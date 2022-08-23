ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23

By Staff Reports
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

August 22

  • theft of property-1 st degree; cash
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189

Arrests

August 22

Henderson, Casey P; 54

  • Violation of domestic violence protection order

Jernigan, Coby D; 21

  • FTA-failure to register vehicle
  • FTA-insurance violation

Linley, Ramona Y; 23

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Mullette, Aaron P; 38

  • public intoxication
  • filing false report

Nash, Angela M; 28

  • theft of property-4 th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

The Cullman Tribune

Files from Yesteryear: 1964

From the files of 1964 Mrs. Clemmons’ Father Dies Here Sunday. Robert Woods Blair, age 62, father of Mrs. L.H. Clemmons, died at the Cullman Hospital, on Sunday, after suffering a heart attack that same day. Mr. Blair and his wife, of Leavenworth, Kansas, were guests of Doctor and Mrs. Clemmons and were planning to move here shortly. His widow, one daughter, three grandchildren and one sister, Mrs. Earl Witcraft, are his survivors. Funeral services were held on February 17, at Seventh Street Baptist Church, with Reverend J. Gilbert Speake officiating and Moss Service directing interment. Pallbearers were Doctor Frank Stitt, Doctor John T. Morris, Doctor...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

FBI raid in Falkville

Sources shared that an FBI raid occurred in Falkville this morning allegedly in connection to previous protests/riots that occurred in Washington.  Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles said FBI agents are still on location but didn’t currently have more information to provide.   Witnesses shared that one person has been arrested in connection to the raid.    This article will be updated. 
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

City to repave streets in Northwood subdivision

CULLMAN, Ala. –  The Cullman City Council this month signed its annual Transportation Plan, laying out which roads will be repaved with funds from the Rebuild Alabama Act.   The act, commonly referred to as the “gas tax,” requires that each municipality adopt an annual transportation plan no later than Aug. 31 and provide a detailed list of projects for which expenditures are intended to be made in the next fiscal year, based on an estimate of the revenues anticipated from the fund. The funds can only be used for the maintenance, improvement, replacement and construction of roads and bridges maintained by...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Fta#Cullman Police Department#Ccso
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Betty Camp Flack

Betty Camp Flack, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on August 27, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on November 7, 1941, to Lewis and Oma McGriff Camp. Ms. Flack was a member of Lake Catoma Baptist Church. She was also the president of the Sportsman Lake Senior Center, as well as a lifetime member of the VFW Post 2214 Auxiliary. Betty enjoyed spending time with her many friends at both the Sportsman Lake Center as well as the Donald Green Senior Center in Cullman. Ms. Flack will be missed greatly by her family and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month: Cullman, surrounding municipalities sign proclamations

CULLMAN, Ala. – September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and many municipalities in the area, including Cullman, Cullman County, Good Hope, Hanceville, Garden City and Arab, have signed proclamations to that effect.   The proclamations state, in part, that each municipality is “no different than any other community, but we publicly commend and support our local educators, mental health professionals, athletic coaches, police officers, parents and many others who partner to support our community by simply being available to one another.”  According to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 1.2 million suicide attempts occurred in 2020 and 45,979 sufferers died by suicide...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville proclaims September Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Hanceville City Council members, with Mayor Kenneth Nail joining via Zoom, moved swiftly through their agenda Thursday evening, holding a public hearing, signing a proclamation and appointing board members.  Three members of the Hanceville Industrial Board – Buddy Perkins, Elaine Perkins and Sandy Parker – are vacating their seats. David Fine, who resigned from the planning commission, was appointed to take one of the three available positions, and Madison Lee was appointed to a second available seat.  Mayor Pro Tem Jim Sawyer presented Karen Cook with Cook Ministries a proclamation deeming September Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and thanked Cook...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO hosts Church Safety Class

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday held a Church Safety Class at Daystar Church in Good Hope Said Sheriff Matt Gentry, “Twenty-three years ago, I never would’ve thought, getting into law enforcement, that we would be giving classes on security. Who would have thought 23 years ago, we would be talking about church shootings, school shootings?” In July, the CCSO put on a class that had over 300 school administrators and school resource officers from across the state. Since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May, local school systems and churches have been reviewing their...
GOOD HOPE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

