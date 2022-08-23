ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmead, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Alleged street gang member charged in series of gang-related incidents in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old Waco man was arrested on a variety of charges Thursday in what police said are violent, gang-related incidents in May. Bobby Montgomery, who police identify as a member of a local criminal street gang, remains jailed under bonds totaling $2.05 million after his arrest on engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct and evading arrest charges.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellmead, TX
Bellmead, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Clifton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Search warrant leads to drug discovery in Mexia

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Mexia on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested after more than 130 grams (over four ounces) of Methamphetamine was found. The suspect was transported to the Limestone County Jail, and is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance over 4g<200g and Possession of Marijuana.
MEXIA, TX
fox44news.com

TDCJ correctional officer arrested in Coryell County

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed the arrest of a Hughes Unit correctional officer during an investigation. The TDCJ said on Tuesday that 33-year-old Mederis Shaw was arrested by investigators with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and booked into the Coryell County Jail on Monday. During a search of Shaw’s vehicle, investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs, and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Two Sentenced to Prison for Armed Robberies in Killeen

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Killeen men were sentenced today for their roles in armed robberies in Killeen. 26-year-old Roosevelt Jones IV, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay $12,026 in restitution. Alongside Jones IV, 29-year-old Christopher Teon Fults, was sentenced to 10 years...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Bribery#Mexico#Alcohol
fox44news.com

Falls County Traffic Stops Lead to Two Separate Arrests

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two traffic stops in Falls County lead to two arrests. Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 23rd, Falls County Deputies conducted a traffic stop for minor traffic violations on state highway 7 west of Marlin. During the stop, deputies recovered approximately 25 grams...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Trial begins for women accused in Temple murder

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – The murder trial of two women who were teens when arrested for the murder of a Temple man is underway – with jury selection in Bell County’s 426th District Court. Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabriella Swint have remained in the...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Two dead in I-14 crash in Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two people have been killed in a crash on Friday morning on East I-14. The Nolanville Police Department was dispatched at around 5:10 a.m. Aug. 26 to a traffic accident on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass and found two vehicles on the side of the road.
NOLANVILLE, TX
KCEN

2 dead, identified after crash on I-14 near Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead and two others were hurt after a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 at Paddy Hamilton Road, according to the Nolanville Police Department. Two vehicles were involved. Matthew Odle, a 38-year-old from Killeen, was inside one of the...
NOLANVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with trafficking 13-year-old girl

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 61-year-old man is facing charges of trafficking of a child for sexual conduct after a 13-year-old girl was held against her will into the weekend. About 9:41 p.m. Saturday, Waco Police got the report of the incident after the victim was able to get away. They were told that the victim was picked up and driven around Waco for some time, with the suspect accused of making sexual advances to the victim and touching her “inappropriately”.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Texas DPS says 'slow down', Stops 122 drivers in one day

BELL COUNTY, Texas — On Aug. 23, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County. Speed enforcement operations, according to DPS, are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes in the area. Thursday’s operation focused on IH-14 in...
BELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy