NYC politician’s grandson rearrested by feds after girlfriend’s shooting amid fears he’d flee on private jet

Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job
The entire bin of meat products that was set to be distributed to retailers was thrown out.
Court doc: Teen arrested in beating of off-duty NYPD officer says ‘I’m never doing this again’
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A teenage Bronx resident charged in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer allegedly admitted he’d been involved in similar robberies before and pledged not to do it again, according to a criminal complaint. Police arrested 18-year-old Oshawn Logan on charges of robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession […]
1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island shooting
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One man died, and four other people were wounded after gunfire erupted at the Coney Island boardwalk just before midnight Saturday in Brooklyn, New York. According to police, the shooting occurred near the Coney Island houses, WABC-TV reported. The victim who died has been identified only...
New York City man steals $250 from 64-year-old victim in wheelchair
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a man in a wheelchair of $250 on a bus earlier this month on Staten Island. The suspect stood up behind the victim and reached into his pocket to swipe the cash around 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 13. Surveillance video shows...
Attacker swings bag of food at, punches subway rider in the Bronx
OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man whacked a subway rider with a bag full of food, then punched the victim in an unprovoked attack in the Bronx on Thursday, police said. The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound No. 2 train at East Gun Hill Road and White Plains Road when the man attacked, officials […]
VIDEO: Cops search for man who stabbed bus passenger unprovoked
Police are searching for a man who stabbed a passenger on a bus in Harlem unprovoked. The 38-year-old victim was on a northbound MTA bus near West 135 Street and Lenox Avenue on Aug. 11 around 1:05 a.m.
Father Stabbed, Son Sought In Assault At Route 46 Motel
Police were looking for a troubled man whose father sustained minor stab wounds in an assault at a South Hackensack motel. Carlos Rodriguez, 27, fled after the 8:40 a.m. incident on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Knights Inn off Route 46, Police Chief Robert Chinchar said. Both had been living...
New York man dies after being shot while answering his front door
A man in Long Island, New York, died over the weekend after being shot "while answering a knock at his front door," police say. The homicide of Roquez Villalba-Jimenez, 32, is the second of its kind this month in Huntington Station, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. Investigators say...
3 people fatally shot, 1 stabbed as violence erupts in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three people were fatally shot and a man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck as violence erupted in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said. A 51-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest inside the lobby of the Linden Houses on Wortman Avenue in East […]
Man stabbed in neck and hand during argument in Brooklyn
It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street in Downtown Brooklyn.
Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
NYPD: 16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of Bronx NYCHA employee
A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the deadly shooting of a Bronx NYCHA employee, according to police.
Food delivery man robbed at knifepoint, has scooter stolen by couple in Brooklyn: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for robbing a delivery person at knifepoint in front of a Brooklyn residential building last week, authorities said.
Arrest Made In Murder Of Summit Woman
A Summit man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 28-year-old woman, authorities announced. Ramunas Katkus stabbed Angelika K. Miles dead on the 500 block of Ferry Street in Newark on Friday, Aug. 25 around 3:45 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Miles was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested by FBI for Cyberstalking Former Co-workers
A Jersey City man has been arrested by the FBI and charged with cyberstalking former co-workers. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, from April 2020 to November 2021, Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind of Jersey City “engaged in a pattern of harassment” of four former female colleagues at an investment bank from which Shind had been terminated.
Brooklyn man who fatally shot girlfriend in lobby of apartment building arrested
A 56-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the lobby of her apartment building, authorities said.
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
Victim in robbery spree ran to help beaten NYPD officer in Bronx
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man who ran to help a beaten NYPD officer in the Bronx was robbed by the same suspects, he said. Vidal Hernandez said the robbers held a gun to his head just a block from where the officer was attacked on Olmstead Avenue. He was with a neighbor’s young child […]
NYPD officer out of coma after violent robbery, wife says
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s condition is reportedly improving, according to his wife, Nadira Sherin. Sherin spoke to PIX11 News off camera Wednesday evening, after returning from visiting Chowdhury at the hospital. She said that her husband is out of a medically induced coma, is now breathing on his own and […]
