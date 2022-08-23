ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Vicksburg Post

South Street Apartments to be acquired by Jackson company

A Jackson company is in the process of acquiring the South Street Apartments, located at 1201 South St. John Hunter, CEO of Skyline Innovations, said the company is in the process of working on closing the property’s purchase from Washington Apartment Homes LLC, which is affiliated with New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Natchez. New Hope bought the property from Habitat for Humanity for $115,000 in 2018.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files: Aug. 27, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Vicksburg beats Clarksdale, 5-2....
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Brad Eldridge is just doing his part

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Brad Eldridge, a local business owner who picks up trash in the downtown area. Elridge is the owner of Parish Waterfowl Company in Downtown Vicksburg, which sells custom duck calls, coffee and outdoor items. What made you want to start...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

CALLED TO SERVE: Hawkins United Methodist Church pastor received early call to ministry

At a young age, Harrell Moore knew he was going to be a minister. “The Lord called me to the ministry when I was a teenager,” the new pastor of Hawkins United Methodist Church said. “I was under conviction of determining the Lord was calling me to the ministry, so I went and met with our minister and talked with him. He shared with me his experience of the call. I talked to my parents and other people — friends — and finally made that decision to surrender to God’s call in my life and entered the ministry.”
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Craig Danczyk speaks on closing career as firefighter

Another member of the Group of 17 is retiring from the fire department. The Group of 17 refers to 17 Vicksburg firefighters who joined the fire department in 1995. Many members of that group moved up the ladder to take leadership positions as lieutenants, captains and battalion chiefs, including the most recent member of the group to retire, Fire Chief Craig Danczyk, who entered the fire service as a probationary firefighter at age 22.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Sheriff‘s Office arrests man for setting fire to partner

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office made arrests on Thursday and Saturday. One arrest involved aggravated domestic violence, while the other was for an outstanding capias warrant for possession of a controlled substance. One arrested for setting fire to domestic partner. Vicksburg 911 received a call from the Merit Health...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: A stinking solution for hard-working people

For those who didn’t catch the news on the front page of the paper this past Wednesday, I thought you might like to know that state test scores for the Vicksburg Warren School District showed there was an increase in proficiency for the 2021-22 school year. This is something...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

FACES OF THE FLOODS: Cary native Alfred Thomas Sr. says he feels ‘expendable’

Faces of the Floods is a series by The Vicksburg Post that tells the stories of people impacted by catastrophic floods in the Yazoo Backwater area. Cary resident Alfred Thomas Sr. has waded in the floodwaters of the South Mississippi Delta his whole life, just as his father did before him and his grandfather before that.
CARY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Gators fall to Germantown in Red Carpet Bowl

Germantown only had two big plays Friday night against Vicksburg High — one in the first quarter and one in the final minute. Nisaiah Bass took a screen pass 40 yards for a touchdown on Germantown’s first play from scrimmmage, and defensive back Krystian Parker broke up a pass in the end zone with about a minute left. The two bookend plays gave Germantown a 10-6 victory over Vicksburg in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Cleotha Lee Brown

Cleotha Lee Brown, native of Vicksburg, passed away on Friday, August 26 in the Hospice Ministries following a lengthy illness. She was 76. Ms. Brown had worked as a phlebotomist and was a member and usher for Pearlie Grove M. B. Church Jackson, MS. She was preceded in death by...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mayor Flaggs: City employee pay raises in April

City of Vicksburg employees can expect a pay raise in April, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Thursday. “We have every intention of giving pay raises April 1 around that pay period,” Flaggs said at the start of Thursday’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The raises...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Former Vicksburg High football coach Nowell goes viral over fight in stands

A former Vicksburg High School football coach was involved in a fight in the bleachers during a game Thursday night. Jim Nowell, the football head coach at Heidelberg High School and a former VHS assistant, was sitting in the stands scouting a game between Quitman and Wayne County when he got into a shouting match with a fan.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren Central romps past Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl

Warren Central worked the late shift in the Red Carpet Bowl, but it didn’t have to put in a lot of hours. Darius Carter and Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns apiece, Jack Wright threw two touchdown passes, and the Vikings routed Forest Hill 48-6 in the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl on Friday.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Lady Vikes roll past Missy Gators in volleyball rivalry match

When it comes to volleyball, Warren Central still reigns supreme in Warren County. Skylar Beard totaled nine kills, Mirannda Dixon served nine aces and had four kills, and Warren Central defeated Vicksburg High 3-0 (25-22, 25-7, 25-17) on Thursday. Warren Central remained undefeated all-time against the Missy Gators. Since their...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Who’s Hot

Warren Central running back Trey Hall scored two rushing touchdowns in a 48-6 win over Forest Hill in the Red Carpet Bowl on Friday. Hall scored on runs of 68 and 4 yards, both in the first half. Warren Central will return to action on Friday, Sept. 2 at 7...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Manchester Academy shuts out Porter’s Chapel

Porter’s Chapel Academy honored one of its football greats on Friday night, but the current roster didn’t feel much like celebrating afterward. Jake White scored two touchdowns, and Manchester Academy blew open a close game by scoring 24 points in the second half on its way to a 38-0 victory over Porter’s Chapel.
YAZOO CITY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Centreville Academy muddies up St. Aloysius

A week of heavy rain turned the field at Centreville Academy into a pit of muck, and the action on the field Friday night matched the setting perfectly. Tyler Wooley scored the game’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter, and Centreville Academy grinded out an 8-0 win over St. Aloysius.
CENTREVILLE, MS

