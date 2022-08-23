ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnap#Governor Of Michigan#The Verdict#Violent Crime
NBC News

Minnesota lawyer is accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their kids

A Minnesota lawyer accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their children has been charged with second-degree murder. An 8-year-old who witnessed Tuesday's deadly assault told officials that his parents had been arguing about whether his mother, Carissa Odegaard, could take the children to church, according to a probable cause statement filed in Minnesota’s 9th Judicial District Court.
MINNESOTA STATE
WKMI

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?

There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
Field & Stream

The Good, Bad, and Ugly Side of Michigan Grayling

As sport fish go, grayling are kind of oddballs. Most of us don’t live where they do, which gives these fish an exotic appeal. Growing up, I was enamored with them, often gawking at beautiful images of those huge iridescent dorsal fins lit up with pink, purple, and aqua hues. During my first visit to Alaska in 2007, I couldn’t wait to catch one. I found out quickly that sticking them wasn’t difficult. They’ll eat just about any dry, nymph, or small streamer you want to throw. They also put a hell of a bend in the 5-weight fly rod. I also learned that grayling are so prolific in the far north, they hold very little appeal to the locals. With so many other players like salmon and trophies rainbows in Alaska, not many folks are booking trips to the tundra just for grayling, either.
MICHIGAN STATE
Law & Crime

Trump Lawyer Tried to Fend Off DOJ Probe into Mar-a-Lago Docs by Citing a Law the Feds Didn’t End Up Using to Support Search, Unsealed Letter Shows

A letter unsealed Friday from Donald Trump attorney M. Evan Corcoran to the U.S. Department of Justice says the ex-president asserted “[n]o legal objection” to the transfer of some of the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago back to the government. But other documents that allegedly were retained at the compound were the subject of increasing government angst despite Corcoran’s assertion that one particular secrecy law didn’t pertain to Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

NBC News

448K+
Followers
53K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy