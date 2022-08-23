As sport fish go, grayling are kind of oddballs. Most of us don’t live where they do, which gives these fish an exotic appeal. Growing up, I was enamored with them, often gawking at beautiful images of those huge iridescent dorsal fins lit up with pink, purple, and aqua hues. During my first visit to Alaska in 2007, I couldn’t wait to catch one. I found out quickly that sticking them wasn’t difficult. They’ll eat just about any dry, nymph, or small streamer you want to throw. They also put a hell of a bend in the 5-weight fly rod. I also learned that grayling are so prolific in the far north, they hold very little appeal to the locals. With so many other players like salmon and trophies rainbows in Alaska, not many folks are booking trips to the tundra just for grayling, either.

