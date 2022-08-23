Read full article on original website
Mother-daughter duo charged with murder of Waco woman
Two central Texans were arrested on Tuesday relating to the murder of a Waco resident who disappeared in April.
KWTX
Alleged street gang member charged in series of gang-related incidents in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old Waco man was arrested on a variety of charges Thursday in what police said are violent, gang-related incidents in May. Bobby Montgomery, who police identify as a member of a local criminal street gang, remains jailed under bonds totaling $2.05 million after his arrest on engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct and evading arrest charges.
KWTX
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday, August 23, arrested Gatesville residents Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, and Cody Gene Ayers, 42, on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero, a woman reported missing in Waco. Betsy Ayers Robinson was charged with murder and tampering...
wtaw.com
West Bryan Couple Jailed In Lieu Of More Than $1 Million Dollars In Bonds On Drug Charges
Bryan police executing a search warrant at a home off Highway 21 west of the sheriff’s office resulted in finding 50 pounds of marijuana, more than 12 pounds of cocaine, and one ounce of ecstasy. The arrest report also stated officers seized two vehicles and an undisclosed amount of...
KWTX
Waco man arrested and charged with DUI, possession of meth in Falls County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been arrested by Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Deputies were called at 4:25 a.m. Aug. 24 of a report of a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes on State Highway 6 where thy attempted to stop the vehicle on St. Paul’s Church Road.
fox44news.com
Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
fox44news.com
TDCJ correctional officer arrested in Coryell County
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed the arrest of a Hughes Unit correctional officer during an investigation. The TDCJ said on Tuesday that 33-year-old Mederis Shaw was arrested by investigators with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and booked into the Coryell County Jail on Monday. During a search of Shaw’s vehicle, investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs, and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.
fox44news.com
Two Sentenced to Prison for Armed Robberies in Killeen
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen men were sentenced today for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen. 26-year-old Roosevelt Jones IV, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution. Alongside Jones IV, 29-year-old Christopher Teon Fults, was sentenced to 10 years...
Bell County crash kills 2, seriously injures 1: Nolanville police
A fatal crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass, killing two and critically injuring one.
fox44news.com
Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
Prison guard arrested for drug, contraband smuggling operation: TDCJ
A corrections officer has been arrested in connection with a smuggling operation that brought illegal drugs and prohibited items into a maximum security prison, according to TDCJ.
fox44news.com
Trial begins for women accused in Temple murder
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – The murder trial of two women who were teens when arrested for the murder of a Temple man is underway – with jury selection in Bell County’s 426th District Court. Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabriella Swint have remained in the...
Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road
A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
fox44news.com
Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KWTX
Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville
NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
fox44news.com
Man charged with trafficking 13-year-old girl
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 61-year-old man is facing charges of trafficking of a child for sexual conduct after a 13-year-old girl was held against her will into the weekend. About 9:41 p.m. Saturday, Waco Police got the report of the incident after the victim was able to get away. They were told that the victim was picked up and driven around Waco for some time, with the suspect accused of making sexual advances to the victim and touching her “inappropriately”.
Help Bell County Crime Stoppers And Police Find These Missing Persons
Central Texas has grown throughout the years. With so many moving to the area for jobs or family reasons, many are becoming new Texas. However, with so many people, some disappear without being noticed for a while. Missing People in Bell County. Bell County Crime Stoppers has listed people that...
Texas DPS says 'slow down', Stops 122 drivers in one day
BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the area. Thursday’s operation focused on IH-14 in...
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
