” Flaggs said at the start of Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The raises...
Vicksburg Post
Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands
A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
Vicksburg Post
Sports column: Compiling our local college roster is an enjoyable chore
About 20 years ago, when the internet was young and boy bands roamed the Earth, a young and intrepid sports writer at The Vicksburg Post was tasked with a simple assignment — find where all of our local college football players were playing and compile a list. Whether it...
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central romps past Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl
Warren Central worked the late shift in the Red Carpet Bowl, but it didn’t have to put in a lot of hours. Darius Carter and Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, Jack Wright threw two touchdown passes, and the Vikings routed Forest Hill 48-6 in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl on Friday.
Vicksburg Post
Lady Vikes roll past Missy Gators in volleyball rivalry match
When it comes to volleyball, Warren Central still reigns supreme in Warren County. Skylar Beard totaled nine kills, Mirannda Dixon served nine aces and had four kills, and Warren Central defeated Vicksburg High 3-0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-17) on Thursday. Warren Central remained undefeated all-time against the Missy Gators. Since their...
Vicksburg Post
Who’s Hot
Warren Central running back Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. Hall scored on runs of 68 and 4 yards, both in the first half. Warren Central will return to action on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7...
Vicksburg Post
Manchester Academy shuts out Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy honored one of its football greats on Friday night, but the current roster didn’t feel much like celebrating afterward. Jake White scored two touchdowns, and Manchester Academy blew open a close game by scoring 24 points in the second half on its way to a 38-0 victory over Porter’s Chapel.
Vicksburg Post
Centreville Academy muddies up St. Aloysius
A week of heavy rain turned the field at Centreville Academy into a pit of muck, and the action on the field Friday night matched the setting perfectly. Tyler Wooley scored the game’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter, and Centreville Academy grinded out an 8-0 win over St. Aloysius.
