Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?
Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
When does Dawson leave Chicago Fire?
We all remember Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund). She was at the center of Chicago Fire during its early years, and her romance with Casey (Jesse Spencer) resulted in her being part of the most notable relationships in the whole cast. Then, she was gone. Dawson’s exit was a shock to...
How tall is Adam Ruzek on Chicago PD?
Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) doesn’t mess around. The Chicago PD character is often at the center of shootouts and action scenes, making it clear that he’s fearless when it comes to putting bad guys behind bars. Ruzek certainly looks physically imposing when he’s pursuing perps, but some...
TVGuide.com
NBC's Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here
The NBC fall schedule for 2022-23 is out, and fans need to prepare their goodbyes to New Amsterdam, which is set to end after its fifth season. At least we're getting one more season for closure. On the other hand, the schedule is missing canceled comedies Kenan and Mr. Mayor, while Grand Crew, American Auto, and Young Rock will all return. Other new shows coming to NBC later on the schedule include Lopez vs. Lopez, which stars George Lopez opposite his daughter Mayan Lopez in a working-class family sitcom.
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
Roseanna Christiansen Dies: ‘Dallas’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Was 71
Click here to read the full article. Roseanna Christiansen, who played the Southfork ranch maid Teresa on the final nine seasons of the original Dallas on CBS, died July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, CA. She was 71. No cause of death was given. Christiansen joined Dallas in 1982 for its sixth season, staying through the 14th and final season in 1991. She appeared in 112 episodes. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Before her long stint on Dallas, she appeared on the CBS sitcom The Jeffersons for three episodes. She again portrayed a maid during the show’s...
‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie
When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild
When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Is Mishael Morgan Leaving Again?
'The Young and the Restless' fans are worried about Mishael Morgan's status with the show after rumors circulate she's leaving again.
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
‘NCIS’ Fans Are Wondering How Tony DiNozzo Avoided So Many Potential Complaints
Michael Weatherly’s NCIS counterpart, Tony DiNozzo is no doubt a fan favorite on the hit CBS primetime TV police procedural series. Even now, years after the character exited the series. He was a hard worker, sure, becoming one of the most prolific members of the NCIS team. However, his...
‘DWTS’ Pro Brandon Armstrong Marries Brylee Ivers
“Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Brandon Armstrong and Brylee Ivers are officially husband and wife!. Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot in a religious ceremony at Siempre in Draper, Utah. There were 125 guests to witness their special day, including “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancers...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Winner Is Sent Home In Shocking Results Show
Eleven acts return to the stage after their qualifiers performances on America’s Got Talent. Only two acts will be moving on to the next round of the competition, which means 9 acts will be eliminated by the end of the night. If the fans don’t vote, their favorite acts go home.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show
Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
