Premier League

BBC

Celtic open Champions League against Real Madrid, Rangers away to Ajax

Celtic will open their Champions League campaign at home to holders Real Madrid on 6 September, with Rangers' first group match the next day away to Ajax. Rangers' first home game in Group A will be against Napoli on 13 September before a double header with Liverpool on 4 (away) and 12 (home) October.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to sign €30m Ligue 1 star

Nice attacker, Amine Gouiri, has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Juventus as the transfer window gradually draws to a close. The 22-year-old has been developing well in Ligue 1 and he is one of the recognisable names in the competition. Juve has just added...
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Manchester United finally set to complete $100M Antony signing from Ajax

Manchester United is in the final stages of completing the highly-coveted signing of Ajax superstar Antony. The Brazilian winger had been angling for a move to reunite with former skipper Erik Ten Hag in the Premier League, but Ajax refused to let him leave, at least until Manchester United came back with a bid worth […] The post Manchester United finally set to complete $100M Antony signing from Ajax appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd: Analysis

Manchester United’s victory was vital on many levels – not least to stave off suggestions they were one-hit wonders after raising their game to beat Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday. United’s performance did not hit the heights but they got the win they needed to build momentum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ernesto Valverde delighted to secure Ander Herrera return

Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde is delighted to have completed a deal to bring Ander Herrera back to the club. The former Spanish international will return to the Basque Country for the 2022/23 season after securing an exit from Paris Saint-Germain. The 33-year-old was placed on a list of star...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United are waiting for Ajax to hold a board meeting over wantaway forward Antony before making their next move for the £84m Brazilian... with Red Devils confident the move will go ahead if the Dutch side find a replacement

Manchester United are awaiting the outcome of a board meeting at Ajax before making their next move for winger Antony. Ajax rejected United's £76million bid for the Brazilian on Friday but the 22-year-old was hoping the Dutch club's finance directors would instead see the benefit of accepting such an offer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Everton join race to sign Manchester United target Cody Gakpo

Everton are in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. After being named Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2022, scoring 21 goals and registering 15 assists in 47 games, Gakpo emerged as a Manchester United transfer target. The exciting young attacker is now attracting interest from across...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man United planning for Cristiano Ronaldo stay - Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag continues to insist he expects Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United this season and vowed he will be content if the club do not bring in a striker before Thursday's transfer deadline. United secured back-to-back victories for the first time since February on Saturday as Bruno...
MLS
