Erik ten Hag gives brilliant answer when asked about Manchester United's recruitment strategy
Erik ten Hag explained about Manchester United's long term recruitment strategy in his latest press conference and it was brilliant. The United manager spoke to journalists ahead of a visit to Southampton in the Premier League, where the Reds will be looking to win their second game in a row.
Report: Manchester United Bid To Sign Barcelona Star Memphis Depay
Manchester United have bid to sign Barcelona's Memphis Depay, according to a report.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo laugh as Donny van de Beek ‘tries to impress’ Man Utd star with bizarre dribbling in warm-up
DONNY VAN DE BEEK made Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo laugh as he jokingly tried to impress him with underwhelming dribbling skills. Ronaldo, 37, doesn't have much to smile about at United these days. The 815-career goal icon has been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford this summer...
Manchester United Reach Agreement To Sign Martin Dubravka
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Ronaldo ready to join Napoli on loan as Man United consider Osimhen offer
The summer transfer window is racing toward the Sept. 1 deadline, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Ronaldo ready to join Napoli on loan as Osimhen linked.
Man United cool interest in winger transfer as report details the only PL club to make a concrete approach
Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in the potential transfer of PSV winger Cody Gakpo as they close in on signing Antony from Ajax. The Netherlands international has impressed at PSV and it seems there’s been a lot of interest in him this summer, though it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.
Celtic open Champions League against Real Madrid, Rangers away to Ajax
Celtic will open their Champions League campaign at home to holders Real Madrid on 6 September, with Rangers' first group match the next day away to Ajax. Rangers' first home game in Group A will be against Napoli on 13 September before a double header with Liverpool on 4 (away) and 12 (home) October.
Report – Juventus wants to sign €30m Ligue 1 star
Nice attacker, Amine Gouiri, has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Juventus as the transfer window gradually draws to a close. The 22-year-old has been developing well in Ligue 1 and he is one of the recognisable names in the competition. Juve has just added...
Report: Manchester United Winger Amad Diallo To Leave After Antony Arrival
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo could leave on loan, according to a report, after the arrival of Ajax star Antony.
Manchester United finally set to complete $100M Antony signing from Ajax
Manchester United is in the final stages of completing the highly-coveted signing of Ajax superstar Antony. The Brazilian winger had been angling for a move to reunite with former skipper Erik Ten Hag in the Premier League, but Ajax refused to let him leave, at least until Manchester United came back with a bid worth […] The post Manchester United finally set to complete $100M Antony signing from Ajax appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Southampton 0-1 Man Utd: Analysis
Manchester United’s victory was vital on many levels – not least to stave off suggestions they were one-hit wonders after raising their game to beat Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday. United’s performance did not hit the heights but they got the win they needed to build momentum...
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo's agent eyes Chelsea; De Jong expected to stay at Barcelona
Monday's transfer rumours include Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie de Jong, Wilfried Zaha, Cody Gakpo, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Sergio Reguilon and more.
Ernesto Valverde delighted to secure Ander Herrera return
Athletic Club boss Ernesto Valverde is delighted to have completed a deal to bring Ander Herrera back to the club. The former Spanish international will return to the Basque Country for the 2022/23 season after securing an exit from Paris Saint-Germain. The 33-year-old was placed on a list of star...
Klopp has already shared major reason why LFC might not sign Frenkie de Jong – not to do with money
There’s no question that Frenkie de Jong would alleviate a lot of concerns around Liverpool’s midfield options as a thrilling ball progresser in a left-sided central midfield role – an area the Reds are currently entirely depleted in. That being said, the understanding remains, according to Paul...
Manchester United are waiting for Ajax to hold a board meeting over wantaway forward Antony before making their next move for the £84m Brazilian... with Red Devils confident the move will go ahead if the Dutch side find a replacement
Manchester United are awaiting the outcome of a board meeting at Ajax before making their next move for winger Antony. Ajax rejected United's £76million bid for the Brazilian on Friday but the 22-year-old was hoping the Dutch club's finance directors would instead see the benefit of accepting such an offer.
Man United dealt major blow as Red Devils told no to signing £72m star this summer
Despite being their top target all summer, Manchester United will not be signing midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona. That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claims the Netherlands international has made a final decision on his future and informed all parties that he will be staying at the Nou Camp this season.
Everton join race to sign Manchester United target Cody Gakpo
Everton are in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. After being named Dutch Footballer of the Year in 2022, scoring 21 goals and registering 15 assists in 47 games, Gakpo emerged as a Manchester United transfer target. The exciting young attacker is now attracting interest from across...
Champions League Fixtures: Celtic start with Real Madrid at Paradise on 6 September
Celtic’s Champions League fixtures for Group F have this morning been revealed and what a start we have with Real Madrid coming to Paradise on Tuesday 6 September, just three days after we play theRangers at Celtic Park in the Scottish Premiership. It’s the first time that Real Madrid,...
Manchester United in contact over potentially re-signing one of their former players
Manchester United have had initial contacts over a potential transfer move for Memphis Depay, but nothing is advanced for the time being. That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that Depay currently looks like being a backup option for the Red Devils in case they need it.
Man United planning for Cristiano Ronaldo stay - Erik Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag continues to insist he expects Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United this season and vowed he will be content if the club do not bring in a striker before Thursday's transfer deadline. United secured back-to-back victories for the first time since February on Saturday as Bruno...
