Air Conditioner Causes Overnight Fire in Presque Isle
The Presque Isle Fire and Police departments responded to an overnight fire on Academy Street. According to Presque Isle Fire Chief Darrell White, crews responded to a fire at 12 midnight to 180 Academy Street. The building is owned by AMHC and houses some clients. White says everyone made it out of the building safely. He says the cause of the fire appears to be an air conditioner that malfunctioned. He says the building’s sprinkler system was quickly activated. There are no reported injuries. There is minimal water damage to the building.
Officials release name of man found dead in Presque Isle last week
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - The Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man found dead in Presque Isle last week. Officials say the man was William Anderson. The cause of death is still unknown pending further studies. Presque Isle police were called to a house on...
An Adventurous Ride On A Northern Maine Road Could Have Ended Bad
You never know what you will see on the roads these days when you travel any distance outside of your own town. We are approaching the time of year when drivers need to be cognizant of farm equipment moving throughout harvest. This week in my travels I witnessed a series of events that could have ended badly for many people. Fortunately, we survived our exposure to the idiots of the week.
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash
In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
Gardiner Health Care Facility to close nursing home unit
HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - The Gardiner Health Care Facility in Houlton recently announced they will be closing their nursing home unit. The CEO of North Country Associates says it will reduce their reliance on nurses. We’re told Gardiner Health Care will be changing models from a 38 bed nursing facility...
