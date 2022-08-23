NYC politician’s grandson rearrested by feds after girlfriend’s shooting amid fears he’d flee on private jet

A Jersey City man has been arrested by the FBI and charged with cyberstalking former co-workers. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, from April 2020 to November 2021, Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind of Jersey City “engaged in a pattern of harassment” of four former female colleagues at an investment bank from which Shind had been terminated.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO