Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
August 22
- theft of property-1 st degree; cash
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189
Arrests
August 22
Henderson, Casey P; 54
- Violation of domestic violence protection order
Jernigan, Coby D; 21
- FTA-failure to register vehicle
- FTA-insurance violation
Linley, Ramona Y; 23
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Mullette, Aaron P; 38
- public intoxication
- filing false report
Nash, Angela M; 28
- theft of property-4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
