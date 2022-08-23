The Highland Fire Department received a call of a structure fire Friday at 6:14 AM. The home was located in the 600 block of 8th Street in Highland. The fire department reports upon their arrival crews were met with heavy fire on all floors of the structure. Crews worked quickly and began an aggressive transitional attack to contain and control the fire, minimizing property loss. The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire.

HIGHLAND, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO