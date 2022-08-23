Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 61-year-old man is facing charges of trafficking of a child for sexual conduct after a 13-year-old girl was held against her will into the weekend. About 9:41 p.m. Saturday, Waco Police got the report of the incident after the victim was able to get away. They were told that the victim was picked up and driven around Waco for some time, with the suspect accused of making sexual advances to the victim and touching her “inappropriately”.

WACO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO